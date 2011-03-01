Welcome,
August 20, 2020
News:

artificial grass
Author
Topic: artificial grass (Read 281 times)
Pallys bar stool
Offline
Posts: 62
artificial grass
«
on:
Yesterday
at 01:50:50 PM »
Is this the new must have for chavs? Lad just showed me his like he was parading his rolls. It is like agreeing to go bald and wearing a wig because it doesn't need a trim.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 141
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: artificial grass
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 02:10:30 PM »
THERE'S A FEW SUPERFICIAL ONES ON ERE 👎
STARTING WITH SNITCHEN 😂😂😂😂😂
THE BIG WELCHER 👎😂😂😂👎
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 654
Re: artificial grass
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 03:21:36 PM »
Might be alright for a 5 a site pitch but it looks bloody awful in a garden.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 687
UTB
Re: artificial grass
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 03:33:13 PM »
Mate of mine has it in his back garden, two areas in with his paving, leading on to a huge manshed. He paid a fortune for it and i have to say it looks good and stylish. Having it replace an entire lawn though, I'm not so sure.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 583
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: artificial grass
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 03:39:00 PM »
I wish I'd done my fuckin garden with it.
Fuckin hate cutting the grass.
Gardens are not for gardening.
They are for fuckin drinking.
Logged
Boris is God. Fuck off Starmer you slag.
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 687
UTB
Re: artificial grass
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 03:44:06 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Yesterday
at 03:39:00 PM
I wish I'd done my fuckin garden with it.
Fuckin hate cutting the grass.
Gardens are not for gardening.
They are for fuckin drinking.
Amen to that brother
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 941
Re: artificial grass
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 03:51:56 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Yesterday
at 03:39:00 PM
I wish I'd done my fuckin garden with it.
Fuckin hate cutting the grass.
Gardens are not for gardening.
They are for fuckin drinking.
Get a gardener to cut yer lawn
I turned my flower beds into a few bushes, end of. All I do now are pots and baskets
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 583
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: artificial grass
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 03:55:04 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 03:51:56 PM
Get a gardener to cut yer lawn
I have.
Logged
Boris is God. Fuck off Starmer you slag.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 844
Re: artificial grass
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 04:03:32 PM »
It looks scruffy as fuck.
Surprised Lids doesnt have it on the tiny balcony of his flat
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 137
Re: artificial grass
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 04:26:20 PM »
Depends on the quality of the artificial grass as there is a massive range in spec and price. Some of the top end stuff looks really good and natural. Very bad for the environment though.
Logged
Pallys bar stool
Offline
Posts: 62
Re: artificial grass
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 04:44:13 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 04:03:32 PM
It looks scruffy as fuck.
Surprised Lids doesnt have it on the tiny balcony of his flat
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 891
Re: artificial grass
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 05:17:41 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Yesterday
at 03:39:00 PM
I wish I'd done my fuckin garden with it.
Fuckin hate cutting the grass.
Gardens are not for gardening.
They are for fuckin drinking.
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 9 533
Superstar
Re: artificial grass
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 10:58:20 PM »
Like most things, pay more get better quality .
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 583
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: artificial grass
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 05:57:25 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 05:17:41 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Yesterday
at 03:39:00 PM
I wish I'd done my fuckin garden with it.
Fuckin hate cutting the grass.
Gardens are not for gardening.
They are for fuckin drinking.
Logged
Boris is God. Fuck off Starmer you slag.
Loading...