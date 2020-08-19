Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: American EDM ravers  (Read 4 times)
Steboro
« on: Today at 02:40:33 AM »
Imagine seeing this in The Colloseum in 1995.  Give me a bird in tracksuit bottoms, Nike Air Max 90 and a Fila T-shirt any day.  Americans have always been shit at the rave culture.

Would still buck it though.
