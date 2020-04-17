Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Which team does he play for  (Read 672 times)
sockets
Welch
Posts: 1 255


sockets


« on: August 18, 2020, 01:08:31 PM »
any one know the answer .. not giving his name .
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 221

LEON TROTSKY


« Reply #1 on: August 18, 2020, 01:20:57 PM »
BLACKBURN ROVERS ?

BLACKPOOL ?
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
sockets
Welch
Posts: 1 255


sockets


« Reply #2 on: August 18, 2020, 01:25:01 PM »
NAH  :unlike: monkey
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 10 189



« Reply #3 on: August 18, 2020, 01:27:39 PM »
Boro
Jethro Tull
sockets
Welch
Posts: 1 255


sockets


« Reply #4 on: August 18, 2020, 01:30:16 PM »
 :unlike:

Off out at 2 pm ... plays for a big team abroad not well liked at all either. tenner free bet for the right answer before 2 pm  
« Last Edit: August 18, 2020, 01:35:51 PM by sockets » Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 310


Pack o cunts


« Reply #5 on: August 18, 2020, 01:44:53 PM »
Michelle Obama - Democrats

Got it without reverse search
Ural Quntz
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 221

LEON TROTSKY


« Reply #6 on: August 18, 2020, 01:52:42 PM »
KYLIAN MPBABBE
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
sockets
Welch
Posts: 1 255


sockets


« Reply #7 on: August 18, 2020, 01:53:44 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on August 18, 2020, 01:44:53 PM
Michelle Obama

Got it without reverse search





Winner  :like: :like
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
sockets
Welch
Posts: 1 255


sockets


« Reply #8 on: August 18, 2020, 02:00:04 PM »
Going bait shopping 

pick a nag sometime thru the week or weekend footie see how it gets on .. I always pay me bets
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 707


« Reply #9 on: August 18, 2020, 02:06:11 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on August 18, 2020, 01:44:53 PM
Michelle Obama - Democrats

Got it without reverse search

Big Mike.
Bobupanddown
There is nothing socialist about China
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 310


Pack o cunts


« Reply #10 on: August 18, 2020, 02:14:28 PM »
Quote from: sockets on August 18, 2020, 02:00:04 PM
Going bait shopping 

pick a nag sometime thru the week or weekend footie see how it gets on .. I always pay me bets

I'm useless at bets and shit

 donkey

You pick one and donate winnings to Prostate Cancer

 :like:
Ural Quntz
El Capitan
Posts: 42 892


« Reply #11 on: August 18, 2020, 02:21:32 PM »
Quote from: sockets on August 18, 2020, 01:30:16 PM
:unlike:

Off out at 2 pm ... plays for a big team abroad not well liked at all either. tenner free bet for the right answer before 2 pm  









So who does he play for??
El Capitan
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 310


Pack o cunts


« Reply #12 on: August 18, 2020, 02:38:07 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on August 18, 2020, 02:21:32 PM
Quote from: sockets on August 18, 2020, 01:30:16 PM
:unlike:

Off out at 2 pm ... plays for a big team abroad not well liked at all either. tenner free bet for the right answer before 2 pm  









So who does he play for??

Same as you - the other side

 
Ural Quntz
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 615


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #13 on: August 18, 2020, 03:13:14 PM »
TerryCochranesSocks
El Capitan
Posts: 42 892


« Reply #14 on: August 18, 2020, 03:37:21 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on August 18, 2020, 02:38:07 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on August 18, 2020, 02:21:32 PM
Quote from: sockets on August 18, 2020, 01:30:16 PM
:unlike:

Off out at 2 pm ... plays for a big team abroad not well liked at all either. tenner free bet for the right answer before 2 pm  









So who does he play for??

Same as you - the other side

 






Newcastle??
El Capitan
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 615


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #15 on: August 18, 2020, 04:21:10 PM »
Arsenal.
TerryCochranesSocks
kippers
Posts: 2 219


« Reply #16 on: August 18, 2020, 04:39:27 PM »
She loves the limelight doesnt she.

No doubt Trump will be canned at the next election, then the likes of her can stfu
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 010



« Reply #17 on: August 18, 2020, 07:15:09 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on August 18, 2020, 02:14:28 PM
Quote from: sockets on August 18, 2020, 02:00:04 PM
Going bait shopping 

pick a nag sometime thru the week or weekend footie see how it gets on .. I always pay me bets

I'm useless at bets and shit

 donkey

You pick one and donate winnings to Prostate Cancer

 :like:



Jesus - you fruity types are always on about arses and that.

 
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Posts: 1 884


« Reply #18 on: August 18, 2020, 07:27:14 PM »
Quote from: sockets on August 18, 2020, 01:30:16 PM
:unlike:

Off out at 2 pm ... plays for a big team abroad not well liked at all either. tenner free bet for the right answer before 2 pm  




WELCH 🤡🤡🤡🤡

BEER ME CROCKS🍻🍺🍻🍺🤠👍🌈
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
El Capitan
Posts: 42 892


« Reply #19 on: August 18, 2020, 07:28:56 PM »
Pay up crocket you welching slime
El Capitan
sockets
Welch
Posts: 1 255


sockets


« Reply #20 on: August 19, 2020, 07:32:30 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on August 18, 2020, 02:14:28 PM

I'm useless at bets and shit

 donkey

You pick one and donate winnings to Prostate Cancer

 :like:





will do  :like:

Ill post the bet on here you can all watch it .. might have one at  Kempton  next Wednesday night if he sends it . ..



