August 22, 2020, 07:58:33 PM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
Which team does he play for
Author
Topic: Which team does he play for (Read 600 times)
sockets
Welch
Which team does he play for
«
on:
August 18, 2020, 01:08:31 PM
any one know the answer .. not giving his name .
LEON TROTSKY
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #1 on:
August 18, 2020, 01:20:57 PM
BLACKBURN ROVERS ?
BLACKPOOL ?
sockets
Welch
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #2 on:
August 18, 2020, 01:25:01 PM
NAH
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #3 on:
August 18, 2020, 01:27:39 PM
Boro
sockets
Welch
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #4 on:
August 18, 2020, 01:30:16 PM
Off out at 2 pm ... plays for a big team abroad not well liked at all either. tenner free bet for the right answer before 2 pm
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #5 on:
August 18, 2020, 01:44:53 PM
Michelle Obama - Democrats
Got it without reverse search
LEON TROTSKY
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #6 on:
August 18, 2020, 01:52:42 PM
KYLIAN MPBABBE
sockets
Welch
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #7 on:
August 18, 2020, 01:53:44 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on August 18, 2020, 01:44:53 PM
Michelle Obama
Got it without reverse search
Winner
:like
sockets
Welch
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #8 on:
August 18, 2020, 02:00:04 PM
Going bait shopping
pick a nag sometime thru the week or weekend footie see how it gets on .. I always pay me bets
Bobupanddown
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #9 on:
August 18, 2020, 02:06:11 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on August 18, 2020, 01:44:53 PM
Michelle Obama - Democrats
Got it without reverse search
Big Mike.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #10 on:
August 18, 2020, 02:14:28 PM
Quote from: sockets on August 18, 2020, 02:00:04 PM
Going bait shopping
pick a nag sometime thru the week or weekend footie see how it gets on .. I always pay me bets
I'm useless at bets and shit
You pick one and donate winnings to Prostate Cancer
El Capitan
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #11 on:
August 18, 2020, 02:21:32 PM
Quote from: sockets on August 18, 2020, 01:30:16 PM
Off out at 2 pm ... plays for a big team abroad not well liked at all either. tenner free bet for the right answer before 2 pm
So who does he play for??
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #12 on:
August 18, 2020, 02:38:07 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on August 18, 2020, 02:21:32 PM
Quote from: sockets on August 18, 2020, 01:30:16 PM
Off out at 2 pm ... plays for a big team abroad not well liked at all either. tenner free bet for the right answer before 2 pm
So who does he play for??
Same as you - the other side
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #13 on:
August 18, 2020, 03:13:14 PM
El Capitan
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #14 on:
August 18, 2020, 03:37:21 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on August 18, 2020, 02:38:07 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on August 18, 2020, 02:21:32 PM
Quote from: sockets on August 18, 2020, 01:30:16 PM
Off out at 2 pm ... plays for a big team abroad not well liked at all either. tenner free bet for the right answer before 2 pm
So who does he play for??
Same as you - the other side
Newcastle??
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #15 on:
August 18, 2020, 04:21:10 PM
Arsenal.
kippers
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #16 on:
August 18, 2020, 04:39:27 PM
She loves the limelight doesnt she.
No doubt Trump will be canned at the next election, then the likes of her can stfu
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #17 on:
August 18, 2020, 07:15:09 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on August 18, 2020, 02:14:28 PM
Quote from: sockets on August 18, 2020, 02:00:04 PM
Going bait shopping
pick a nag sometime thru the week or weekend footie see how it gets on .. I always pay me bets
I'm useless at bets and shit
You pick one and donate winnings to Prostate Cancer
Jesus - you fruity types are always on about arses and that.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #18 on:
August 18, 2020, 07:27:14 PM
Quote from: sockets on August 18, 2020, 01:30:16 PM
Off out at 2 pm ... plays for a big team abroad not well liked at all either. tenner free bet for the right answer before 2 pm
WELCH 🤡🤡🤡🤡
BEER ME CROCKS🍻🍺🍻🍺🤠👍🌈
El Capitan
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #19 on:
August 18, 2020, 07:28:56 PM
Pay up crocket you welching slime
sockets
Welch
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #20 on:
August 19, 2020, 07:32:30 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on August 18, 2020, 02:14:28 PM
I'm useless at bets and shit
You pick one and donate winnings to Prostate Cancer
will do
Ill post the bet on here you can all watch it .. might have one at Kempton next Wednesday night if he sends it . ..
Snitch
you're the only bet welcher on here
Pile
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #21 on:
August 19, 2020, 07:55:38 AM
Crocky will pay up.
Nice gesture ural.
LEON TROTSKY
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #22 on:
August 19, 2020, 08:01:28 AM
Quote from: Pile on August 19, 2020, 07:55:38 AM
Crocky will pay up.
Nice gesture ural.
UNLIKE SOME
sockets
Welch
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 01:02:47 PM
Quntz here's your free tenner bet
Captain Bonny 4.50 today Chelmsford 33/1 might as well make it a big pay if we can
If it wins ill sort out the charity
if it loses
Good Luck
Working overtime tonite as well
Johnny Thunder
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 01:04:22 PM
Pile
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 01:16:47 PM
Top man is Crocky.
sockets
Welch
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #26 on:
Today
at 01:23:24 PM
Gotta make it right when you have a bet like
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #27 on:
Today
at 01:24:45 PM
SPOT ON THAT CROCKY
BEER ME BUD
Pile
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #28 on:
Today
at 01:27:39 PM
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 01:23:24 PM
Gotta make it right when you have a bet like
Of all the bets Ive seen made on here, only two have paid out. Both by you, if only Matty had the same integrity.
sockets
Welch
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #29 on:
Today
at 01:31:17 PM
Que sera sera pile mate , what will be will be
King of the North
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #30 on:
Today
at 01:51:08 PM
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 01:02:47 PM
Quntz here's your free tenner bet
Captain Bonny 4.50 today Chelmsford 33/1 might as well make it a big pay if we can
If it wins ill sort out the charity
if it loses
Good Luck
Working overtime tonite as well
Well done crocket
sockets
Welch
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #31 on:
Today
at 02:19:40 PM
Thanks Fella's
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #32 on:
Today
at 04:35:04 PM
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 01:02:47 PM
Quntz here's your free tenner bet
Captain Bonny 4.50 today Chelmsford 33/1 might as well make it a big pay if we can
If it wins ill sort out the charity
if it loses
Good Luck
Working overtime tonite as well
Top man - I'll watch out for that now
sockets
Welch
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #33 on:
Today
at 04:45:26 PM
Off to work
Racing is delayed by 30 mins at chelmsford so it won't run till 5.20
Message board lurker
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #34 on:
Today
at 04:57:04 PM
Crocket is a man of integrity
LEON TROTSKY
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #35 on:
Today
at 05:00:49 PM
Quote from: Message board lurker on
Today
at 04:57:04 PM
Crocket is a man of integrity
YES 👍👌👍
UNLIKE A FEW OTHER CUNTS ON ERE WE COULD NAME 👎
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #36 on:
Today
at 05:42:47 PM
CROCKY = A MAN OF HIS WORD
BUMCAT = Not even a man. Never mind his perfidious word.
Oldfield
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #37 on:
Today
at 06:43:48 PM
Crocket needs to be careful he doest end up in Mattys cellar ...
https://youtu.be/QRqXBsgnYok
Another slapping for the Ryanair kid
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #38 on:
Today
at 07:43:17 PM »
Ah well - it was fun
