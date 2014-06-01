Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 22, 2020, 11:16:39 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Smalltime at it again  (Read 2300 times)
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 587



View Profile
« Reply #100 on: Today at 01:36:05 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 01:26:57 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 12:26:20 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 11:07:35 AM
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 11:06:02 AM
Comeonboro thread has gone and my account has been disabled. Smalltown must have gone crying to admin.  mick
HE'S A FUCKING WEASEL  :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:
He will deny everything and insist COB readers are upset at how popular he is.

What did the thread about COB say?

Basically people off here are Trolls and obsessed with him stalkers he called us.  :wanker:
Same shite he posted on here then. Everyones jealous of him and only call him out on stuff because were all stalkers or upset.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 538


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #101 on: Today at 01:37:43 PM »
Logged
CoB scum
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 76 216

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #102 on: Today at 01:39:09 PM »
THE BLOKES A WASTE OF FUCKING SKIN  👎


THE BEST PART OF HIM WAS FLUNG AWAY  👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 626


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #103 on: Today at 01:41:08 PM »
Good century Rifles lad.





 jc
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 529


View Profile
« Reply #104 on: Today at 01:52:01 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 01:41:08 PM
Good century Rifles lad.





 jc


Cheers kid, a good innings 
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 877


View Profile
« Reply #105 on: Today at 01:54:07 PM »
ALWAYS GOOD TO GET A TON UNDER YA BELT MAYYTE  :homer:

WELCOME TO THE CENTURION CLUB 

WE MEET ONCE A WEEK  mcl

BEER ME BUD  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
King of the North
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 444


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #106 on: Today at 01:55:17 PM »
The only redeeming feature the ginger ballsack has is that he has the ability to unite everyone on this board.

He must have some monumental failures in his life to carry on the way he does.

 :dftt:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 76 216

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #107 on: Today at 01:59:41 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 01:55:17 PM
The only redeeming feature the ginger ballsack has is that he has the ability to unite everyone on this board.

He must have some monumental failures in his life to carry on the way he does.

 :dftt:




HIS BIGGEST MISTAKE WAS ACTUALLY RINGING ME AND TRYING TO ACTUALLY TALK DOWN TO ME  😂😂😂

I THINK HIS EARS MIGHT STILL BE RINGING FROM THAT DAY  👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 529


View Profile
« Reply #108 on: Today at 02:01:01 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:59:41 PM
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 01:55:17 PM
The only redeeming feature the ginger ballsack has is that he has the ability to unite everyone on this board.

He must have some monumental failures in his life to carry on the way he does.

 :dftt:




HIS BIGGEST MISTAKE WAS ACTUALLY RINGING ME AND TRYING TO ACTUALLY TALK DOWN TO ME  😂😂😂

I THINK HIS EARS MIGHT STILL BE RINGING FROM THAT DAY  👍


Did he actually phone ya me owld fruit 
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 081


View Profile
« Reply #109 on: Today at 02:13:47 PM »
The little ginger bastard is welcome back here anytime in my book. Can't see everyone's problem with him. Unfortunately, like most over there, he is shit scared to come back and jump in the main pool again so prefers it over there in the kids pool.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 626


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #110 on: Today at 02:15:34 PM »
I would love all ex-posters to rejoin.

The atmosphere on here would be just fuckin wonderful.





 
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 081


View Profile
« Reply #111 on: Today at 02:17:06 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 02:15:34 PM
I would love all ex-posters to rejoin.

The atmosphere on here would be just fuckin wonderful.





 

I'd go one step further, I'd love a COB meet up with all the members old and new. I bet every cunt would be quiet as a mouse compared to what they're like on here!

Three fuckin Sids.
Logged
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 529


View Profile
« Reply #112 on: Today at 02:20:36 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 02:17:06 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 02:15:34 PM
I would love all ex-posters to rejoin.

The atmosphere on here would be just fuckin wonderful.





 

I'd go one step further, I'd love a COB meet up with all the members old and new. I bet every cunt would be quiet as a mouse compared to what they're like on here!

Three fuckin Sids.


I'd be well up for that, a few beers and a laugh, what's not to love 
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 877


View Profile
« Reply #113 on: Today at 02:21:31 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 02:20:36 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 02:17:06 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 02:15:34 PM
I would love all ex-posters to rejoin.

The atmosphere on here would be just fuckin wonderful.





 

I'd go one step further, I'd love a COB meet up with all the members old and new. I bet every cunt would be quiet as a mouse compared to what they're like on here!

Three fuckin Sids.


I'd be well up for that, a few beers and a laugh, what's not to love 

COUNT THE TREE OF A MAN IN  :homer:

BEER ME BOYZZZZ  :beer:
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 081


View Profile
« Reply #114 on: Today at 02:22:27 PM »
You two arse bandits wouldn't fuckin turn up for starters!

Have three Sids.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 626


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #115 on: Today at 02:23:25 PM »
I'm always up for a beer like.



