August 18, 2020, 10:24:27 PM
Author Topic: Big Huggy off to Norwich?  (Read 220 times)
Holgateoldskool
« on: Today at 07:12:15 PM »
Thats the word, £5 million supposedly
Mickgaz
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:30:39 PM »
I said on here last week we should bring  him back I feel we are fast running out of striker targets if Assombalonga goes we are fooked
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:38:54 PM »
Norwich can afford the fee and more importantly his wages. Isn't he on about 40k per week at present  mick
El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:43:53 PM »
Priced out of a move for Jordan fucking Hugill  rava lost souey
RiversideRifle
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:06:06 PM »
Huggy? :pd:
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:10:27 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 07:43:53 PM
Priced out of a move for Jordan fucking Hugill  rava lost souey

He couldn't hit a barn door with a shovel when he was here also  lost
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:29:01 PM »
Whats wrong Rifle? Shown up you werent in the know??????
monkeyman
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:41:15 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 08:10:27 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 07:43:53 PM
Priced out of a move for Jordan fucking Hugill  rava lost souey

He couldn't hit a barn door with a shovel when he was here also  lost
WHAT A FUCKING SHOCK HOW MANY TIMES DOES THAT HAPPEN WHEN THEY SIGN FOR THE BORO
THE LAD DID WELL AT QPR
RiversideRifle
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:01:42 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 08:29:01 PM
Whats wrong Rifle? Shown up you werent in the know??????


Of course I knew about this, I do have the internet you know. I'm just not sure about calling him huggy ya fat poof :ponce:
monkeyman
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:12:22 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 09:01:42 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 08:29:01 PM
Whats wrong Rifle? Shown up you werent in the know??????


Of course I knew about this, I do have the internet you know. I'm just not sure about calling him huggy ya fat poof :ponce:
HA HA HA
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:29:21 PM »
Oh how amusing you are, Rifle..... About as funny as a hernia.
RiversideRifle
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:07:09 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 09:29:21 PM
Oh how amusing you are, Rifle..... About as funny as a hernia.


Depends where the hernia is lost
RiversideRifle
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:10:16 PM »
It's not just huggy either it's 'BIG HUGGY' :ponce: holgate ya great big bumder klins
boro_boro_boro

« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:22:59 PM »
Bullet dodged imo

Did ok in a reasonable QPR side... we are shit so he wouldnt get half the chances he needs to score

We need so serious fucking talent bringing in to the back and middle for to sort this mess out or its gonna be much of the same next season

We havent even replaced what we have lost yet