Snitch  :matty:  you're the only bet welcher on here  :unlike:
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Pile
Posts: 40 587



« Reply #21 on: August 19, 2020, 07:55:38 AM »
Crocky will pay up. :like:

Nice gesture ural. :like:
Pile
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 221

LEON TROTSKY


« Reply #22 on: August 19, 2020, 08:01:28 AM »
Quote from: Pile on August 19, 2020, 07:55:38 AM
Crocky will pay up. :like:

Nice gesture ural. :like:


 :like:


 :like:




UNLIKE SOME   :wanker: :matty: :wanker: :redcard:
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
sockets
Welch
Posts: 1 255


sockets


« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 01:02:47 PM »
Quntz here's your free tenner bet  :like:

 :matty: Captain Bonny 4.50 today Chelmsford 33/1 might as well make it a big pay if we can 





If it wins ill sort out the charity  :like:

if it loses  donkey  :unlike:

Good Luck


Working overtime tonite as well  lost  :gaz:
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 627


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 01:04:22 PM »
 :like:



 jc
Johnny Thunder
Pile
Posts: 40 587



« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 01:16:47 PM »
Top man is Crocky.  :like:
Pile
sockets
Welch
Posts: 1 255


sockets


« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 01:23:24 PM »
Gotta make it right when you have a bet like  :like: :beer:
Quote from: sockets on April 17,
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Posts: 1 884


« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 01:24:45 PM »
SPOT ON THAT CROCKY  :like:

BEER ME BUD  :beer:
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
Pile
Posts: 40 587



« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 01:27:39 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 01:23:24 PM
Gotta make it right when you have a bet like  :like: :beer:
Of all the bets Ive seen made on here, only two have paid out. Both by you, if only Matty had the same integrity.
Logged
sockets
Welch
Posts: 1 255


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 01:31:17 PM »
Que sera sera pile mate , what will be will be  :like:
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
King of the North
Posts: 1 444


Duckyfuzz


« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 01:51:08 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 01:02:47 PM
Quntz here's your free tenner bet  :like:

 :matty: Captain Bonny 4.50 today Chelmsford 33/1 might as well make it a big pay if we can 





If it wins ill sort out the charity  :like:

if it loses  donkey  :unlike:

Good Luck


Working overtime tonite as well  lost  :gaz:





Well done crocket

 :like:
sockets
Welch
Posts: 1 255


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 02:19:40 PM »
Thanks Fella's   :like:
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 310


Pack o cunts


« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 04:35:04 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 01:02:47 PM
Quntz here's your free tenner bet  :like:

 :matty: Captain Bonny 4.50 today Chelmsford 33/1 might as well make it a big pay if we can 





If it wins ill sort out the charity  :like:

if it loses  donkey  :unlike:

Good Luck


Working overtime tonite as well  lost  :gaz:




Top man - I'll watch out for that now

 :like:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
sockets
Welch
Posts: 1 255


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 04:45:26 PM »
Off to work 

Racing is delayed by 30 mins at chelmsford so it won't run till 5.20
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Message board lurker
Posts: 567


SERENITY NOW! SERENITY NOW!


« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 04:57:04 PM »
Crocket is a man of integrity  :like:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 221

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 05:00:49 PM »
Quote from: Message board lurker on Yesterday at 04:57:04 PM
Crocket is a man of integrity  :like:

YES 👍👌👍

UNLIKE A FEW OTHER CUNTS ON ERE WE COULD NAME  👎
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 010



« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 05:42:47 PM »
CROCKY = A MAN OF HIS WORD

 

BUMCAT = Not even a man.  Never mind his perfidious word.

 
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Oldfield
Posts: 932



« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 06:43:48 PM »
Crocket needs to be careful he doest end up in Mattys cellar ...

https://youtu.be/QRqXBsgnYok

Another slapping for the Ryanair kid

 :basil: monkey
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 310


Pack o cunts


« Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 07:43:17 PM »
Ah well - it was fun

 :like:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Posts: 1 884


« Reply #39 on: Today at 06:09:41 AM »
DO YOU THINK MATTY MIGHT PAY UP NOW CROCKET AFTER THIS GREAT GESTURE FROM YOU? 

BOUT TIME HE DID IMHO  :like:

BEER ME BUD  :beer:
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
sockets
Welch
Posts: 1 255


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #40 on: Today at 06:30:18 AM »
Lets look at the form on that one montie  :beer:

Won a 100 quid bet  :like:

no sign of payment  :unlike:

Reduced it to my original 50 quid  :like:

no sign of being paid  :unlike:

made an offer to just send it to a kid who had nowt while waiting for medical treatment  :like:

nope no sign of any payments  :unlike:


what do u reckon monty  charles


I reckon I am off to kip



Maybe some one else on here will do the half hour challenge for charity .. winner picks where the winnings

 go if lucky enough to get  win .. tenner bet is fuck all to cobsters is it . 






Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Posts: 1 884


« Reply #41 on: Today at 06:36:22 AM »
ITS NOT LOOKING GOOD CROCKET  :unlike:

BEER ME BUD  :beer:
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 221

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #42 on: Today at 07:53:08 AM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 05:42:47 PM
CROCKY = A MAN OF HIS WORD

 

BUMCAT = Not even a man.  Never mind his perfidious word.

 



 :matty: :matty: :matty: :matty: :matty: :matty:


WOULD ANYONE BE SEEN DRINKING WITH THIS    klins





 charles :alf: :nige:
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
