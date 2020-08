ITS GONNA BE A TOUGH SEASON WHEN ALL WE CAN SIGN IS THE SHITE THAT NO CUNT WANTS GETTING PLAYERS IN FOR A BAG OF SAND A WEEK

Still won't learn from it even if Warnock somehow manages to pull the club out of the shit this season.



Only way it will change for the better is when he has a director of football making the footballing decisions, and eradicates nepotism which is rife within the club.

Its what happens when you have a and his mates running the club badly for years.

Still won't learn from it even if Warnock somehow manages to pull the club out of the shit this season.

Only way it will change for the better is when he has a director of football making the footballing decisions, and eradicates nepotism which is rife within the club.