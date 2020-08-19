Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 19, 2020, 06:44:33 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Berlin terror attack ACTUALLY reported in The Guardian!!!  (Read 128 times)
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 842


Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:48:51 PM »
Well, The Knutsford Guardian.

https://www.knutsfordguardian.co.uk/news/national/18661355.man-deliberately-drove-motorcyclists-berlin-motorway-terror-attack/
Logged
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw

https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 686

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:52:14 PM »
The story came up as a severe car accident on my news notifications this morning  lost
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 879


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:00:59 PM »
It's on The Guardian website, obviously not looking hard enough!
Logged
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 537



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:06:40 PM »
Thats true, its easy to find. Look at the 73rd story down.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
T_Bone
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 003


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:29:00 PM »
Religion of peace by any chance? 
Logged
#alllivesmatter
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 