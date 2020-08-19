Welcome,
August 19, 2020, 12:15:05 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Is this a good use of police time?
Author
Topic: Is this a good use of police time? (Read 11 times)
Bernie
Online
Posts: 5 655
Is this a good use of police time?
«
on:
Today
at 12:04:26 PM »
Hunting for 10 year olds who are being accused of a hate crime for something they said?
https://northyorkshire.police.uk/news/appeal-following-hate-crime-incident-at-york-nature-reserve/?fbclid=IwAR1iugdfpwCe-_FTfyGP0AjJQLr84sjeC6zZIAD-c3NKy7VWj4bQl03lgfI
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Loading...