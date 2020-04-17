Welcome,
August 18, 2020, 04:53:07 PM
Which team does he play for
Author
Topic: Which team does he play for (Read 220 times)
sockets
Welch
Offline
Posts: 1 230
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER
Which team does he play for
«
on:
Today
at 01:08:31 PM »
any one know the answer .. not giving his name .
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 106
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:20:57 PM »
BLACKBURN ROVERS ?
BLACKPOOL ?
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
sockets
Welch
Offline
Posts: 1 230
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:25:01 PM »
NAH
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 10 177
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:27:39 PM »
Boro
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
sockets
Welch
Offline
Posts: 1 230
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:30:16 PM »
Off out at 2 pm ... plays for a big team abroad not well liked at all either. tenner free bet for the right answer before 2 pm
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 01:35:51 PM by sockets
»
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 284
Pack o cunts
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:44:53 PM »
Michelle Obama - Democrats
Got it without reverse search
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 01:50:42 PM by Ural Quntz
»
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 106
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 01:52:42 PM »
KYLIAN MPBABBE
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
sockets
Welch
Offline
Posts: 1 230
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 01:53:44 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 01:44:53 PM
Michelle Obama
Got it without reverse search
Winner
:like
Logged
sockets
Welch
Offline
Posts: 1 230
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 02:00:04 PM »
Going bait shopping
pick a nag sometime thru the week or weekend footie see how it gets on .. I always pay me bets
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 645
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 02:06:11 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 01:44:53 PM
Michelle Obama - Democrats
Got it without reverse search
Big Mike.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 284
Pack o cunts
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 02:14:28 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 02:00:04 PM
Going bait shopping
pick a nag sometime thru the week or weekend footie see how it gets on .. I always pay me bets
I'm useless at bets and shit
You pick one and donate winnings to Prostate Cancer
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 832
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 02:21:32 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 01:30:16 PM
Off out at 2 pm ... plays for a big team abroad not well liked at all either. tenner free bet for the right answer before 2 pm
So who does he play for??
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 284
Pack o cunts
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 02:38:07 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 02:21:32 PM
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 01:30:16 PM
Off out at 2 pm ... plays for a big team abroad not well liked at all either. tenner free bet for the right answer before 2 pm
So who does he play for??
Same as you - the other side
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 7 608
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 03:13:14 PM »
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 832
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 03:37:21 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 02:38:07 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 02:21:32 PM
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 01:30:16 PM
Off out at 2 pm ... plays for a big team abroad not well liked at all either. tenner free bet for the right answer before 2 pm
So who does he play for??
Same as you - the other side
Newcastle??
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 7 608
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 04:21:10 PM »
Arsenal.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
kippers
Online
Posts: 2 192
Re: Which team does he play for
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 04:39:27 PM »
She loves the limelight doesnt she.
No doubt Trump will be canned at the next election, then the likes of her can stfu
Logged
