Neil Warnock must be tearing his hair out « on: Yesterday at 01:09:47 PM » He commented when he took over that we had a thin unbalanced squad.



Since then we have lost nine players and brought one player in. It is about now he must be thinking what the hell is going on at this football club. A nest of amateurs from tip to bottom.



Good luck sorting this mess out Neil. 👍