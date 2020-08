monkeyman

Posts: 10 890 STRUGGLING TO SIGN BANG AVERAGE PLAYERS « on: Yesterday at 08:45:02 PM » ITS GONNA BE A TOUGH SEASON WHEN ALL WE CAN SIGN IS THE SHITE THAT NO CUNT WANTS

GETTING PLAYERS IN FOR A BAG OF SAND A WEEK

Posts: 9 687UTB Re: STRUGGLING TO SIGN BANG AVERAGE PLAYERS « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:44:57 PM » and his mates running the club badly for years.



Still won't learn from it even if Warnock somehow manages to pull the club out of the shit this season.



Only way it will change for the better is when he has a director of football making the footballing decisions, and eradicates nepotism which is rife within the club.

Its what happens when you have a and his mates running the club badly for years. Still won't learn from it even if Warnock somehow manages to pull the club out of the shit this season. Only way it will change for the better is when he has a director of football making the footballing decisions, and eradicates nepotism which is rife within the club.

Posts: 10 890 Re: STRUGGLING TO SIGN BANG AVERAGE PLAYERS « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:18:58 PM » WHEN THE GREAT FUCKING LEADER HAS IS FEET UP IN HIS BIG MANSION

AND GILLY AND WOODY ARE ON THE PISS IN HIS PUB BUILT ON THE GROUNDS OF THE MANSION

Posts: 12 580Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: STRUGGLING TO SIGN BANG AVERAGE PLAYERS « Reply #4 on: Today at 05:52:06 AM » The same thing happens every transfer window. The press (or more likely, agents) link us with every fucker who is looking for a new club. How many were we actually after though?



Probably about two or three, and we have signed one.

Yep curly isn't going to be breaking the bank to push for promotion all he is after is survival again . He doesn't know how many fans will be attending if any the way things are going , If they do let people in its about 8000 at most . No chance of seeing anything spectacular happening them days are long gone.

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Iíll take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

Posts: 76 139CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: STRUGGLING TO SIGN BANG AVERAGE PLAYERS « Reply #6 on: Today at 07:14:30 AM » Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 05:52:06 AM The same thing happens every transfer window. The press (or more likely, agents) link us with every fucker who is looking for a new club. How many were we actually after though?



Probably about two or three, and we have signed one.







THAT DAFT CUNT TRIFLE HAS ITK'D US WITH ABOUT 5





AND WARNOCKS NEVER EVEN HEARD OF EM

















THAT DAFT CUNT TRIFLE HAS ITK'D US WITH ABOUT 5 AND WARNOCKS NEVER EVEN HEARD OF EM THE CLUELESS CUNT

Posts: 5 658 Re: STRUGGLING TO SIGN BANG AVERAGE PLAYERS « Reply #7 on: Today at 08:49:23 AM »



I don't blame them either. Even when crowds come back they will be much reduced.



Never thought i'd see people complaining players were being payed too little



The days of any club at our level splashing the cash have gone for good. I don't blame them either. Even when crowds come back they will be much reduced. Never thought i'd see people complaining players were being payed too little A couple of grand a week seems about right to play for a club in the lower half of the second tier.

Posts: 62 Re: STRUGGLING TO SIGN BANG AVERAGE PLAYERS « Reply #9 on: Today at 11:31:40 AM » If you were a footballer with options would you come here?



The town itself is a shithole. The club has been ran into the ground, has no ambition, has a group of players who for the most part don't give a fuck.



We need to get rid of all the big earners and give Warnock a war chest to start a fresh era. His identity matches our towns. Tough, committed, aggressive. Give us a Mowbray, a few gary Hamiltons just a couple of quality players to polish it. Logged

Posts: 40 541 Re: STRUGGLING TO SIGN BANG AVERAGE PLAYERS « Reply #10 on: Today at 12:52:44 PM » Sadly, I canít argue against any of that PBS.



At some point (when things get back to normal) Gibbo might realise thirty odd quid to watch bottom end championship football doesnít work. If the club needs to stand on its own two feet financially it needs fans to back it and he needs to either find a way to fill the ground or bring someone in who does.



People wonít accept scraping around the bottom of the second division at premier league prices. The club/Gibbo need to reverse the trend because if the trend continues and Boro end up in league one, thereíll be four figure crowds for most games and the stadium costs £5m per year to run.

