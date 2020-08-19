Welcome,
August 19, 2020, 12:15:00 PM
Migrant attacked at Dover
Author
Topic: Migrant attacked at Dover (Read 40 times)
Bernie
Online
Posts: 5 655
Migrant attacked at Dover
«
on:
Today
at 11:48:21 AM »
Looks like people are taking the law into theit own hands.
Inevitable i suppose + if the authorities won't protect people, they will take it upon themselves
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8641517/Migrant-20s-attacked-moments-coming-ashore-dinghy-Kent-beach.html
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
maggiethatcherrulesok
Online
Posts: 401
WLM
Re: Migrant attacked at Dover
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:51:09 AM »
Inevitable.
WLM
