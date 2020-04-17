Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: STRUGGLING TO SIGN BANG AVERAGE PLAYERS
monkeyman
Posts: 10 872


« on: Yesterday at 08:45:02 PM »
ITS GONNA BE A TOUGH SEASON WHEN ALL WE CAN SIGN IS THE SHITE THAT NO CUNT WANTS
GETTING PLAYERS IN FOR A BAG OF SAND A WEEK
RedSteel
Posts: 9 686

UTB


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:44:57 PM »
Its what happens when you have a  and his mates running the club badly for years.

Still won't learn from it even if Warnock somehow manages to pull the club out of the shit this season.

Only way it will change for the better is when he has a director of football making the footballing decisions, and eradicates nepotism which is rife within the club.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 507


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:51:44 PM »
Welcome to the new Boro normal.
monkeyman
Posts: 10 872


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:18:58 PM »
WHEN  THE GREAT FUCKING LEADER HAS IS FEET UP IN HIS BIG MANSION
AND GILLY AND WOODY ARE ON THE PISS IN HIS PUB BUILT ON THE GROUNDS OF THE MANSION
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 580


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:52:06 AM »
The same thing happens every transfer window. The press (or more likely, agents) link us with every fucker who is looking for a new club. How many were we actually after though?

Probably about two or three, and we have signed one.
sockets
Welch
Posts: 1 235


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:11:51 AM »
Yep curly isn't going to be breaking the bank to push for promotion all he is after is survival again . He doesn't know how many fans will be attending if any the way things are going , If they do let people in its about 8000 at most . No chance of seeing anything spectacular happening them days are long gone.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 136

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:14:30 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 05:52:06 AM
The same thing happens every transfer window. The press (or more likely, agents) link us with every fucker who is looking for a new club. How many were we actually after though?

Probably about two or three, and we have signed one.



THAT DAFT CUNT TRIFLE HAS  ITK'D  US WITH ABOUT 5    lost


AND  WARNOCKS NEVER EVEN HEARD OF EM   mcl




 charles :alf:



THE CLUELESS CUNT   :meltdown: souey monkey :wanker: :ponce:
Bernie
Posts: 5 658


« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:49:23 AM »
The days of any club at our level splashing the cash have gone for good.

I don't blame them either. Even when crowds come back they will be much reduced.

Never thought i'd see people complaining players were being payed too little 

A couple of grand a week seems about right to play for a club in the lower half of the second tier.  :like:
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 842


Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:41:48 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:45:02 PM
ITS GONNA BE A TOUGH SEASON WHEN ALL WE CAN SIGN IS THE SHITE THAT NO CUNT WANTS



You mean like we've basically doing since summer 2016?

To paraphrase multi-millionaire socialist Sir Keir Starmer: MFC recruitment is under new management - as Warnock hinted himself only a couple of weeks ago.
Pallys bar stool
Posts: 62


« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:31:40 AM »
If you were a footballer with options would you come here?

The town itself is a shithole. The club has been ran into the ground, has no ambition, has a group of players who for the most part don't give a fuck.

We need to get rid of all the big earners and give Warnock a war chest to start a fresh era. His identity matches our towns. Tough, committed, aggressive.  Give us a Mowbray, a few gary Hamiltons just a couple of quality players to polish it.
Pile
Posts: 40 532



« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:52:44 PM »
Sadly, I cant argue against any of that PBS.

At some point (when things get back to normal) Gibbo might realise thirty odd quid to watch bottom end championship football doesnt work. If the club needs to stand on its own two feet financially it needs fans to back it and he needs to either find a way to fill the ground or bring someone in who does.

People wont accept scraping around the bottom of the second division at premier league prices. The club/Gibbo need to reverse the trend because if the trend continues and Boro end up in league one, therell be four figure crowds for most games and the stadium costs £5m per year to run.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 289


Pack o cunts


« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:55:07 PM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 11:31:40 AM
If you were a footballer with options would you come here?

The town itself is a shithole. The club has been ran into the ground, has no ambition, has a group of players who for the most part don't give a fuck.

We need to get rid of all the big earners and give Warnock a war chest to start a fresh era. His identity matches our towns. Tough, committed, aggressive.  Give us a Mowbray, a few gary Hamiltons just a couple of quality players to polish it.

What a load of claptrap - none of it deliverable or in the case of Mowbray desireable

Clearly you have never been put in charge of anything and nor should you

 
RedSteel
Posts: 9 686

UTB


« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:17:25 PM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 11:31:40 AM
If you were a footballer with options would you come here?

