August 19, 2020, 10:33:26 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
As suspected our civil service is a breeding ground for BLM Marxism
Author
Topic: As suspected our civil service is a breeding ground for BLM Marxism (Read 84 times)
Wee_Willie
As suspected our civil service is a breeding ground for BLM Marxism
«
on:
Today
at 08:23:18 AM »
Reform the fucking lot ... root and branch as this is a genuine concern.
https://thecritic.co.uk/blm-is-a-politically-contentious-issue/
Bernie
Re: As suspected our civil service is a breeding ground for BLM Marxism
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:44:39 AM »
Brilliant website that - thanks for sharing it
Wee_Willie
Re: As suspected our civil service is a breeding ground for BLM Marxism
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:57:07 AM »
Bobupanddown
Re: As suspected our civil service is a breeding ground for BLM Marxism
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:32:28 AM »
In case you hadn't noticed
Our politicians have sold us out
Our police forces have sold is out
Our judiciary have sold us out
Our civil service have sold us out
Our teachers have sold us out
Our universities have sold us out
There is no political solution.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: As suspected our civil service is a breeding ground for BLM Marxism
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:49:50 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 08:23:18 AM
Reform the fucking lot
... root and branch as this is a genuine concern.
https://thecritic.co.uk/blm-is-a-politically-contentious-issue/
Another promise Boris' U-turners have filed away since the general election.
