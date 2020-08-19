Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 19, 2020, 01:56:34 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: artificial grass  (Read 5 times)
Pallys bar stool
**
Online Online

Posts: 59


View Profile
« on: Today at 01:50:50 PM »
Is this the new must have for chavs? Lad just showed me his like he was parading his rolls. It is like agreeing to go bald and wearing a wig because it doesn't need a trim.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 