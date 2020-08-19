Welcome,
August 19, 2020, 06:44:33 PM
Berlin terror attack ACTUALLY reported in The Guardian!!!
Author
Topic: Berlin terror attack ACTUALLY reported in The Guardian!!! (Read 128 times)
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 9 842
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Berlin terror attack ACTUALLY reported in The Guardian!!!
«
on:
Today
at 03:48:51 PM »
Well, The Knutsford Guardian.
https://www.knutsfordguardian.co.uk/news/national/18661355.man-deliberately-drove-motorcyclists-berlin-motorway-terror-attack/
Logged
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw
https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 686
UTB
Re: Berlin terror attack ACTUALLY reported in The Guardian!!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:52:14 PM »
The story came up as a severe car accident on my news notifications this morning
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 6 879
Re: Berlin terror attack ACTUALLY reported in The Guardian!!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:00:59 PM »
It's on The Guardian website, obviously not looking hard enough!
Logged
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 537
Re: Berlin terror attack ACTUALLY reported in The Guardian!!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:06:40 PM »
Thats true, its easy to find. Look at the 73rd story down.
https://www.theguardian.com/uk
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
T_Bone
Online
Posts: 2 003
Re: Berlin terror attack ACTUALLY reported in The Guardian!!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:29:00 PM »
Religion of peace by any chance?
Logged
#alllivesmatter
