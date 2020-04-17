Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Smalltime at it again  (Read 2636 times)
Pile
« Reply #100 on: August 22, 2020, 01:36:05 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on August 22, 2020, 01:26:57 PM
Quote from: Pile on August 22, 2020, 12:26:20 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on August 22, 2020, 11:07:35 AM
Quote from: LeeTublin on August 22, 2020, 11:06:02 AM
Comeonboro thread has gone and my account has been disabled. Smalltown must have gone crying to admin.  mick
HE'S A FUCKING WEASEL  :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:
He will deny everything and insist COB readers are upset at how popular he is.

What did the thread about COB say?

Basically people off here are Trolls and obsessed with him stalkers he called us.  :wanker:
Same shite he posted on here then. Everyones jealous of him and only call him out on stuff because were all stalkers or upset.
PoliteDwarf
« Reply #101 on: August 22, 2020, 01:37:43 PM »
CoB scum
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #102 on: August 22, 2020, 01:39:09 PM »
THE BLOKES A WASTE OF FUCKING SKIN  👎


THE BEST PART OF HIM WAS FLUNG AWAY  👍
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #103 on: August 22, 2020, 01:41:08 PM »
Good century Rifles lad.





 jc
RiversideRifle
« Reply #104 on: August 22, 2020, 01:52:01 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on August 22, 2020, 01:41:08 PM
Good century Rifles lad.





 jc


Cheers kid, a good innings 
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
« Reply #105 on: August 22, 2020, 01:54:07 PM »
ALWAYS GOOD TO GET A TON UNDER YA BELT MAYYTE  :homer:

WELCOME TO THE CENTURION CLUB 

WE MEET ONCE A WEEK  mcl

BEER ME BUD  :beer: :beer: :beer:
King of the North
« Reply #106 on: August 22, 2020, 01:55:17 PM »
The only redeeming feature the ginger ballsack has is that he has the ability to unite everyone on this board.

He must have some monumental failures in his life to carry on the way he does.

 :dftt:
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #107 on: August 22, 2020, 01:59:41 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on August 22, 2020, 01:55:17 PM
The only redeeming feature the ginger ballsack has is that he has the ability to unite everyone on this board.

He must have some monumental failures in his life to carry on the way he does.

 :dftt:




HIS BIGGEST MISTAKE WAS ACTUALLY RINGING ME AND TRYING TO ACTUALLY TALK DOWN TO ME  😂😂😂

I THINK HIS EARS MIGHT STILL BE RINGING FROM THAT DAY  👍
RiversideRifle
« Reply #108 on: August 22, 2020, 02:01:01 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 22, 2020, 01:59:41 PM
Quote from: King of the North on August 22, 2020, 01:55:17 PM
The only redeeming feature the ginger ballsack has is that he has the ability to unite everyone on this board.

He must have some monumental failures in his life to carry on the way he does.

 :dftt:




HIS BIGGEST MISTAKE WAS ACTUALLY RINGING ME AND TRYING TO ACTUALLY TALK DOWN TO ME  😂😂😂

I THINK HIS EARS MIGHT STILL BE RINGING FROM THAT DAY  👍


Did he actually phone ya me owld fruit 
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #109 on: August 22, 2020, 02:13:47 PM »
The little ginger bastard is welcome back here anytime in my book. Can't see everyone's problem with him. Unfortunately, like most over there, he is shit scared to come back and jump in the main pool again so prefers it over there in the kids pool.
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #110 on: August 22, 2020, 02:15:34 PM »
I would love all ex-posters to rejoin.

The atmosphere on here would be just fuckin wonderful.





 
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #111 on: August 22, 2020, 02:17:06 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on August 22, 2020, 02:15:34 PM
I would love all ex-posters to rejoin.

The atmosphere on here would be just fuckin wonderful.





 

I'd go one step further, I'd love a COB meet up with all the members old and new. I bet every cunt would be quiet as a mouse compared to what they're like on here!

Three fuckin Sids.
RiversideRifle
« Reply #112 on: August 22, 2020, 02:20:36 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on August 22, 2020, 02:17:06 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on August 22, 2020, 02:15:34 PM
I would love all ex-posters to rejoin.

The atmosphere on here would be just fuckin wonderful.





 

I'd go one step further, I'd love a COB meet up with all the members old and new. I bet every cunt would be quiet as a mouse compared to what they're like on here!

