August 20, 2020, 04:17:44 PM
Author Topic: Everything is going to be OK.  (Read 81 times)
Johnny Thunder
« on: Today at 02:42:24 PM »
We are signing Luke Chapman from Hartlepool.








El Capitan
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:05:36 PM »
Never even fucking heard of the fucking useless cunt.  oleary
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:09:44 PM »
Sunderland are favourites to get him.




CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:34:40 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:05:36 PM
Never even fucking heard of the fucking useless cunt.  oleary

I can fill you in.

 mick

He calls himself THUNDER and he wanks incessantly.  You won't have seen him much because he is a flouncing fanny. 

I hope this helps.

 jc
