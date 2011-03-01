Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 19, 2020, 11:24:09 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: artificial grass  (Read 214 times)
Pallys bar stool
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 62


View Profile
« on: Today at 01:50:50 PM »
Is this the new must have for chavs? Lad just showed me his like he was parading his rolls. It is like agreeing to go bald and wearing a wig because it doesn't need a trim.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 76 139

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:10:30 PM »
THERE'S A FEW SUPERFICIAL ONES ON ERE  👎

STARTING WITH SNITCHEN  😂😂😂😂😂

THE BIG WELCHER  👎😂😂😂👎
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 654


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:21:36 PM »
Might be alright for a 5 a site pitch but it looks bloody awful in a garden.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 687

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:33:13 PM »
Mate of mine has it in his back garden, two areas in with his paving, leading on to a huge manshed. He paid a fortune for it and i have to say it looks good and stylish. Having it replace an entire lawn though, I'm not so sure.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 580


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:39:00 PM »
I wish I'd done my fuckin garden with it.
Fuckin hate cutting the grass.

Gardens are not for gardening.
They are for fuckin drinking.




 :beer:
Logged
Boris is God. Fuck off Starmer you slag. :wanker:
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 687

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:44:06 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 03:39:00 PM
I wish I'd done my fuckin garden with it.
Fuckin hate cutting the grass.

Gardens are not for gardening.
They are for fuckin drinking.




 :beer:

Amen to that brother  :beer:
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 941



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:51:56 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 03:39:00 PM
I wish I'd done my fuckin garden with it.
Fuckin hate cutting the grass.

Gardens are not for gardening.
They are for fuckin drinking.




 :beer:

Get a gardener to cut yer lawn  :like:

I turned my flower beds into a few bushes, end of. All I do now are pots and baskets
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 580


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:55:04 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 03:51:56 PM


Get a gardener to cut yer lawn  :like:






I have.



 jc
Logged
Boris is God. Fuck off Starmer you slag. :wanker:
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 844


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:03:32 PM »
It looks scruffy as fuck.



Surprised Lids doesnt have it on the tiny balcony of his flat
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 137



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:26:20 PM »
Depends on the quality of the artificial grass as there is a massive range in spec and price. Some of the top end stuff looks really good and natural. Very bad for the environment though. :redcard:
Logged
Pallys bar stool
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 62


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:44:13 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 04:03:32 PM
It looks scruffy as fuck.



Surprised Lids doesnt have it on the tiny balcony of his flat

 mick
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 891


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:17:41 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 03:39:00 PM
I wish I'd done my fuckin garden with it.
Fuckin hate cutting the grass.

Gardens are not for gardening.
They are for fuckin drinking.




 :beer:
  oleary
Logged
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 533

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:58:20 PM »
Like most things, pay more get better quality .
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 