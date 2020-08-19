Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 19, 2020, 01:56:18 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Anyone else use Zwift ?
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Anyone else use Zwift ? (Read 52 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 3 916
Anyone else use Zwift ?
«
on:
Today
at 12:42:38 PM »
Finally got my cycling mojo back after six months battling the black dog and arthritis.
Building up my time in the saddle on zwift before doing Middlesbrough-York-Middlesbrough some time in September.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 286
Pack o cunts
Re: Anyone else use Zwift ?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:00:38 PM »
No cycling is stupid and so are the fat cunts that do it
MAMIL's everywhere
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 3 916
Re: Anyone else use Zwift ?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:28:34 PM »
Fair point.
Any ideas on how I wash my vertical blinds?
Logged
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 1 690
Re: Anyone else use Zwift ?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:37:14 PM »
Can't beat getting in the old saddle and pumping away for a couple of hours on a Sunday morning wearing a bit of lycra
Logged
V6
Online
Posts: 2 093
Re: Anyone else use Zwift ?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:50:03 PM »
i do my cycling on two wheels but plenty of people on my strava use Zwift seems to be a good tool was talking to a lad at work only just yesterday who uses it a lot.
as i find it strange that you just ride ahead all the time the corners are only on the screen whereas if you are going round the corner you slow down slightly if you were in real life
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...