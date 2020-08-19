Welcome,
August 19, 2020, 10:33:32 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
R.L.M Poor souls, life must be awful for them.
Author
Topic: R.L.M Poor souls, life must be awful for them.
ccole
Online
Posts: 4 097
R.L.M Poor souls, life must be awful for them.
«
on:
Today
at 09:32:41 AM »
https://unitynewsnetwork.co.uk/refugee-lives-matter-in-derby-asylum-centre-protest-over-living-conditions/?fbclid=IwAR2bbldpbMdT18IH-9vhyUJrO5gJY51wIvxLRd1DsYFsrZGnFAjZEpbW6MY
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 653
Re: R.L.M Poor souls, life must be awful for them.
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:35:34 AM »
"In a somewhat bizarre request, the group is not satisfied with the entertainment facilities on-site at Laverstoke Court".
And some gullible cunts still think these people are genuine refugees and not economic migrants.
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 2 424
Re: R.L.M Poor souls, life must be awful for them.
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:46:16 AM »
99% of these boats are filled with 20-30 year old men. Problem is, you get that one boat that will have the odd woman and child on it and certain newspapers will use it to spread bullshit. And we can all guess who laps that shit up. Then you have the self hating twats that hate this place knowing what's going on but love the fact these people are screwing the place they hate up...(they always seem to live in areas nowhere near where these people are finally dumped btw).
Mickgaz
Offline
Posts: 79
Re: R.L.M Poor souls, life must be awful for them.
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:58:36 AM »
No surprise there then once they get here start demanding more. And they have been told how to play the system. Sickening