Three fuckin Sids.


I'd be well up for that, a few beers and a laugh, what's not to love 
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
« Reply #113 on: August 22, 2020, 02:21:31 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 22, 2020, 02:20:36 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on August 22, 2020, 02:17:06 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on August 22, 2020, 02:15:34 PM
I would love all ex-posters to rejoin.

The atmosphere on here would be just fuckin wonderful.





 

I'd go one step further, I'd love a COB meet up with all the members old and new. I bet every cunt would be quiet as a mouse compared to what they're like on here!

Three fuckin Sids.


I'd be well up for that, a few beers and a laugh, what's not to love 

COUNT THE TREE OF A MAN IN  :homer:

BEER ME BOYZZZZ  :beer:
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #114 on: August 22, 2020, 02:22:27 PM »
You two arse bandits wouldn't fuckin turn up for starters!

Have three Sids.
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #115 on: August 22, 2020, 02:23:25 PM »
I'm always up for a beer like.



As long as Clem the fuckin botter isn't invited.
Logged
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #116 on: August 22, 2020, 02:26:08 PM »
You'd turn up JT, I reckon there's about 6 or 7 off here that would. The rest would give it big licks in the build up then make their excuses on the day. Once all this COVID shit is over and done with I'll sort something out 100%.
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #117 on: August 22, 2020, 02:27:06 PM »
 :beer:



 :like:
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
« Reply #118 on: August 22, 2020, 02:34:18 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on August 22, 2020, 02:22:27 PM
You two arse bandits wouldn't fuckin turn up for starters!

Have three Sids.

FUCKIN RIGHT I'D TURN UP AND I WILL DO THE ORGANIZING ... YOU CANT EVEN ORGANIZE 3 SIDS

HERE HAVE 3 ON ME: 

BEER ME BUD  :beer: :beer: :beer:
RiversideRifle
« Reply #119 on: August 22, 2020, 02:37:54 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on August 22, 2020, 02:26:08 PM
You'd turn up JT, I reckon there's about 6 or 7 off here that would. The rest would give it big licks in the build up then make their excuses on the day. Once all this COVID shit is over and done with I'll sort something out 100%.


I'm there kid  :beer:
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #120 on: August 22, 2020, 02:49:32 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 22, 2020, 02:37:54 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on August 22, 2020, 02:26:08 PM
You'd turn up JT, I reckon there's about 6 or 7 off here that would. The rest would give it big licks in the build up then make their excuses on the day. Once all this COVID shit is over and done with I'll sort something out 100%.


I'm there kid  :beer:



YOU'LL BE NO WHERE NEAR IT YOU SHITHOUSE  WANKER  🐔
RedSteel
« Reply #121 on: August 22, 2020, 03:10:49 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 22, 2020, 02:49:32 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 22, 2020, 02:37:54 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on August 22, 2020, 02:26:08 PM
You'd turn up JT, I reckon there's about 6 or 7 off here that would. The rest would give it big licks in the build up then make their excuses on the day. Once all this COVID shit is over and done with I'll sort something out 100%.


I'm there kid  :beer:



YOU'LL BE NO WHERE NEAR IT YOU SHITHOUSE  WANKER  🐔

 mick
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #122 on: August 22, 2020, 03:12:07 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on August 22, 2020, 02:26:08 PM
You'd turn up JT, I reckon there's about 6 or 7 off here that would. The rest would give it big licks in the build up then make their excuses on the day. Once all this COVID shit is over and done with I'll sort something out 100%.


I'll be there Kev lad.
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #123 on: August 22, 2020, 03:15:18 PM »
Ye'd better be. Yer my fuckin taxi.





 
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #124 on: August 22, 2020, 03:19:23 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on August 22, 2020, 03:15:18 PM
Ye'd better be. Yer my fuckin taxi.





 


I'm sure that means something else you perverse cunt klins
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #125 on: August 22, 2020, 03:32:42 PM »
 
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #126 on: August 22, 2020, 03:42:41 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on August 22, 2020, 02:23:25 PM
I'm always up for a beer like.



As long as Clem the fuckin botter isn't invited.

You'd love me in person.












That is..... in your person.
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #127 on: August 22, 2020, 03:48:32 PM »
 klins



















 
RiversideRifle
« Reply #128 on: August 22, 2020, 03:53:51 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 22, 2020, 02:49:32 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 22, 2020, 02:37:54 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on August 22, 2020, 02:26:08 PM
You'd turn up JT, I reckon there's about 6 or 7 off here that would. The rest would give it big licks in the build up then make their excuses on the day. Once all this COVID shit is over and done with I'll sort something out 100%.


