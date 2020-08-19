Welcome,
August 19, 2020, 12:45:38 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Marshall off to Derby
Author
Topic: Marshall off to Derby (Read 53 times)
BoroPE
Posts: 2 422
Marshall off to Derby
Yesterday
at 10:38:08 PM »
The Wigan keeper would have been a great signing for us.
Clive Road
Posts: 249
Easy now
Re: Marshall off to Derby
Yesterday
at 11:44:21 PM »
Bloody Hell, how far are Wigan going to fall?
This could lead to them dropping out the league in 2 seasons.
Loading...