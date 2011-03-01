38red

Online



Posts: 425





Posts: 425

Re: Is this a good use of police time? « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:31:24 PM » "In particular, Greater Manchester Police now recognises alternative sub-culture hate incidents. These are incidents based on someones appearance and include Goths, Emos, Punks and other similar groups. This means they will also record any such incidents as a hate incident."



Officer, he called me a hippy!!