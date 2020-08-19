Steboro

Online



Posts: 3 378





Posts: 3 378 American EDM ravers « on: Today at 02:40:33 AM »



Would still buck it though.



Imagine seeing this in The Colloseum in 1995. Give me a bird in tracksuit bottoms, Nike Air Max 90 and a Fila T-shirt any day. Americans have always been shit at the rave culture.Would still buck it though. Logged