August 20, 2020, 11:07:24 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Williams signs for Bristol City
Author
Topic: Williams signs for Bristol City (Read 167 times)
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 355
Williams signs for Bristol City
«
on:
Today
at 08:49:21 AM »
Getting beyond a joke now. Every deal has gone down. Fcking incompetence Of the highest order
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 152
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: Williams signs for Bristol City
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:57:46 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 08:49:21 AM
Getting beyond a joke now. Every deal has gone down. Fcking incompetence Of the highest order
SEE THE TRIFLE THREAD...... ALREADY MENTIONED 😂😂😂
I THINK TRIFLE IS NEIL BAUSOR 😂😂😂
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 12 038
Once in every lifetime
Re: Williams signs for Bristol City
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:28:32 AM »
The club is a joke from tip to bottom.
What the fuck was going through Warnocks head taking this gig.
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 355
Re: Williams signs for Bristol City
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:31:18 AM »
Bugger Trifle, the bloke is an imbecile
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 152
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: Williams signs for Bristol City
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:32:02 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 09:28:32 AM
The club is a joke from tip to bottom.
What the fuck was going through Warnocks head taking this gig.
SEEMS LIKE GIBBO WANTS TO RUN THE CLUB ON A SHOESTRING BUDGET THE LITTLE CURLY HAIRED CUNT 👎
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 152
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: Williams signs for Bristol City
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:32:44 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 09:31:18 AM
Bugger Trifle, the bloke is an imbecile
👍😂😂😂👍
AS THICK AS MUTTON 👍
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 509
Re: Williams signs for Bristol City
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:39:20 AM »
Gibson is way out of his depth.Maybe this is the season that he decides to sell up and bugger off. One can but dream.
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 493
Re: Williams signs for Bristol City
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 10:26:39 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 09:31:18 AM
Bugger Trifle, the bloke is an imbecile
you both don't read obviously
kippers
Online
Posts: 2 204
Re: Williams signs for Bristol City
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 10:38:11 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 09:39:20 AM
Gibson is way out of his depth.Maybe this is the season that he decides to sell up and bugger off. One can but dream.
Yeah, maybe we could sell to a Hong Kong investment consortium. What could go wrong?
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 493
Re: Williams signs for Bristol City
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 11:01:47 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 09:39:20 AM
Gibson is way out of his depth.Maybe this is the season that he decides to sell up and bugger off. One can but dream.
🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
ccole
Online
Posts: 4 098
Re: Williams signs for Bristol City
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 11:03:30 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 09:32:02 AM
SEEMS LIKE GIBBO WANTS TO RUN THE CLUB ON A SHOESTRING BUDGET THE LITTLE CURLY HAIRED CUNT 👎
"The town will get a club it can afford"
