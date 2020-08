Whothefuckyoulookinat

Offline



Posts: 165





Posts: 165 Re: SO NOW WE KNOW 👍 « Reply #5 on: Today at 05:40:10 PM » Quote from: Bernie on Today at 02:41:59 PM Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:47:38 PM TRIFLE IS ABOUT AS ITK AS MONKEYMAN WHEN IT COMES TO POSTING EMOJI'S 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👎👎👎👎



Why are you so bothered about being seen as "ITK"?

Even to the extent that you made up stories about getting ninfo from dead people?



Do you think anyone is really bothered if you post something on here 5 minutes before they read it in the Gazette?



What's the obsession with it?

Why are you so bothered about being seen as "ITK"?Even to the extent that you made up stories about getting ninfo from dead people?Do you think anyone is really bothered if you post something on here 5 minutes before they read it in the Gazette?What's the obsession with it?

Little man syndrome Little man syndrome Logged