I'm there kid  :beer:



YOU'LL BE NO WHERE NEAR IT YOU SHITHOUSE  WANKER  🐔


Wanna bet? 
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #129 on: August 22, 2020, 03:57:52 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 22, 2020, 03:53:51 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 22, 2020, 02:49:32 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 22, 2020, 02:37:54 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on August 22, 2020, 02:26:08 PM
You'd turn up JT, I reckon there's about 6 or 7 off here that would. The rest would give it big licks in the build up then make their excuses on the day. Once all this COVID shit is over and done with I'll sort something out 100%.


I'm there kid  :beer:



YOU'LL BE NO WHERE NEAR IT YOU SHITHOUSE  WANKER  🐔


Wanna bet? 

YEAH.... I BET I KNOCK YER FUCKING TEETH OUT BEFORE YOU EVEN OPEN YA GOB  👍👊👍
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #130 on: August 22, 2020, 04:01:42 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on August 22, 2020, 12:58:00 PM
Quote from: Pile on August 22, 2020, 12:38:36 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on August 22, 2020, 12:34:06 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on August 22, 2020, 08:44:41 AM
Id fucking love it if he came back n here  :nige:

Theres about six posters would spurt n their pants  mick

No obsession, like.


can we not swap him for you?
Fuck that.

Bobs a decent poster, Smalltown isnt.

I was only joking Piley. Bob may be a boring leftie twat, but he's our boring leftie twat  monkey monkey

 :homer:
RedSteel
« Reply #131 on: August 22, 2020, 04:09:40 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 22, 2020, 03:57:52 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 22, 2020, 03:53:51 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 22, 2020, 02:49:32 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 22, 2020, 02:37:54 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on August 22, 2020, 02:26:08 PM
You'd turn up JT, I reckon there's about 6 or 7 off here that would. The rest would give it big licks in the build up then make their excuses on the day. Once all this COVID shit is over and done with I'll sort something out 100%.


I'm there kid  :beer:



YOU'LL BE NO WHERE NEAR IT YOU SHITHOUSE  WANKER  🐔


Wanna bet? 

YEAH.... I BET I KNOCK YER FUCKING TEETH OUT BEFORE YOU EVEN OPEN YA GOB ME OWLD FRUIT  :ponce:  👍👊👍

 
monkeyman
« Reply #132 on: August 22, 2020, 04:10:46 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 22, 2020, 03:57:52 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 22, 2020, 03:53:51 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 22, 2020, 02:49:32 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 22, 2020, 02:37:54 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on August 22, 2020, 02:26:08 PM
You'd turn up JT, I reckon there's about 6 or 7 off here that would. The rest would give it big licks in the build up then make their excuses on the day. Once all this COVID shit is over and done with I'll sort something out 100%.


I'm there kid  :beer:



YOU'LL BE NO WHERE NEAR IT YOU SHITHOUSE  WANKER  🐔


Wanna bet? 

YEAH.... I BET I KNOCK YER FUCKING TEETH OUT BEFORE YOU EVEN OPEN YA GOB  👍👊👍
  mick
RiversideRifle
« Reply #133 on: August 22, 2020, 04:43:41 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 22, 2020, 03:57:52 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 22, 2020, 03:53:51 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 22, 2020, 02:49:32 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 22, 2020, 02:37:54 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on August 22, 2020, 02:26:08 PM
You'd turn up JT, I reckon there's about 6 or 7 off here that would. The rest would give it big licks in the build up then make their excuses on the day. Once all this COVID shit is over and done with I'll sort something out 100%.


I'm there kid  :beer:



YOU'LL BE NO WHERE NEAR IT YOU SHITHOUSE  WANKER  🐔


Wanna bet? 

YEAH.... I BET I KNOCK YER FUCKING TEETH OUT BEFORE YOU EVEN OPEN YA GOB  👍👊👍

I would tie you in fucking knots you owld cunt  :ponce: or we could just have a beer see how we go  if it's the former then I'd sent you packing big lad
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #134 on: August 22, 2020, 08:37:31 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 22, 2020, 04:43:41 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 22, 2020, 03:57:52 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 22, 2020, 03:53:51 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 22, 2020, 02:49:32 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 22, 2020, 02:37:54 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on August 22, 2020, 02:26:08 PM
You'd turn up JT, I reckon there's about 6 or 7 off here that would. The rest would give it big licks in the build up then make their excuses on the day. Once all this COVID shit is over and done with I'll sort something out 100%.


