August 19, 2020, 03:36:11 PM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
TROTSKY v RIFLE
Author
Topic: TROTSKY v RIFLE
kippers
TROTSKY v RIFLE
«
on:
Today
at 02:15:54 PM »
What seems to be the issue here ?
RiversideRifle
Re: TROTSKY v RIFLE
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:19:18 PM »
I don't know why he feels so threatened by me I'm a bloody nice bloke
Bernie
Re: TROTSKY v RIFLE
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:42:55 PM »
Quote from: kippers on
Today
at 02:15:54 PM
What seems to be the issue here ?
For some reason Little likes to be the first to post things.
Someone has come along who is better at it, and so Little's having a tantrum
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
kippers
Re: TROTSKY v RIFLE
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:59:46 PM »
Thought so
Oldfield
Re: TROTSKY v RIFLE
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:15:59 PM »
Tarts with handbags over ITK shit...... lots of tension.... they are either going to fight or fuck
RiversideRifle
Re: TROTSKY v RIFLE
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 03:24:23 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on
Today
at 03:15:59 PM
Tarts with handbags over ITK shit...... lots of tension.... they are either going to fight or fuck
I'd fuck him alright the little bitch
