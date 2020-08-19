Welcome,
August 19, 2020, 03:36:06 PM
artificial grass
Author
Topic: artificial grass (Read 55 times)
Pallys bar stool
Offline
Posts: 60
artificial grass
Is this the new must have for chavs? Lad just showed me his like he was parading his rolls. It is like agreeing to go bald and wearing a wig because it doesn't need a trim.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 135
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: artificial grass
THERE'S A FEW SUPERFICIAL ONES ON ERE 👎
STARTING WITH SNITCHEN 😂😂😂😂😂
THE BIG WELCHER 👎😂😂😂👎
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 650
Re: artificial grass
Might be alright for a 5 a site pitch but it looks bloody awful in a garden.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 683
UTB
Re: artificial grass
Mate of mine has it in his back garden, two areas in with his paving, leading on to a huge manshed. He paid a fortune for it and i have to say it looks good and stylish. Having it replace an entire lawn though, I'm not so sure.
