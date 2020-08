kippers

kippers

TROTSKY v RIFLE « on: Today at 02:15:54 PM » What seems to be the issue here ?

RiversideRifle

RiversideRifle

Re: TROTSKY v RIFLE « Reply #1 on: Today at 02:19:18 PM » I don't know why he feels so threatened by me I'm a bloody nice bloke

Bernie

Bernie

Re: TROTSKY v RIFLE « Reply #2 on: Today at 02:42:55 PM » Quote from: kippers on Today at 02:15:54 PM What seems to be the issue here ?



For some reason Little likes to be the first to post things.

For some reason Little likes to be the first to post things.

Someone has come along who is better at it, and so Little's having a tantrum

Oldfield

Oldfield

Re: TROTSKY v RIFLE « Reply #4 on: Today at 03:15:59 PM »



Tarts with handbags over ITK shit...... lots of tension.... they are either going to fight or fuck

monkeyman

monkeyman

Re: TROTSKY v RIFLE « Reply #7 on: Today at 08:32:24 PM » I THINK THEY COULD END UP MATES EVENTUALLY

MF(c) DOOM

MF(c) DOOM

Re: TROTSKY v RIFLE « Reply #8 on: Today at 08:37:54 PM » Bragging rights for who is the least ITK. Don't think either of them have got anything right in term of transfer speculation

Billy Balfour

Posts: 4 988 Re: TROTSKY v RIFLE « Reply #9 on: Today at 08:44:11 PM » I think lidds is a alright bloke tbh. I have a mutual friend on FB

Whos a good lad and seen some banter. I think a lot take it the wrong way I think lids would buy anyone a pint and have a chew on in jest. I wouldn't stress introducing myself if I saw him I out, on the contrary I'd buy him a pint and

Introduce myself.

Ive met Bob end off here. He's a class guy , 100%. Logged