August 19, 2020, 01:56:24 PM
Author Topic: Fee agreed for Joe williams  (Read 78 times)
RiversideRifle
« on: Today at 12:51:30 PM »
£1.75m rising to £2.5m with add ons, a good player :ponce:
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:00:13 PM »
I read One Boro too!
Pile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:15:25 PM »
:like:
martonmick
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:42:41 PM »
who is Joe Williams?
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:44:58 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 01:00:13 PM
I read One Boro too!


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 POOR TRIFLE  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:45:44 PM »
Quote from: martonmick on Today at 01:42:41 PM
who is Joe Williams?


AN EVERTON REJECT WHO ENDED UP AT WIGAN  🙄
