August 19, 2020, 01:56:24 PM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Fee agreed for Joe williams
Topic: Fee agreed for Joe williams (Read 78 times)
RiversideRifle
Posts: 478
Fee agreed for Joe williams
«
on:
Today
at 12:51:30 PM »
£1.75m rising to £2.5m with add ons, a good player
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 353
Re: Fee agreed for Joe williams
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:00:13 PM »
I read One Boro too!
Pile
Posts: 40 532
Re: Fee agreed for Joe williams
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:15:25 PM »
martonmick
Posts: 165
Re: Fee agreed for Joe williams
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:42:41 PM »
who is Joe Williams?
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 131
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: Fee agreed for Joe williams
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:44:58 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 01:00:13 PM
I read One Boro too!
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 POOR TRIFLE 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 131
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: Fee agreed for Joe williams
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:45:44 PM »
Quote from: martonmick on
Today
at 01:42:41 PM
who is Joe Williams?
AN EVERTON REJECT WHO ENDED UP AT WIGAN 🙄
