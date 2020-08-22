|
LEON TROTSKY
The only redeeming feature the ginger ballsack has is that he has the ability to unite everyone on this board.
He must have some monumental failures in his life to carry on the way he does.
HIS BIGGEST MISTAKE WAS ACTUALLY RINGING ME AND TRYING TO ACTUALLY TALK DOWN TO ME 😂😂😂
I THINK HIS EARS MIGHT STILL BE RINGING FROM THAT DAY 👍
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I would love all ex-posters to rejoin.
The atmosphere on here would be just fuckin wonderful.
I'd go one step further, I'd love a COB meet up with all the members old and new. I bet every cunt would be quiet as a mouse compared to what they're like on here!
Three fuckin Sids.
I'd be well up for that, a few beers and a laugh, what's not to love
COUNT THE TREE OF A MAN IN
BEER ME BOYZZZZ
