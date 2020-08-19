Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 19, 2020, 12:15:00 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Migrant attacked at Dover  (Read 40 times)
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 655


View Profile
« on: Today at 11:48:21 AM »
Looks like people are taking the law into theit own hands.

Inevitable i suppose + if the authorities won't protect people, they will take it upon themselves

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8641517/Migrant-20s-attacked-moments-coming-ashore-dinghy-Kent-beach.html

 
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
maggiethatcherrulesok
*****
Online Online

Posts: 401


WLM


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:51:09 AM »
Inevitable. 

Logged
WLM
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 