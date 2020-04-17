Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 18, 2020, 04:53:07 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Which team does he play for  (Read 220 times)
sockets
Welch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 230


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


View Profile WWW
« on: Today at 01:08:31 PM »
any one know the answer .. not giving his name .
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 76 106

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:20:57 PM »
BLACKBURN ROVERS ?

BLACKPOOL ?
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
sockets
Welch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 230


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:25:01 PM »
NAH  :unlike: monkey
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 177



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:27:39 PM »
Boro
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
sockets
Welch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 230


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


View Profile WWW
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:30:16 PM »
 :unlike:

Off out at 2 pm ... plays for a big team abroad not well liked at all either. tenner free bet for the right answer before 2 pm  
« Last Edit: Today at 01:35:51 PM by sockets » Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 284


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:44:53 PM »
Michelle Obama - Democrats

Got it without reverse search
« Last Edit: Today at 01:50:42 PM by Ural Quntz » Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 76 106

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:52:42 PM »
KYLIAN MPBABBE
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
sockets
Welch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 230


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


View Profile WWW
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:53:44 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 01:44:53 PM
Michelle Obama

Got it without reverse search





Winner  :like: :like
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
sockets
Welch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 230


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


View Profile WWW
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:00:04 PM »
Going bait shopping 

pick a nag sometime thru the week or weekend footie see how it gets on .. I always pay me bets
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 645


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:06:11 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 01:44:53 PM
Michelle Obama - Democrats

Got it without reverse search

Big Mike.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 284


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:14:28 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 02:00:04 PM
Going bait shopping 

pick a nag sometime thru the week or weekend footie see how it gets on .. I always pay me bets

I'm useless at bets and shit

 donkey

You pick one and donate winnings to Prostate Cancer

 :like:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 832


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:21:32 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 01:30:16 PM
:unlike:

Off out at 2 pm ... plays for a big team abroad not well liked at all either. tenner free bet for the right answer before 2 pm  









So who does he play for??
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 284


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:38:07 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:21:32 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 01:30:16 PM
:unlike:

Off out at 2 pm ... plays for a big team abroad not well liked at all either. tenner free bet for the right answer before 2 pm  









So who does he play for??

Same as you - the other side

 
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 608


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:13:14 PM »
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 832


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:37:21 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 02:38:07 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:21:32 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 01:30:16 PM
:unlike:

Off out at 2 pm ... plays for a big team abroad not well liked at all either. tenner free bet for the right answer before 2 pm  









So who does he play for??

Same as you - the other side

 






Newcastle??
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 608


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:21:10 PM »
Arsenal.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
kippers
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 192


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:39:27 PM »
She loves the limelight doesnt she.

No doubt Trump will be canned at the next election, then the likes of her can stfu
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 