CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 14 991







Posts: 14 991 Re: Everything is going to be OK. « Reply #3 on: Today at 03:34:40 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:05:36 PM

Never even fucking heard of the fucking useless cunt.

I can fill you in.







He calls himself THUNDER and he wanks incessantly. You won't have seen him much because he is a flouncing fanny.



I hope this helps.



I can fill you in.He calls himself THUNDER and he wanks incessantly. You won't have seen him much because he is a flouncing fanny.I hope this helps. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion