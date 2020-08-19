Bobupanddown

Re: As suspected our civil service is a breeding ground for BLM Marxism

In case you hadn't noticed



Our politicians have sold us out

Our police forces have sold is out

Our judiciary have sold us out

Our civil service have sold us out

Our teachers have sold us out

Our universities have sold us out



There is no political solution.



