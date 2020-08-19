Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 21, 2020, 08:22:45 PM
Author Topic: Anyone else use Zwift ?
Ben G
Posts: 3 926


« on: August 19, 2020, 12:42:38 PM »
Finally got my cycling mojo back after six months battling the black dog and arthritis.

Building up my time in the saddle on zwift before doing Middlesbrough-York-Middlesbrough some time in September.
Tory Cunt
Pack o cunts


« Reply #1 on: August 19, 2020, 01:00:38 PM »
No cycling is stupid and so are the fat cunts that do it

MAMIL's everywhere

 :meltdown:
Ben G
Posts: 3 926


« Reply #2 on: August 19, 2020, 01:28:34 PM »
Fair point.


Any ideas on how I wash my vertical blinds?
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
« Reply #3 on: August 19, 2020, 01:37:14 PM »
Can't beat getting in the old saddle and pumping away for a couple of hours on a Sunday morning wearing a bit of lycra  monkey
V6
« Reply #4 on: August 19, 2020, 01:50:03 PM »
i do my cycling on two wheels but plenty of people on my strava use Zwift seems to be a good tool was talking to a lad at work only just yesterday who uses it a lot.

as i find it strange that you just ride ahead all the time the corners are only on the screen whereas if you are going round the corner you slow down slightly if you were in real life
Ben G
Posts: 3 926


« Reply #5 on: August 19, 2020, 02:01:58 PM »
Theres actually an update for that

https://youtu.be/Jo1yQejM6ZY
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #6 on: August 19, 2020, 02:08:53 PM »
I THOUGHT THIS WAS ABOUT  ONE OF CAPIOS STAIRLIFT COMPANIES  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
V6
« Reply #7 on: August 19, 2020, 02:13:03 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on August 19, 2020, 02:01:58 PM
Theres actually an update for that

https://youtu.be/Jo1yQejM6ZY

just adds to the cost
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #8 on: August 19, 2020, 04:42:18 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on August 19, 2020, 01:28:34 PM
Fair point.


Any ideas on how I wash my vertical blinds?

Pressure washer - does the windows at the same time

 :like:
Technician
« Reply #9 on: August 19, 2020, 05:44:23 PM »
Yep I use it along with my 30 yr old road bike.

Great graphics and loads of routes.

While it's nice to have the wind in your face the work outs are a lot better and more intense - you can keep the pace going for long periods without having to dodge potholes and loonie drivers.

Just make sure you have a decent fan to keep you cool.

 :mido: :mido: :mido:
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 3 926


« Reply #10 on: August 19, 2020, 08:13:50 PM »
What trainer are you using ?

Im on the wahoo kickr core and its very good.
Billy Balfour
« Reply #11 on: August 19, 2020, 08:25:56 PM »
I fancied it for last few winters but used my winter gravel bime instead.  Can't beat the real thing tbh.  Know a few who have used it and blow when on a proper ride. Its not the same. As long as you know that and not expect to join a group ride expecting to keep their pace if they're not using it.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 3 926


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:25:30 AM »
Ive actually found that an hour indoors is worth two outside.

The lack of coasting and forward momentum means that youre nearly always on.

Did my first century ride based on a zwift training program and was picked up by a semi pro team in Korea on the basis of my massive quads.

V6
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:50:11 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 09:25:30 AM
Ive actually found that an hour indoors is worth two outside.

The lack of coasting and forward momentum means that youre nearly always on.

Did my first century ride based on a zwift training program and was picked up by a semi pro team in Korea on the basis of my massive quads.



my quads are quite big from years of squatting daft amounts long gone them days now but quads are still quite big and it helps me massively when climbing last saturday two skinny Pro type lads let me past then a few mins later they passed me one of them said bet you'll pass me in a minute well tbh i fucked the pair of them off on the next hill went past them like they had stopped moving the other lad was in shock lol watching a 16st plus lad fly past them up a quite a steep hill really
Bernie
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:08:28 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 19, 2020, 02:08:53 PM
I THOUGHT THIS WAS ABOUT  ONE OF CAPIOS STAIRLIFT COMPANIES  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

 :stairlift:
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 3 926


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:54:01 AM »
Quote from: V6 on Yesterday at 09:50:11 AM
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 09:25:30 AM
Ive actually found that an hour indoors is worth two outside.

The lack of coasting and forward momentum means that youre nearly always on.

Did my first century ride based on a zwift training program and was picked up by a semi pro team in Korea on the basis of my massive quads.




my quads are quite big from years of squatting daft amounts long gone them days now but quads are still quite big and it helps me massively when climbing last saturday two skinny Pro type lads let me past then a few mins later they passed me one of them said bet you'll pass me in a minute well tbh i fucked the pair of them off on the next hill went past them like they had stopped moving the other lad was in shock lol watching a 16st plus lad fly past them up a quite a steep hill really

Similar for me on shorter punchy climbs. Big monster gear and rely on quad muscles.

Long in the saddle climbing isnt my forte.
Technician
« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:56:19 PM »
I went budget with my setup. At the beginning of the year Halfords were selling the Elite Novo Smart trainer for £180 (it's now £225).

The fly wheel actually has very good inertia and it gets quite a decent review. £12 a month for Zwift is very reasonable for such a world wide App.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 3 926


« Reply #17 on: Today at 07:51:47 PM »
It is well worth £12 when you consider the training plans included.

Havent raced for a while on there but I was a top end cat C for most of the past few years.
