August 20, 2020, 04:17:44 PM
Everything is going to be OK.
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 586
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Everything is going to be OK.
«
on:
Today
at 02:42:24 PM »
We are signing Luke Chapman from Hartlepool.
Logged
Boris is God. Fuck off Starmer you slag.
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 854
Re: Everything is going to be OK.
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:05:36 PM »
Never even fucking heard of the fucking useless cunt.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 586
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Everything is going to be OK.
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:09:44 PM »
Sunderland are favourites to get him.
Logged
Boris is God. Fuck off Starmer you slag.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 987
Re: Everything is going to be OK.
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:34:40 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 03:05:36 PM
Never even fucking heard of the fucking useless cunt.
I can fill you in.
He calls himself THUNDER and he wanks incessantly. You won't have seen him much because he is a flouncing fanny.
I hope this helps.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
