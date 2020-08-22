Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Smalltime at it again  (Read 2016 times)
Pile
Posts: 40 571



« Reply #100 on: Today at 01:36:05 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 01:26:57 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 12:26:20 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 11:07:35 AM
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 11:06:02 AM
Comeonboro thread has gone and my account has been disabled. Smalltown must have gone crying to admin.  mick
HE'S A FUCKING WEASEL  :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:
He will deny everything and insist COB readers are upset at how popular he is.

What did the thread about COB say?

Basically people off here are Trolls and obsessed with him stalkers he called us.  :wanker:
Same shite he posted on here then. Everyones jealous of him and only call him out on stuff because were all stalkers or upset.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 538


Not big and not clever


« Reply #101 on: Today at 01:37:43 PM »
Logged
CoB scum
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 200

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #102 on: Today at 01:39:09 PM »
THE BLOKES A WASTE OF FUCKING SKIN  👎


THE BEST PART OF HIM WAS FLUNG AWAY  👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 618


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #103 on: Today at 01:41:08 PM »
Good century Rifles lad.





 jc
Logged
:pope2:Boris is God. Fuck off Starmer you slag. :wanker:
RiversideRifle
Posts: 521


« Reply #104 on: Today at 01:52:01 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 01:41:08 PM
Good century Rifles lad.





 jc


Cheers kid, a good innings 
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Posts: 1 870


« Reply #105 on: Today at 01:54:07 PM »
ALWAYS GOOD TO GET A TON UNDER YA BELT MAYYTE  :homer:

WELCOME TO THE CENTURION CLUB 

WE MEET ONCE A WEEK  mcl

BEER ME BUD  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
King of the North
Posts: 1 446


Duckyfuzz


« Reply #106 on: Today at 01:55:17 PM »
The only redeeming feature the ginger ballsack has is that he has the ability to unite everyone on this board.

He must have some monumental failures in his life to carry on the way he does.

 :dftt:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 200

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #107 on: Today at 01:59:41 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 01:55:17 PM
The only redeeming feature the ginger ballsack has is that he has the ability to unite everyone on this board.

He must have some monumental failures in his life to carry on the way he does.

 :dftt:




HIS BIGGEST MISTAKE WAS ACTUALLY RINGING ME AND TRYING TO ACTUALLY TALK DOWN TO ME  😂😂😂

I THINK HIS EARS MIGHT STILL BE RINGING FROM THAT DAY  👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
RiversideRifle
Posts: 521


« Reply #108 on: Today at 02:01:01 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:59:41 PM
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 01:55:17 PM
The only redeeming feature the ginger ballsack has is that he has the ability to unite everyone on this board.

He must have some monumental failures in his life to carry on the way he does.

 :dftt:




HIS BIGGEST MISTAKE WAS ACTUALLY RINGING ME AND TRYING TO ACTUALLY TALK DOWN TO ME  😂😂😂

I THINK HIS EARS MIGHT STILL BE RINGING FROM THAT DAY  👍


Did he actually phone ya me owld fruit 
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 076


« Reply #109 on: Today at 02:13:47 PM »
The little ginger bastard is welcome back here anytime in my book. Can't see everyone's problem with him. Unfortunately, like most over there, he is shit scared to come back and jump in the main pool again so prefers it over there in the kids pool.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 618


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #110 on: Today at 02:15:34 PM »
I would love all ex-posters to rejoin.

The atmosphere on here would be just fuckin wonderful.





 
Logged
:pope2:Boris is God. Fuck off Starmer you slag. :wanker:
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 076


« Reply #111 on: Today at 02:17:06 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 02:15:34 PM
I would love all ex-posters to rejoin.

The atmosphere on here would be just fuckin wonderful.





 

I'd go one step further, I'd love a COB meet up with all the members old and new. I bet every cunt would be quiet as a mouse compared to what they're like on here!

Three fuckin Sids.
Logged
RiversideRifle
Posts: 521


« Reply #112 on: Today at 02:20:36 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 02:17:06 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 02:15:34 PM
I would love all ex-posters to rejoin.

The atmosphere on here would be just fuckin wonderful.





 

I'd go one step further, I'd love a COB meet up with all the members old and new. I bet every cunt would be quiet as a mouse compared to what they're like on here!

Three fuckin Sids.


I'd be well up for that, a few beers and a laugh, what's not to love 
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Posts: 1 870


« Reply #113 on: Today at 02:21:31 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 02:20:36 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 02:17:06 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 02:15:34 PM
I would love all ex-posters to rejoin.

The atmosphere on here would be just fuckin wonderful.





 

I'd go one step further, I'd love a COB meet up with all the members old and new. I bet every cunt would be quiet as a mouse compared to what they're like on here!

Three fuckin Sids.


I'd be well up for that, a few beers and a laugh, what's not to love 

COUNT THE TREE OF A MAN IN  :homer:

BEER ME BOYZZZZ  :beer:
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 076


« Reply #114 on: Today at 02:22:27 PM »
You two arse bandits wouldn't fuckin turn up for starters!

Have three Sids.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 618


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #115 on: Today at 02:23:25 PM »
I'm always up for a beer like.



As long as Clem the fuckin botter isn't invited.
Logged
:pope2:Boris is God. Fuck off Starmer you slag. :wanker:
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 076


« Reply #116 on: Today at 02:26:08 PM »
You'd turn up JT, I reckon there's about 6 or 7 off here that would. The rest would give it big licks in the build up then make their excuses on the day. Once all this COVID shit is over and done with I'll sort something out 100%.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 618


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #117 on: Today at 02:27:06 PM »
 :beer:



 :like:
Logged
:pope2:Boris is God. Fuck off Starmer you slag. :wanker:
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Posts: 1 870


« Reply #118 on: Today at 02:34:18 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 02:22:27 PM
You two arse bandits wouldn't fuckin turn up for starters!

Have three Sids.

FUCKIN RIGHT I'D TURN UP AND I WILL DO THE ORGANIZING ... YOU CANT EVEN ORGANIZE 3 SIDS

HERE HAVE 3 ON ME: 

BEER ME BUD  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
RiversideRifle
Posts: 521


« Reply #119 on: Today at 02:37:54 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 02:26:08 PM
You'd turn up JT, I reckon there's about 6 or 7 off here that would. The rest would give it big licks in the build up then make their excuses on the day. Once all this COVID shit is over and done with I'll sort something out 100%.


I'm there kid  :beer:
Logged