As long as Clem the fuckin botter isn't invited.
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 081


View Profile
« Reply #116 on: Today at 02:26:08 PM »
You'd turn up JT, I reckon there's about 6 or 7 off here that would. The rest would give it big licks in the build up then make their excuses on the day. Once all this COVID shit is over and done with I'll sort something out 100%.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 626


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #117 on: Today at 02:27:06 PM »
 :beer:



 :like:
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 877


View Profile
« Reply #118 on: Today at 02:34:18 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 02:22:27 PM
You two arse bandits wouldn't fuckin turn up for starters!

Have three Sids.

FUCKIN RIGHT I'D TURN UP AND I WILL DO THE ORGANIZING ... YOU CANT EVEN ORGANIZE 3 SIDS

HERE HAVE 3 ON ME: 

BEER ME BUD  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 529


View Profile
« Reply #119 on: Today at 02:37:54 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 02:26:08 PM
You'd turn up JT, I reckon there's about 6 or 7 off here that would. The rest would give it big licks in the build up then make their excuses on the day. Once all this COVID shit is over and done with I'll sort something out 100%.


I'm there kid  :beer:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 76 216

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #120 on: Today at 02:49:32 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 02:37:54 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 02:26:08 PM
You'd turn up JT, I reckon there's about 6 or 7 off here that would. The rest would give it big licks in the build up then make their excuses on the day. Once all this COVID shit is over and done with I'll sort something out 100%.


I'm there kid  :beer:



YOU'LL BE NO WHERE NEAR IT YOU SHITHOUSE  WANKER  🐔
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 693

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #121 on: Today at 03:10:49 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:49:32 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 02:37:54 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 02:26:08 PM
You'd turn up JT, I reckon there's about 6 or 7 off here that would. The rest would give it big licks in the build up then make their excuses on the day. Once all this COVID shit is over and done with I'll sort something out 100%.


I'm there kid  :beer:



YOU'LL BE NO WHERE NEAR IT YOU SHITHOUSE  WANKER  🐔

 mick
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 058


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #122 on: Today at 03:12:07 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 02:26:08 PM
You'd turn up JT, I reckon there's about 6 or 7 off here that would. The rest would give it big licks in the build up then make their excuses on the day. Once all this COVID shit is over and done with I'll sort something out 100%.


I'll be there Kev lad.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 626


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #123 on: Today at 03:15:18 PM »
Ye'd better be. Yer my fuckin taxi.





 
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 058


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #124 on: Today at 03:19:23 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 03:15:18 PM
Ye'd better be. Yer my fuckin taxi.





 


I'm sure that means something else you perverse cunt klins
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 626


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #125 on: Today at 03:32:42 PM »
 
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 009



View Profile
« Reply #126 on: Today at 03:42:41 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 02:23:25 PM
I'm always up for a beer like.



As long as Clem the fuckin botter isn't invited.

You'd love me in person.












That is..... in your person.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 626


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #127 on: Today at 03:48:32 PM »
 klins



















 
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 529


View Profile
« Reply #128 on: Today at 03:53:51 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:49:32 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 02:37:54 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 02:26:08 PM
You'd turn up JT, I reckon there's about 6 or 7 off here that would. The rest would give it big licks in the build up then make their excuses on the day. Once all this COVID shit is over and done with I'll sort something out 100%.


I'm there kid  :beer:



YOU'LL BE NO WHERE NEAR IT YOU SHITHOUSE  WANKER  🐔


Wanna bet? 
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 76 216

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #129 on: Today at 03:57:52 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 03:53:51 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:49:32 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 02:37:54 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 02:26:08 PM
You'd turn up JT, I reckon there's about 6 or 7 off here that would. The rest would give it big licks in the build up then make their excuses on the day. Once all this COVID shit is over and done with I'll sort something out 100%.


I'm there kid  :beer:



YOU'LL BE NO WHERE NEAR IT YOU SHITHOUSE  WANKER  🐔


Wanna bet? 

YEAH.... I BET I KNOCK YER FUCKING TEETH OUT BEFORE YOU EVEN OPEN YA GOB  👍👊👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 943



View Profile
« Reply #130 on: Today at 04:01:42 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 12:58:00 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 12:38:36 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 12:34:06 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 08:44:41 AM
Id fucking love it if he came back n here  :nige:

Theres about six posters would spurt n their pants  mick

No obsession, like.


can we not swap him for you?
Fuck that.

Bobs a decent poster, Smalltown isnt.

I was only joking Piley. Bob may be a boring leftie twat, but he's our boring leftie twat  monkey monkey

 :homer:
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 693

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #131 on: Today at 04:09:40 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:57:52 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 03:53:51 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:49:32 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 02:37:54 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 02:26:08 PM
You'd turn up JT, I reckon there's about 6 or 7 off here that would. The rest would give it big licks in the build up then make their excuses on the day. Once all this COVID shit is over and done with I'll sort something out 100%.


I'm there kid  :beer:



YOU'LL BE NO WHERE NEAR IT YOU SHITHOUSE  WANKER  🐔


Wanna bet? 

