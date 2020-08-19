Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 19, 2020, 10:33:26 AM
Author Topic: As suspected our civil service is a breeding ground for BLM Marxism  (Read 84 times)
« on: Today at 08:23:18 AM »
Reform the fucking lot ... root and branch as this is a genuine concern.

https://thecritic.co.uk/blm-is-a-politically-contentious-issue/
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:44:39 AM »
Brilliant website that - thanks for sharing it  :like: jc
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:57:07 AM »
 :like:
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:32:28 AM »
In case you hadn't noticed

Our politicians have sold us out
Our police forces have sold is out
Our judiciary have sold us out
Our civil service have sold us out
Our teachers have sold us out
Our universities have sold us out

There is no political solution.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:49:50 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:23:18 AM
Reform the fucking lot ... root and branch as this is a genuine concern.

https://thecritic.co.uk/blm-is-a-politically-contentious-issue/

Another promise Boris' U-turners have filed away since the general election.
