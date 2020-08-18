Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 18, 2020, 10:24:27 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Big Huggy off to Norwich?
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Big Huggy off to Norwich? (Read 220 times)
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 345
Big Huggy off to Norwich?
«
on:
Today
at 07:12:15 PM »
Thats the word, £5 million supposedly
Logged
Mickgaz
Offline
Posts: 78
Re: Big Huggy off to Norwich?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:30:39 PM »
I said on here last week we should bring him back I feel we are fast running out of striker targets if Assombalonga goes we are fooked
Logged
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 678
UTB
Re: Big Huggy off to Norwich?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:38:54 PM »
Norwich can afford the fee and more importantly his wages. Isn't he on about 40k per week at present
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 840
Re: Big Huggy off to Norwich?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:43:53 PM »
Priced out of a move for Jordan fucking Hugill
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 473
Re: Big Huggy off to Norwich?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:06:06 PM »
Huggy?
Logged
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 678
UTB
Re: Big Huggy off to Norwich?
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:10:27 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 07:43:53 PM
Priced out of a move for Jordan fucking Hugill
He couldn't hit a barn door with a shovel when he was here also
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 345
Re: Big Huggy off to Norwich?
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 08:29:01 PM »
Whats wrong Rifle? Shown up you werent in the know??????
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 870
Re: Big Huggy off to Norwich?
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 08:41:15 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 08:10:27 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 07:43:53 PM
Priced out of a move for Jordan fucking Hugill
He couldn't hit a barn door with a shovel when he was here also
WHAT A FUCKING SHOCK HOW MANY TIMES DOES THAT HAPPEN WHEN THEY SIGN FOR THE BORO
THE LAD DID WELL AT QPR
Logged
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 473
Re: Big Huggy off to Norwich?
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 09:01:42 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 08:29:01 PM
Whats wrong Rifle? Shown up you werent in the know??????
Of course I knew about this, I do have the internet you know. I'm just not sure about calling him huggy ya fat poof
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 870
Re: Big Huggy off to Norwich?
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 09:12:22 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 09:01:42 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 08:29:01 PM
Whats wrong Rifle? Shown up you werent in the know??????
Of course I knew about this, I do have the internet you know. I'm just not sure about calling him huggy ya fat poof
HA HA HA
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 345
Re: Big Huggy off to Norwich?
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 09:29:21 PM »
Oh how amusing you are, Rifle..... About as funny as a hernia.
Logged
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 473
Re: Big Huggy off to Norwich?
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 10:07:09 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 09:29:21 PM
Oh how amusing you are, Rifle..... About as funny as a hernia.
Depends where the hernia is
Logged
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 473
Re: Big Huggy off to Norwich?
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 10:10:16 PM »
It's not just huggy either it's 'BIG HUGGY'
holgate ya great big bumder
Logged
boro_boro_boro
Online
Posts: 36
Re: Big Huggy off to Norwich?
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 10:22:59 PM »
Bullet dodged imo
Did ok in a reasonable QPR side... we are shit so he wouldnt get half the chances he needs to score
We need so serious fucking talent bringing in to the back and middle for to sort this mess out or its gonna be much of the same next season
We havent even replaced what we have lost yet
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...