YEAH.... I BET I KNOCK YER FUCKING TEETH OUT BEFORE YOU EVEN OPEN YA GOB ME OWLD FRUIT  :ponce:  👍👊👍

 
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 932


View Profile
« Reply #132 on: Today at 04:10:46 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:57:52 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 03:53:51 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:49:32 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 02:37:54 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 02:26:08 PM
You'd turn up JT, I reckon there's about 6 or 7 off here that would. The rest would give it big licks in the build up then make their excuses on the day. Once all this COVID shit is over and done with I'll sort something out 100%.


I'm there kid  :beer:



YOU'LL BE NO WHERE NEAR IT YOU SHITHOUSE  WANKER  🐔


Wanna bet? 

YEAH.... I BET I KNOCK YER FUCKING TEETH OUT BEFORE YOU EVEN OPEN YA GOB  👍👊👍
  mick
Logged
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 529


View Profile
« Reply #133 on: Today at 04:43:41 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:57:52 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 03:53:51 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:49:32 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 02:37:54 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 02:26:08 PM
You'd turn up JT, I reckon there's about 6 or 7 off here that would. The rest would give it big licks in the build up then make their excuses on the day. Once all this COVID shit is over and done with I'll sort something out 100%.


I'm there kid  :beer:



YOU'LL BE NO WHERE NEAR IT YOU SHITHOUSE  WANKER  🐔


Wanna bet? 

YEAH.... I BET I KNOCK YER FUCKING TEETH OUT BEFORE YOU EVEN OPEN YA GOB  👍👊👍

I would tie you in fucking knots you owld cunt  :ponce: or we could just have a beer see how we go  if it's the former then I'd sent you packing big lad
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 76 216

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #134 on: Today at 08:37:31 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 04:43:41 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:57:52 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 03:53:51 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:49:32 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 02:37:54 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 02:26:08 PM
You'd turn up JT, I reckon there's about 6 or 7 off here that would. The rest would give it big licks in the build up then make their excuses on the day. Once all this COVID shit is over and done with I'll sort something out 100%.


I'm there kid  :beer:



YOU'LL BE NO WHERE NEAR IT YOU SHITHOUSE  WANKER  🐔


Wanna bet? 

YEAH.... I BET I KNOCK YER FUCKING TEETH OUT BEFORE YOU EVEN OPEN YA GOB  👍👊👍

I would tie you in fucking knots you owld cunt  :ponce: or we could just have a beer see how we go  if it's the former then I'd sent you packing big lad

BE NO BEERS BETWEEN ME AND YOU SHITSTAIN  👎

I'M GONNA WASTE YOU FIRST CHANCE I GET  👍🥊👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 529


View Profile
« Reply #135 on: Today at 08:57:05 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:37:31 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 04:43:41 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:57:52 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 03:53:51 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:49:32 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 02:37:54 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 02:26:08 PM
You'd turn up JT, I reckon there's about 6 or 7 off here that would. The rest would give it big licks in the build up then make their excuses on the day. Once all this COVID shit is over and done with I'll sort something out 100%.


I'm there kid  :beer:



YOU'LL BE NO WHERE NEAR IT YOU SHITHOUSE  WANKER  🐔


Wanna bet? 

YEAH.... I BET I KNOCK YER FUCKING TEETH OUT BEFORE YOU EVEN OPEN YA GOB  👍👊👍

I would tie you in fucking knots you owld cunt  :ponce: or we could just have a beer see how we go  if it's the former then I'd sent you packing big lad

BE NO BEERS BETWEEN ME AND YOU SHITSTAIN  👎

I'M GONNA WASTE YOU FIRST CHANCE I GET  👍🥊👍

I'm 6'4 and built like Dwayne Johnsons left thigh, I'm also 30 years younger than you 
Logged
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 433


View Profile
« Reply #136 on: Today at 10:16:08 PM »
See what you've caused Smalltown  :duh:
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 932


View Profile
« Reply #137 on: Today at 10:19:19 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on Today at 10:16:08 PM
See what you've caused Smalltown  :duh:
  :nige:
Logged
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 529


View Profile
« Reply #138 on: Today at 10:40:45 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on Today at 10:16:08 PM
See what you've caused Smalltown  :duh:



 :alf:

I'm up for a beer with the men  maybe we could get Rik on the mic
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 943



View Profile
« Reply #139 on: Today at 11:13:40 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on Today at 10:16:08 PM
See what you've caused Smalltown  :duh:

 :nige: :nige:

Bastard. Its HIS fault.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 943



View Profile
« Reply #140 on: Today at 11:14:26 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 10:40:45 PM
Quote from: Skinz on Today at 10:16:08 PM
See what you've caused Smalltown  :duh:



 :alf:

I'm up for a beer with the men  maybe we could get Rik on the mic

Nearly said I would come then  rava
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 009



View Profile
« Reply #141 on: Today at 11:15:44 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on Today at 10:16:08 PM
See what you've caused Smalltown  :duh:

He just won't stop causing trouble - the evil bastard.

 rava
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 