August 22, 2020, 12:47:26 PM
Author Topic: Smalltime at it again  (Read 1838 times)
Gingerpig
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 12:18:07 PM »
But his tesla is due here very soon  souey
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 12:19:08 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on Yesterday at 12:09:15 PM
Hes wanting to move to Singapore now but his "other half" isnt keen.  :duh:

https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/leaving-england.7246/


WHAT'S HIS NAME ?


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

FUCKING PURE FANTASIST 👎
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 12:41:12 PM »
what a pretentious cunt
Pile
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 02:03:29 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on Yesterday at 12:09:15 PM
Hes wanting to move to Singapore now but his "other half" isnt keen.  :duh:

https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/leaving-england.7246/
Did he ever respond to you about knocking someones phone out of their hand?
Don pepe
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 02:38:17 PM »
Hes a pure fantasist and given the clip of him and his tragic, desperate existence i cant say i really blame him for creating an alternative reality
Oldfield
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 03:03:56 PM »
Harry Vegas is the worst on there along with Corcaigh, Jam69 and Deganya

Vegas lives a shitty little house in Whitley Bay burning poppies and calling everyone little englanders

The very definition of a Vile Scroate
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 03:24:40 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 03:03:56 PM
Harry Vegas is the worst on there along with Corcaigh, Jam69 and Deganya

Vegas lives a shitty little house in Whitley Bay burning poppies and calling everyone little englanders

The very definition of a Vile Scroate

Isn't he that shit poet?

 :pd:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 03:29:30 PM »
Singapore costs a fucking fortune to live in a shoe box. 

I doubt a part-time rub-n-tugger could pay the rent.

 lost
RiversideRifle
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 04:33:04 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 03:24:40 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 03:03:56 PM
Harry Vegas is the worst on there along with Corcaigh, Jam69 and Deganya

Vegas lives a shitty little house in Whitley Bay burning poppies and calling everyone little englanders

The very definition of a Vile Scroate

Isn't he that shit poet?

 :pd:


He fucking is the soft cunt  :ponce: I might log in and hammer him
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 04:49:33 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 04:33:04 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 03:24:40 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 03:03:56 PM
Harry Vegas is the worst on there along with Corcaigh, Jam69 and Deganya

Vegas lives a shitty little house in Whitley Bay burning poppies and calling everyone little englanders

The very definition of a Vile Scroate

Isn't he that shit poet?

 :pd:


He fucking is the soft cunt  :ponce: I might log in and hammer him


SHAME YOU NOT GOT THE BOTTLE TO DO IT TOO HIS UGLY FUCKING FACE  👎🐔🐔🐔👎
monkeyman
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 04:51:40 PM »
SO HE RECKONS HE AS A BIRD NOW  :souey:FFS
HOW WILL HE SURVIVE IN SINGAPORE THATS A LOT OF RUB DOWNS  AND HAM SHANKS
Skinz
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 06:11:49 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 04:51:40 PM
SO HE RECKONS HE AS A BIRD NOW  :souey:FFS
HOW WILL HE SURVIVE IN SINGAPORE THATS A LOT OF RUB DOWNS  AND HAM SHANKS

He's married now

https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/any-fans-of-ms-flight-sim-on-pc.5072/page-2
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 06:16:46 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 06:11:49 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 04:51:40 PM
SO HE RECKONS HE AS A BIRD NOW  :souey:FFS
HOW WILL HE SURVIVE IN SINGAPORE THATS A LOT OF RUB DOWNS  AND HAM SHANKS

He's married now

https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/any-fans-of-ms-flight-sim-on-pc.5072/page-2

Yes. 