Phew thats betterPosts: 7 289Pack o cunts Re: STRUGGLING TO SIGN BANG AVERAGE PLAYERS « Reply #11 on: Today at 12:55:07 PM » Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 11:31:40 AM If you were a footballer with options would you come here?



The town itself is a shithole. The club has been ran into the ground, has no ambition, has a group of players who for the most part don't give a fuck.



We need to get rid of all the big earners and give Warnock a war chest to start a fresh era. His identity matches our towns. Tough, committed, aggressive. Give us a Mowbray, a few gary Hamiltons just a couple of quality players to polish it.



What a load of claptrap - none of it deliverable or in the case of Mowbray desireable



Clearly you have never been put in charge of anything and nor should you







What a load of claptrap - none of it deliverable or in the case of Mowbray desireable Clearly you have never been put in charge of anything and nor should you

Posts: 9 687UTB Re: STRUGGLING TO SIGN BANG AVERAGE PLAYERS « Reply #12 on: Today at 01:17:25 PM » Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 11:31:40 AM If you were a footballer with options would you come here?



The town itself is a shithole. The club has been ran into the ground, has no ambition, has a group of players who for the most part don't give a fuck.



We need to get rid of all the big earners and give Warnock a war chest to start a fresh era. His identity matches our towns. Tough, committed, aggressive. Give us a Mowbray, a few gary Hamiltons just a couple of quality players to polish it.



Good post, can't argue with any of that. Hopefully, we can get players in that are hungry and want to die for the club.

Posts: 62 Re: STRUGGLING TO SIGN BANG AVERAGE PLAYERS « Reply #13 on: Today at 02:11:53 PM » Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 12:55:07 PM Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 11:31:40 AM If you were a footballer with options would you come here?



The town itself is a shithole. The club has been ran into the ground, has no ambition, has a group of players who for the most part don't give a fuck.



We need to get rid of all the big earners and give Warnock a war chest to start a fresh era. His identity matches our towns. Tough, committed, aggressive. Give us a Mowbray, a few gary Hamiltons just a couple of quality players to polish it.



What a load of claptrap - none of it deliverable or in the case of Mowbray desireable



Clearly you have never been put in charge of anything and nor should you









What a load of claptrap - none of it deliverable or in the case of Mowbray desireableClearly you have never been put in charge of anything and nor should you

Only a stupid man would assume what others have or have not done. A crass man would do it in the customary obnoxious manner you make all of your points. Explain to me your thoughts why a Mogga like captain and player would not be a good addition.



Only a stupid man would assume what others have or have not done. A crass man would do it in the customary obnoxious manner you make all of your points. Explain to me your thoughts why a Mogga like captain and player would not be a good addition. We have not had a good skipper since Leadbitter.

Posts: 9 843Bausor & Gill OUT!!! Re: STRUGGLING TO SIGN BANG AVERAGE PLAYERS « Reply #14 on: Today at 04:11:49 PM » Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 11:31:40 AM If you were a footballer with options would you come here?



The town itself is a shithole. The club has been ran into the ground, has no ambition, has a group of players who for the most part don't give a fuck.



We need to get rid of all the big earners and give Warnock a war chest to start a fresh era. His identity matches our towns. Tough, committed, aggressive. Give us a Mowbray, a few gary Hamiltons just a couple of quality players to polish it.



I'll never get why people continually come out with crap like this?



For example; Fletcher & Assombalonga will be earning more for their upcoming final years contract with us than they could get for a 3 year term elsewhere.



Phew thats betterPosts: 7 289Pack o cunts Re: STRUGGLING TO SIGN BANG AVERAGE PLAYERS « Reply #15 on: Today at 04:38:35 PM » Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 02:11:53 PM Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 12:55:07 PM Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 11:31:40 AM If you were a footballer with options would you come here?



The town itself is a shithole. The club has been ran into the ground, has no ambition, has a group of players who for the most part don't give a fuck.



We need to get rid of all the big earners and give Warnock a war chest to start a fresh era. His identity matches our towns. Tough, committed, aggressive. Give us a Mowbray, a few gary Hamiltons just a couple of quality players to polish it.



What a load of claptrap - none of it deliverable or in the case of Mowbray desireable



Clearly you have never been put in charge of anything and nor should you









What a load of claptrap - none of it deliverable or in the case of Mowbray desireableClearly you have never been put in charge of anything and nor should you

Only a stupid man would assume what others have or have not done. A crass man would do it in the customary obnoxious manner you make all of your points. Explain to me your thoughts why a Mogga like captain and player would not be a good addition.



We have not had a good skipper since Leadbitter.

Only a stupid man would assume what others have or have not done. A crass man would do it in the customary obnoxious manner you make all of your points. Explain to me your thoughts why a Mogga like captain and player would not be a good addition.We have not had a good skipper since Leadbitter.

That long ago?



That long ago?

Posts: 62 Re: STRUGGLING TO SIGN BANG AVERAGE PLAYERS « Reply #16 on: Today at 04:42:55 PM » Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 04:11:49 PM Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 11:31:40 AM If you were a footballer with options would you come here?



The town itself is a shithole. The club has been ran into the ground, has no ambition, has a group of players who for the most part don't give a fuck.



We need to get rid of all the big earners and give Warnock a war chest to start a fresh era. His identity matches our towns. Tough, committed, aggressive. Give us a Mowbray, a few gary Hamiltons just a couple of quality players to polish it.



I'll never get why people continually come out with crap like this?



For example; Fletcher & Assombalonga will be earning more for their upcoming final years contract with us than they could get for a 3 year term elsewhere.



In short, we couldn't give them away!

I'll never get why people continually come out with crap like this?For example; Fletcher & Assombalonga will be earning more for their upcoming final years contract with us than they could get for a 3 year term elsewhere.In short, we couldn't give them away!

A newly relegated team may fancy Britt. I doubt Fletcher is on huge money, too much but not Britt huge.

Phew thats betterPosts: 7 289Pack o cunts Re: STRUGGLING TO SIGN BANG AVERAGE PLAYERS « Reply #17 on: Today at 05:08:25 PM » Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 04:11:49 PM Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 11:31:40 AM If you were a footballer with options would you come here?



The town itself is a shithole. The club has been ran into the ground, has no ambition, has a group of players who for the most part don't give a fuck.



We need to get rid of all the big earners and give Warnock a war chest to start a fresh era. His identity matches our towns. Tough, committed, aggressive. Give us a Mowbray, a few gary Hamiltons just a couple of quality players to polish it.



I'll never get why people continually come out with crap like this?



For example; Fletcher & Assombalonga will be earning more for their upcoming final years contract with us than they could get for a 3 year term elsewhere.



In short, we couldn't give them away!

I'll never get why people continually come out with crap like this?For example; Fletcher & Assombalonga will be earning more for their upcoming final years contract with us than they could get for a 3 year term elsewhere.In short, we couldn't give them away!

Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Posts: 40 541 Re: STRUGGLING TO SIGN BANG AVERAGE PLAYERS « Reply #22 on: Today at 06:18:05 PM » Good shout on Leadbitter, didnít he get 13 the season we should have went up but didnít? He had about six beauty long rangers by Christmas. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

Posts: 40 541 Re: STRUGGLING TO SIGN BANG AVERAGE PLAYERS « Reply #24 on: Today at 06:44:30 PM » Centre mid scorers since 2009 (according to some random stats website)



Leadbitter 28

Lewis Wing 10

George Saville 7

McNair 6 (50/50)

Rhys Williams 5

Matty Bates 5

Nicky Bailey 4

Jacob Butterfield 3

Richie Smallwood 3

Julio Arca 3

Adam Forshaw 2

Kieran Dyer 2

Lewis Baker 1

Dean Whitehead 1

Nathan Chalobah 1

Adam Clayton 1

Mohamed Besic 1



I left downing and Howson off the list because theyíve played mostly at right back or out wide, they had about ten between them.



Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

Posts: 910 Re: STRUGGLING TO SIGN BANG AVERAGE PLAYERS « Reply #25 on: Today at 08:45:00 PM » He was on fire that season.



Barry Robson was centre mid - he got 17 in 87 according to wiki.



That list is pretty shocking really and underlines why we have been struggling. Midfielders need to be chipping in with goals.