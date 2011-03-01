Welcome,
August 19, 2020, 08:18:43 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Is this a good use of police time?
Author
Topic: Is this a good use of police time?
Bernie
Posts: 5 658
Is this a good use of police time?
Today
at 12:04:26 PM
Hunting for 10 year olds who are being accused of a hate crime for something they said?
https://northyorkshire.police.uk/news/appeal-following-hate-crime-incident-at-york-nature-reserve/?fbclid=IwAR1iugdfpwCe-_FTfyGP0AjJQLr84sjeC6zZIAD-c3NKy7VWj4bQl03lgfI
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
boro_boro_boro
Posts: 37
Re: Is this a good use of police time?
Today
at 12:15:20 PM
Of course it is... it needs nipping in the bud early with the little cunts
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 580
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Is this a good use of police time?
Today
at 03:48:04 PM
Time would be better spent taking the offended person back to the cells and giving them a fuckin good leathering for being such a soft cunt getting all upset over a child calling them a fuckin queer.
Boris is God. Fuck off Starmer you slag.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 941
Re: Is this a good use of police time?
Today
at 03:49:18 PM
Time would be better spent taking the offended person back to the cells and giving them a fuckin good leathering for being such a soft cunt getting all upset over a child calling them a fuckin queer.
Shaddap, fatty
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 580
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Is this a good use of police time?
Today
at 03:50:30 PM
Boris is God. Fuck off Starmer you slag.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 264
Re: Is this a good use of police time?
Today
at 07:15:24 PM
Hunting for 10 year olds who are being accused of a hate crime for something they said?
https://northyorkshire.police.uk/news/appeal-following-hate-crime-incident-at-york-nature-reserve/?fbclid=IwAR1iugdfpwCe-_FTfyGP0AjJQLr84sjeC6zZIAD-c3NKy7VWj4bQl03lgfI
teachers would not take action if this happened in the classroom. Police are virtue signalling. Fucking shite. They're fucking kids.
38red
Posts: 425
Re: Is this a good use of police time?
Today
at 07:31:24 PM
"In particular, Greater Manchester Police now recognises alternative sub-culture hate incidents. These are incidents based on someones appearance and include Goths, Emos, Punks and other similar groups. This means they will also record any such incidents as a hate incident."
Officer, he called me a hippy!!
Pile
Posts: 40 539
Re: Is this a good use of police time?
Today
at 07:41:50 PM
Greater Manchester police need to google the word hate.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 654
Re: Is this a good use of police time?
Today
at 08:02:16 PM
Hunting for 10 year olds who are being accused of a hate crime for something they said?
https://northyorkshire.police.uk/news/appeal-following-hate-crime-incident-at-york-nature-reserve/?fbclid=IwAR1iugdfpwCe-_FTfyGP0AjJQLr84sjeC6zZIAD-c3NKy7VWj4bQl03lgfI
THERE IS NO POLITICAL SOLUTION
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
