August 20, 2020, 11:07:24 AM
News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Author Topic: Williams signs for Bristol City  (Read 167 times)
Holgateoldskool
« on: Today at 08:49:21 AM »
Getting beyond a joke now. Every deal has gone down. Fcking incompetence Of the highest order
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:57:46 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 08:49:21 AM
Getting beyond a joke now. Every deal has gone down. Fcking incompetence Of the highest order


SEE THE TRIFLE THREAD...... ALREADY MENTIONED  😂😂😂

I THINK TRIFLE IS NEIL BAUSOR  😂😂😂
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:28:32 AM »
The club is a joke from tip to bottom.

What the fuck was going through Warnocks head taking this gig.
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:31:18 AM »
Bugger Trifle, the bloke is an imbecile
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:32:02 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:28:32 AM
The club is a joke from tip to bottom.

What the fuck was going through Warnocks head taking this gig.


SEEMS LIKE GIBBO WANTS TO RUN THE CLUB ON A SHOESTRING BUDGET THE LITTLE CURLY HAIRED CUNT 👎
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:32:44 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 09:31:18 AM
Bugger Trifle, the bloke is an imbecile


👍😂😂😂👍

AS THICK AS MUTTON  👍
Bill Buxton
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:39:20 AM »
Gibson is way out of his depth.Maybe this is the season that he decides to sell up and bugger off. One can but dream.
RiversideRifle
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:26:39 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 09:31:18 AM
Bugger Trifle, the bloke is an imbecile

  you both don't read obviously  :ponce:
kippers
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:38:11 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 09:39:20 AM
Gibson is way out of his depth.Maybe this is the season that he decides to sell up and bugger off. One can but dream.

Yeah, maybe we could sell to a Hong Kong investment consortium. What could go wrong?
RiversideRifle
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:01:47 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 09:39:20 AM
Gibson is way out of his depth.Maybe this is the season that he decides to sell up and bugger off. One can but dream.




🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
ccole
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:03:30 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:32:02 AM



SEEMS LIKE GIBBO WANTS TO RUN THE CLUB ON A SHOESTRING BUDGET THE LITTLE CURLY HAIRED CUNT 👎



"The town will get a club it can afford" 
