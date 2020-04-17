|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ural Quntz
|
If you were a footballer with options would you come here?
The town itself is a shithole. The club has been ran into the ground, has no ambition, has a group of players who for the most part don't give a fuck.
We need to get rid of all the big earners and give Warnock a war chest to start a fresh era. His identity matches our towns. Tough, committed, aggressive. Give us a Mowbray, a few gary Hamiltons just a couple of quality players to polish it.
What a load of claptrap - none of it deliverable or in the case of Mowbray desireable
Clearly you have never been put in charge of anything and nor should you
|
|
|
|
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
|
|
|
|
Pallys bar stool
|
If you were a footballer with options would you come here?
The town itself is a shithole. The club has been ran into the ground, has no ambition, has a group of players who for the most part don't give a fuck.
We need to get rid of all the big earners and give Warnock a war chest to start a fresh era. His identity matches our towns. Tough, committed, aggressive. Give us a Mowbray, a few gary Hamiltons just a couple of quality players to polish it.
What a load of claptrap - none of it deliverable or in the case of Mowbray desireable
Clearly you have never been put in charge of anything and nor should you
Only a stupid man would assume what others have or have not done. A crass man would do it in the customary obnoxious manner you make all of your points. Explain to me your thoughts why a Mogga like captain and player would not be a good addition.
We have not had a good skipper since Leadbitter.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
Ural Quntz
|
If you were a footballer with options would you come here?
The town itself is a shithole. The club has been ran into the ground, has no ambition, has a group of players who for the most part don't give a fuck.
We need to get rid of all the big earners and give Warnock a war chest to start a fresh era. His identity matches our towns. Tough, committed, aggressive. Give us a Mowbray, a few gary Hamiltons just a couple of quality players to polish it.
What a load of claptrap - none of it deliverable or in the case of Mowbray desireable
Clearly you have never been put in charge of anything and nor should you
Only a stupid man would assume what others have or have not done. A crass man would do it in the customary obnoxious manner you make all of your points. Explain to me your thoughts why a Mogga like captain and player would not be a good addition.
We have not had a good skipper since Leadbitter.
That long ago?
|
|
|
|
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
|
|
|
Pallys bar stool
|
If you were a footballer with options would you come here?
The town itself is a shithole. The club has been ran into the ground, has no ambition, has a group of players who for the most part don't give a fuck.
We need to get rid of all the big earners and give Warnock a war chest to start a fresh era. His identity matches our towns. Tough, committed, aggressive. Give us a Mowbray, a few gary Hamiltons just a couple of quality players to polish it.
I'll never get why people continually come out with crap like this?
For example; Fletcher & Assombalonga will be earning more for their upcoming final years contract with us than they could get for a 3 year term elsewhere.
In short, we couldn't give them away!
A newly relegated team may fancy Britt. I doubt Fletcher is on huge money, too much but not Britt huge.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Ural Quntz
|
If you were a footballer with options would you come here?
The town itself is a shithole. The club has been ran into the ground, has no ambition, has a group of players who for the most part don't give a fuck.
We need to get rid of all the big earners and give Warnock a war chest to start a fresh era. His identity matches our towns. Tough, committed, aggressive. Give us a Mowbray, a few gary Hamiltons just a couple of quality players to polish it.
I'll never get why people continually come out with crap like this?
For example; Fletcher & Assombalonga will be earning more for their upcoming final years contract with us than they could get for a 3 year term elsewhere.
In short, we couldn't give them away!
|
|
|
|
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018