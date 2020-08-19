Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Anyone else use Zwift ?  (Read 52 times)
Finally got my cycling mojo back after six months battling the black dog and arthritis.

Building up my time in the saddle on zwift before doing Middlesbrough-York-Middlesbrough some time in September.
No cycling is stupid and so are the fat cunts that do it

MAMIL's everywhere

 :meltdown:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Fair point.


Any ideas on how I wash my vertical blinds?
Can't beat getting in the old saddle and pumping away for a couple of hours on a Sunday morning wearing a bit of lycra  monkey
i do my cycling on two wheels but plenty of people on my strava use Zwift seems to be a good tool was talking to a lad at work only just yesterday who uses it a lot.

as i find it strange that you just ride ahead all the time the corners are only on the screen whereas if you are going round the corner you slow down slightly if you were in real life
