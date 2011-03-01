Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Is this a good use of police time?  (Read 177 times)
Bernie
Posts: 5 658


« on: Today at 12:04:26 PM »
Hunting for 10 year olds who are being accused of a hate crime for something they said?

https://northyorkshire.police.uk/news/appeal-following-hate-crime-incident-at-york-nature-reserve/?fbclid=IwAR1iugdfpwCe-_FTfyGP0AjJQLr84sjeC6zZIAD-c3NKy7VWj4bQl03lgfI

 
boro_boro_boro

Posts: 37


« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:15:20 PM »
Of course it is... it needs nipping in the bud early with the little cunts
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 580


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:48:04 PM »
Time would be better spent taking the offended person back to the cells and giving them a fuckin good leathering for being such a soft cunt getting all upset over a child calling them a fuckin queer.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 941



« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:49:18 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 03:48:04 PM
Time would be better spent taking the offended person back to the cells and giving them a fuckin good leathering for being such a soft cunt getting all upset over a child calling them a fuckin queer.

Shaddap, fatty
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 580


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:50:30 PM »
 



 monkey
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 264



« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:15:24 PM »
teachers would not take action if this happened in the classroom. Police are virtue signalling. Fucking shite. They're fucking kids.
38red
Posts: 425


« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:31:24 PM »
"In particular, Greater Manchester Police now recognises alternative sub-culture hate incidents. These are incidents based on someones appearance and include Goths, Emos, Punks and other similar groups. This means they will also record any such incidents as a hate incident."

Officer, he called me a hippy!!
Pile
Posts: 40 539



« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:41:50 PM »
Greater Manchester police need to google the word hate.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 654


« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:02:16 PM »
THERE IS NO POLITICAL SOLUTION
