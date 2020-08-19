Ben G



Offline



Posts: 3 926





Mountain KingPosts: 3 926 Anyone else use Zwift ? « on: August 19, 2020, 12:42:38 PM » Finally got my cycling mojo back after six months battling the black dog and arthritis.



Building up my time in the saddle on zwift before doing Middlesbrough-York-Middlesbrough some time in September. Logged Tory Cunt

Ural Quntz



Online



Posts: 7 297





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 297Pack o cunts Re: Anyone else use Zwift ? « Reply #1 on: August 19, 2020, 01:00:38 PM »



MAMIL's everywhere



No cycling is stupid and so are the fat cunts that do itMAMIL's everywhere Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 1 688





Posts: 1 688 Re: Anyone else use Zwift ? « Reply #3 on: August 19, 2020, 01:37:14 PM » Can't beat getting in the old saddle and pumping away for a couple of hours on a Sunday morning wearing a bit of lycra Logged

V6

Offline



Posts: 2 096





Posts: 2 096 Re: Anyone else use Zwift ? « Reply #4 on: August 19, 2020, 01:50:03 PM » i do my cycling on two wheels but plenty of people on my strava use Zwift seems to be a good tool was talking to a lad at work only just yesterday who uses it a lot.



as i find it strange that you just ride ahead all the time the corners are only on the screen whereas if you are going round the corner you slow down slightly if you were in real life Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 76 181



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 76 181CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: Anyone else use Zwift ? « Reply #6 on: August 19, 2020, 02:08:53 PM » I THOUGHT THIS WAS ABOUT ONE OF CAPIOS STAIRLIFT COMPANIES 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡

Technician

Offline



Posts: 77





Posts: 77 Re: Anyone else use Zwift ? « Reply #9 on: August 19, 2020, 05:44:23 PM »



Great graphics and loads of routes.



While it's nice to have the wind in your face the work outs are a lot better and more intense - you can keep the pace going for long periods without having to dodge potholes and loonie drivers.



Just make sure you have a decent fan to keep you cool.



Yep I use it along with my 30 yr old road bike.Great graphics and loads of routes.While it's nice to have the wind in your face the work outs are a lot better and more intense - you can keep the pace going for long periods without having to dodge potholes and loonie drivers.Just make sure you have a decent fan to keep you cool. Logged

Billy Balfour

Offline



Posts: 4 988







Posts: 4 988 Re: Anyone else use Zwift ? « Reply #11 on: August 19, 2020, 08:25:56 PM » I fancied it for last few winters but used my winter gravel bime instead. Can't beat the real thing tbh. Know a few who have used it and blow when on a proper ride. Its not the same. As long as you know that and not expect to join a group ride expecting to keep their pace if they're not using it. Logged

Ben G



Offline



Posts: 3 926





Mountain KingPosts: 3 926 Re: Anyone else use Zwift ? « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:25:30 AM » Ive actually found that an hour indoors is worth two outside.



The lack of coasting and forward momentum means that youre nearly always on.



Did my first century ride based on a zwift training program and was picked up by a semi pro team in Korea on the basis of my massive quads.



Logged Tory Cunt

V6

Offline



Posts: 2 096





Posts: 2 096 Re: Anyone else use Zwift ? « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:50:11 AM » Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 09:25:30 AM Ive actually found that an hour indoors is worth two outside.



The lack of coasting and forward momentum means that youre nearly always on.



Did my first century ride based on a zwift training program and was picked up by a semi pro team in Korea on the basis of my massive quads.







my quads are quite big from years of squatting daft amounts long gone them days now but quads are still quite big and it helps me massively when climbing last saturday two skinny Pro type lads let me past then a few mins later they passed me one of them said bet you'll pass me in a minute well tbh i fucked the pair of them off on the next hill went past them like they had stopped moving the other lad was in shock lol watching a 16st plus lad fly past them up a quite a steep hill really my quads are quite big from years of squatting daft amounts long gone them days now but quads are still quite big and it helps me massively when climbing last saturday two skinny Pro type lads let me past then a few mins later they passed me one of them said bet you'll pass me in a minute well tbh i fucked the pair of them off on the next hill went past them like they had stopped moving the other lad was in shock lol watching a 16st plus lad fly past them up a quite a steep hill really Logged

Ben G



Offline



Posts: 3 926





Mountain KingPosts: 3 926 Re: Anyone else use Zwift ? « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:54:01 AM » Quote from: V6 on Yesterday at 09:50:11 AM Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 09:25:30 AM Ive actually found that an hour indoors is worth two outside.



The lack of coasting and forward momentum means that youre nearly always on.



Did my first century ride based on a zwift training program and was picked up by a semi pro team in Korea on the basis of my massive quads.









my quads are quite big from years of squatting daft amounts long gone them days now but quads are still quite big and it helps me massively when climbing last saturday two skinny Pro type lads let me past then a few mins later they passed me one of them said bet you'll pass me in a minute well tbh i fucked the pair of them off on the next hill went past them like they had stopped moving the other lad was in shock lol watching a 16st plus lad fly past them up a quite a steep hill really

my quads are quite big from years of squatting daft amounts long gone them days now but quads are still quite big and it helps me massively when climbing last saturday two skinny Pro type lads let me past then a few mins later they passed me one of them said bet you'll pass me in a minute well tbh i fucked the pair of them off on the next hill went past them like they had stopped moving the other lad was in shock lol watching a 16st plus lad fly past them up a quite a steep hill really

Similar for me on shorter punchy climbs. Big monster gear and rely on quad muscles.



Long in the saddle climbing isnt my forte. Similar for me on shorter punchy climbs. Big monster gear and rely on quad muscles.Long in the saddle climbing isnt my forte. Logged Tory Cunt