Ben G
Ive actually found that an hour indoors is worth two outside.
The lack of coasting and forward momentum means that youre nearly always on.
Did my first century ride based on a zwift training program and was picked up by a semi pro team in Korea on the basis of my massive quads.
my quads are quite big from years of squatting daft amounts long gone them days now but quads are still quite big and it helps me massively when climbing last saturday two skinny Pro type lads let me past then a few mins later they passed me one of them said bet you'll pass me in a minute well tbh i fucked the pair of them off on the next hill went past them like they had stopped moving the other lad was in shock lol watching a 16st plus lad fly past them up a quite a steep hill really
Similar for me on shorter punchy climbs. Big monster gear and rely on quad muscles.
Long in the saddle climbing isnt my forte.
Tory Cunt
