August 21, 2020, 12:34:37 AM
Author Topic: Neil Warnock must be tearing his hair out  (Read 228 times)
OzzyPorter
« on: Yesterday at 01:09:47 PM »
He commented when he took over that we had a thin unbalanced squad.

Since then we have lost nine players and brought one player in. It is about now he must be thinking what the hell is going on at this football club. A nest of amateurs from tip to bottom.

Good luck sorting this mess out Neil. 👍
V6
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:58:40 PM »
think he started with his brows
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:00:24 PM »
If he doesnt fancy it he could easily walk.
Mickgaz
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:24:55 PM »
Another week without signings  and no one could blame him if he walked   :gaz:
Erimus44
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:30:21 PM »
Quote from: V6 on Yesterday at 02:58:40 PM
think he started with his brows

 
Pile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:37:21 PM »
Quote from: V6 on Yesterday at 02:58:40 PM
think he started with his brows
charles
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:00:58 AM »
Quote from: V6 on Yesterday at 02:58:40 PM
think he started with his brows

 
