Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 20, 2020, 06:33:58 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Everything is going to be OK.  (Read 166 times)
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 591


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« on: Today at 02:42:24 PM »
We are signing Luke Chapman from Hartlepool.








 rava
Logged
Boris is God. Fuck off Starmer you slag. :wanker:
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 859


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:05:36 PM »
Never even fucking heard of the fucking useless cunt.  oleary
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 591


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:09:44 PM »
Sunderland are favourites to get him.




 lost
Logged
Boris is God. Fuck off Starmer you slag. :wanker:
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 991



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:34:40 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:05:36 PM
Never even fucking heard of the fucking useless cunt.  oleary

I can fill you in.

 mick

He calls himself THUNDER and he wanks incessantly.  You won't have seen him much because he is a flouncing fanny. 

I hope this helps.

 jc
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 591


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:54:33 PM »
Top fuckin crack that like.





 oleary
Logged
Boris is God. Fuck off Starmer you slag. :wanker:
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 991



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:33:22 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 04:54:33 PM
Top fuckin crack that like.



 oleary
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 591


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:00:51 PM »
 charles
Logged
Boris is God. Fuck off Starmer you slag. :wanker:
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 859


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:01:21 PM »
 monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 