The town itself is a shithole. The club has been ran into the ground, has no ambition, has a group of players who for the most part don't give a fuck.

We need to get rid of all the big earners and give Warnock a war chest to start a fresh era. His identity matches our towns. Tough, committed, aggressive.  Give us a Mowbray, a few gary Hamiltons just a couple of quality players to polish it.

Good post, can't argue with any of that. Hopefully, we can get players in that are hungry and want to die for the club.  :like:
Pallys bar stool
Posts: 62


« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:11:53 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 12:55:07 PM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 11:31:40 AM
If you were a footballer with options would you come here?

The town itself is a shithole. The club has been ran into the ground, has no ambition, has a group of players who for the most part don't give a fuck.

We need to get rid of all the big earners and give Warnock a war chest to start a fresh era. His identity matches our towns. Tough, committed, aggressive.  Give us a Mowbray, a few gary Hamiltons just a couple of quality players to polish it.

What a load of claptrap - none of it deliverable or in the case of Mowbray desireable

Clearly you have never been put in charge of anything and nor should you

 



Only a stupid man would assume what others have or have not done. A crass man would do it in the customary obnoxious manner you make all of your points. Explain to me your thoughts why a Mogga like captain and player would not be a good addition.

We have not had a good skipper since Leadbitter.
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 842


Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:11:49 PM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 11:31:40 AM
If you were a footballer with options would you come here?

The town itself is a shithole. The club has been ran into the ground, has no ambition, has a group of players who for the most part don't give a fuck.

We need to get rid of all the big earners and give Warnock a war chest to start a fresh era. His identity matches our towns. Tough, committed, aggressive.  Give us a Mowbray, a few gary Hamiltons just a couple of quality players to polish it.

I'll never get why people continually come out with crap like this?

For example; Fletcher & Assombalonga will be earning more for their upcoming final years contract with us than they could get for a 3 year term elsewhere.

In short, we couldn't give them away!
Ural Quntz
Posts: 7 289


Pack o cunts


« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:38:35 PM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 02:11:53 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 12:55:07 PM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 11:31:40 AM
If you were a footballer with options would you come here?

The town itself is a shithole. The club has been ran into the ground, has no ambition, has a group of players who for the most part don't give a fuck.

We need to get rid of all the big earners and give Warnock a war chest to start a fresh era. His identity matches our towns. Tough, committed, aggressive.  Give us a Mowbray, a few gary Hamiltons just a couple of quality players to polish it.

What a load of claptrap - none of it deliverable or in the case of Mowbray desireable

Clearly you have never been put in charge of anything and nor should you

 



Only a stupid man would assume what others have or have not done. A crass man would do it in the customary obnoxious manner you make all of your points. Explain to me your thoughts why a Mogga like captain and player would not be a good addition.

We have not had a good skipper since Leadbitter.

That long ago?

 :nige:
Pallys bar stool
Posts: 62


« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:42:55 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 04:11:49 PM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 11:31:40 AM
If you were a footballer with options would you come here?

The town itself is a shithole. The club has been ran into the ground, has no ambition, has a group of players who for the most part don't give a fuck.

We need to get rid of all the big earners and give Warnock a war chest to start a fresh era. His identity matches our towns. Tough, committed, aggressive.  Give us a Mowbray, a few gary Hamiltons just a couple of quality players to polish it.

I'll never get why people continually come out with crap like this?

For example; Fletcher & Assombalonga will be earning more for their upcoming final years contract with us than they could get for a 3 year term elsewhere.

In short, we couldn't give them away!

A newly relegated team may fancy Britt. I doubt Fletcher is on huge money, too much but not Britt huge.
Ural Quntz
Posts: 7 289


Pack o cunts


« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:08:25 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 04:11:49 PM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 11:31:40 AM
If you were a footballer with options would you come here?

The town itself is a shithole. The club has been ran into the ground, has no ambition, has a group of players who for the most part don't give a fuck.

We need to get rid of all the big earners and give Warnock a war chest to start a fresh era. His identity matches our towns. Tough, committed, aggressive.  Give us a Mowbray, a few gary Hamiltons just a couple of quality players to polish it.

I'll never get why people continually come out with crap like this?

For example; Fletcher & Assombalonga will be earning more for their upcoming final years contract with us than they could get for a 3 year term elsewhere.

In short, we couldn't give them away!

 :like:
