Ural Quntz
If you were a footballer with options would you come here?
The town itself is a shithole. The club has been ran into the ground, has no ambition, has a group of players who for the most part don't give a fuck.
We need to get rid of all the big earners and give Warnock a war chest to start a fresh era. His identity matches our towns. Tough, committed, aggressive. Give us a Mowbray, a few gary Hamiltons just a couple of quality players to polish it.
What a load of claptrap - none of it deliverable or in the case of Mowbray desireable
Clearly you have never been put in charge of anything and nor should you
Pallys bar stool
Only a stupid man would assume what others have or have not done. A crass man would do it in the customary obnoxious manner you make all of your points. Explain to me your thoughts why a Mogga like captain and player would not be a good addition.
We have not had a good skipper since Leadbitter.
Ural Quntz
That long ago?
Pallys bar stool
I'll never get why people continually come out with crap like this?
For example; Fletcher & Assombalonga will be earning more for their upcoming final years contract with us than they could get for a 3 year term elsewhere.
In short, we couldn't give them away!
A newly relegated team may fancy Britt. I doubt Fletcher is on huge money, too much but not Britt huge.
Ural Quntz
monkeyman
FLETCHER WILL BE ON DECENT MONEY
Pile
Whonis the last decent attacking centre midfielder we had? Zenden? Juninho? Im not talking winger or number ten, an actual centre midfielder who chipped in with goals.
monkeyman
MERSON
Yarm_Legends_Lounge
