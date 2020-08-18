Welcome,
August 18, 2020, 07:45:43 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Big Huggy off to Norwich?
Topic: Big Huggy off to Norwich? (Read 56 times)
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 342
Big Huggy off to Norwich?
Today
at 07:12:15 PM »
Thats the word, £5 million supposedly
Mickgaz
Posts: 78
Re: Big Huggy off to Norwich?
Today
at 07:30:39 PM »
I said on here last week we should bring him back I feel we are fast running out of striker targets if Assombalonga goes we are fooked
RedSteel
Posts: 9 675
UTB
Re: Big Huggy off to Norwich?
Today
at 07:38:54 PM »
Norwich can afford the fee and more importantly his wages. Isn't he on about 40k per week at present
El Capitan
Posts: 42 836
Re: Big Huggy off to Norwich?
Today
at 07:43:53 PM »
Priced out of a move for Jordan fucking Hugill
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
