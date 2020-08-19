Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 19, 2020
Topic: artificial grass
Pallys bar stool
Today at 01:50:50 PM
Is this the new must have for chavs? Lad just showed me his like he was parading his rolls. It is like agreeing to go bald and wearing a wig because it doesn't need a trim.
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


Reply #1 on: Today at 02:10:30 PM
THERE'S A FEW SUPERFICIAL ONES ON ERE  👎

STARTING WITH SNITCHEN  😂😂😂😂😂

THE BIG WELCHER  👎😂😂😂👎
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Bobupanddown
Reply #2 on: Today at 03:21:36 PM
Might be alright for a 5 a site pitch but it looks bloody awful in a garden.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
RedSteel
UTB


Reply #3 on: Today at 03:33:13 PM
Mate of mine has it in his back garden, two areas in with his paving, leading on to a huge manshed. He paid a fortune for it and i have to say it looks good and stylish. Having it replace an entire lawn though, I'm not so sure.
