August 21, 2020, 12:34:37 AM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Neil Warnock must be tearing his hair out
Topic: Neil Warnock must be tearing his hair out
OzzyPorter
Posts: 429
Neil Warnock must be tearing his hair out
Yesterday
Yesterday at 01:09:47 PM
He commented when he took over that we had a thin unbalanced squad.
Since then we have lost nine players and brought one player in. It is about now he must be thinking what the hell is going on at this football club. A nest of amateurs from tip to bottom.
Good luck sorting this mess out Neil. 👍
V6
Posts: 2 096
Re: Neil Warnock must be tearing his hair out
Yesterday
Yesterday at 02:58:40 PM
think he started with his brows
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 359
Re: Neil Warnock must be tearing his hair out
Yesterday
Yesterday at 03:00:24 PM
If he doesnt fancy it he could easily walk.
Mickgaz
Posts: 82
Re: Neil Warnock must be tearing his hair out
Yesterday
Yesterday at 05:24:55 PM
Another week without signings and no one could blame him if he walked
Erimus44
Posts: 357
Re: Neil Warnock must be tearing his hair out
Yesterday
Yesterday at 05:30:21 PM
Pile
Posts: 40 553
Re: Neil Warnock must be tearing his hair out
Yesterday
Yesterday at 06:37:21 PM
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 993
Re: Neil Warnock must be tearing his hair out
Today
Today at 12:00:58 AM
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
