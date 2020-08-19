Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 19, 2020, 12:15:05 PM
Author Topic: Is this a good use of police time?  (Read 11 times)
Bernie
« on: Today at 12:04:26 PM »
Hunting for 10 year olds who are being accused of a hate crime for something they said?

https://northyorkshire.police.uk/news/appeal-following-hate-crime-incident-at-york-nature-reserve/?fbclid=IwAR1iugdfpwCe-_FTfyGP0AjJQLr84sjeC6zZIAD-c3NKy7VWj4bQl03lgfI

 
