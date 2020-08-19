Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 19, 2020, 08:49:48 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
As suspected our civil service is a breeding ground for BLM Marxism
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: As suspected our civil service is a breeding ground for BLM Marxism (Read 17 times)
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 9 259
As suspected our civil service is a breeding ground for BLM Marxism
«
on:
Today
at 08:23:18 AM »
Reform the fucking lot ... root and branch as this is a genuine concern.
https://thecritic.co.uk/blm-is-a-politically-contentious-issue/
Logged
Bernie
Online
Posts: 5 652
Re: As suspected our civil service is a breeding ground for BLM Marxism
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:44:39 AM »
Brilliant website that - thanks for sharing it
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...