I'm there kid  :beer:



YOU'LL BE NO WHERE NEAR IT YOU SHITHOUSE  WANKER  🐔


Wanna bet? 

YEAH.... I BET I KNOCK YER FUCKING TEETH OUT BEFORE YOU EVEN OPEN YA GOB  👍👊👍

I would tie you in fucking knots you owld cunt  :ponce: or we could just have a beer see how we go  if it's the former then I'd sent you packing big lad

BE NO BEERS BETWEEN ME AND YOU SHITSTAIN  👎

I'M GONNA WASTE YOU FIRST CHANCE I GET  👍🥊👍
RiversideRifle
« Reply #135 on: August 22, 2020, 08:57:05 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 22, 2020, 08:37:31 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 22, 2020, 04:43:41 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 22, 2020, 03:57:52 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 22, 2020, 03:53:51 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 22, 2020, 02:49:32 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 22, 2020, 02:37:54 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on August 22, 2020, 02:26:08 PM
You'd turn up JT, I reckon there's about 6 or 7 off here that would. The rest would give it big licks in the build up then make their excuses on the day. Once all this COVID shit is over and done with I'll sort something out 100%.


I'm there kid  :beer:



YOU'LL BE NO WHERE NEAR IT YOU SHITHOUSE  WANKER  🐔


Wanna bet? 

YEAH.... I BET I KNOCK YER FUCKING TEETH OUT BEFORE YOU EVEN OPEN YA GOB  👍👊👍

I would tie you in fucking knots you owld cunt  :ponce: or we could just have a beer see how we go  if it's the former then I'd sent you packing big lad

BE NO BEERS BETWEEN ME AND YOU SHITSTAIN  👎

I'M GONNA WASTE YOU FIRST CHANCE I GET  👍🥊👍

I'm 6'4 and built like Dwayne Johnsons left thigh, I'm also 30 years younger than you 
Skinz
« Reply #136 on: August 22, 2020, 10:16:08 PM »
See what you've caused Smalltown  :duh:
monkeyman
« Reply #137 on: August 22, 2020, 10:19:19 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on August 22, 2020, 10:16:08 PM
See what you've caused Smalltown  :duh:
  :nige:
RiversideRifle
« Reply #138 on: August 22, 2020, 10:40:45 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on August 22, 2020, 10:16:08 PM
See what you've caused Smalltown  :duh:



 :alf:

I'm up for a beer with the men  maybe we could get Rik on the mic
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #139 on: August 22, 2020, 11:13:40 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on August 22, 2020, 10:16:08 PM
See what you've caused Smalltown  :duh:

 :nige: :nige:

Bastard. Its HIS fault.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #140 on: August 22, 2020, 11:14:26 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on August 22, 2020, 10:40:45 PM
Quote from: Skinz on August 22, 2020, 10:16:08 PM
See what you've caused Smalltown  :duh:



 :alf:

I'm up for a beer with the men  maybe we could get Rik on the mic

Nearly said I would come then  rava
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #141 on: August 22, 2020, 11:15:44 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on August 22, 2020, 10:16:08 PM
See what you've caused Smalltown  :duh:

He just won't stop causing trouble - the evil bastard.

 rava
LeeTublin
« Reply #142 on: Today at 06:16:41 AM »
Hes on the Last night of the Proms thread now,

"I watch the proms and regularly attend them. "

No you dont you bullshitter.  :meltdown: :meltdown:
monkeyman
« Reply #143 on: Today at 06:22:04 AM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 06:16:41 AM
Hes on the Last night of the Proms thread now,

"I watch the proms and regularly attend them. "

No you dont you bullshitter.  :meltdown: :meltdown:

HE IS ONE INSECURE CUNT  :wanker:
DID HE EVER GET THAT CAR 
sockets
Welch
« Reply #144 on: Today at 08:32:23 AM »
Cars still drifting around the Atlantic ocean 

He's got the deluxe flight simulator but no joystick charles takes off and lands with the shift and spacer bar 


As for attending the proms     Probably as a back up for Quasimodo