To his favorite wank sock.

 klins
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 06:30:49 PM »
Harry Vegas is a full blown weirdo. I think he is the one that used to come and watch us at 5 aside and squeel like a girl eveytime the ball went near the goal. Everyone just avoided him afterwards.
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 06:32:05 PM »
Mind you, he wasn't the biggest freak there which tells you a lot about who I used to play football with. Obviously I ran the show but that's not an excuse.
RiversideRifle
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 06:32:51 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 04:49:33 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 04:33:04 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 03:24:40 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 03:03:56 PM
Harry Vegas is the worst on there along with Corcaigh, Jam69 and Deganya

Vegas lives a shitty little house in Whitley Bay burning poppies and calling everyone little englanders

The very definition of a Vile Scroate

Isn't he that shit poet?

 :pd:


He fucking is the soft cunt  :ponce: I might log in and hammer him


SHAME YOU NOT GOT THE BOTTLE TO DO IT TOO HIS UGLY FUCKING FACE  👎🐔🐔🐔👎


Your a fucking daft old cunt, why don't you fuck off to Australia  :lenin: :ponce:
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 06:36:36 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 06:32:51 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 04:49:33 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 04:33:04 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 03:24:40 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 03:03:56 PM
Harry Vegas is the worst on there along with Corcaigh, Jam69 and Deganya

Vegas lives a shitty little house in Whitley Bay burning poppies and calling everyone little englanders

The very definition of a Vile Scroate

Isn't he that shit poet?

 :pd:


He fucking is the soft cunt  :ponce: I might log in and hammer him


SHAME YOU NOT GOT THE BOTTLE TO DO IT TOO HIS UGLY FUCKING FACE  👎🐔🐔🐔👎


Your a fucking daft old cunt, why don't you fuck off to Australia  :lenin: :ponce:


I WILL YOU FUCKING CRANK..... ONCE THEY OPEN THE BORDERS 😠😠😠
RiversideRifle
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 06:38:19 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:36:36 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 06:32:51 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 04:49:33 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 04:33:04 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 03:24:40 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 03:03:56 PM
Harry Vegas is the worst on there along with Corcaigh, Jam69 and Deganya

Vegas lives a shitty little house in Whitley Bay burning poppies and calling everyone little englanders

The very definition of a Vile Scroate

Isn't he that shit poet?

 :pd:


He fucking is the soft cunt  :ponce: I might log in and hammer him


SHAME YOU NOT GOT THE BOTTLE TO DO IT TOO HIS UGLY FUCKING FACE  👎🐔🐔🐔👎


Your a fucking daft old cunt, why don't you fuck off to Australia  :lenin: :ponce:


I WILL YOU FUCKING CRANK..... ONCE THEY OPEN THE BORDERS 😠😠😠

Your stomach could handle the XXXX kidda 
maggiethatcherrulesok
WLM


« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 06:43:49 PM »
Is smalltown also the other person ( philly red?) someone offered to help smalltown  with a pc build.  And that philly red replied in exactly the same tone as smalltown would.
Gingerpig
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 08:21:14 PM »
Smallbrain has become what westy wants a board full off ........then he will say he's skint & the daft cnuts pay ......welcome to a new " walletgate"
RiversideRifle
« Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 11:28:14 PM »
He's started a thread about COB, fuck off Neil cleasby you ginger fucking rat toothed cum bucket  :ponce:
Skinz
« Reply #71 on: Yesterday at 11:51:45 PM »
Knock knock

Who's there?

It's Cleasby

Fuckoff you bullshittin Cunt 
monkeyman
« Reply #72 on: Yesterday at 11:52:08 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 11:28:14 PM
He's started a thread about COB, fuck off Neil cleasby you ginger fucking rat toothed cum bucket  :ponce:
BECAUSE A LOT OF POSTERS OFF BOREME LOOK ON ERE FOR A LAUGH AND FIND OUT WHO THE BULLSHITTERS WHO FUCKED OFF AND THE BIGGEST IS SMALLCOCK WHO HAS A LOT OF HIGH PERFORMANCE CARS
BUT THE BIGGEST SHOCK HE RECKONS AS A BIT OF SNATCH  
38red
« Reply #73 on: Today at 12:06:01 AM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 11:28:14 PM
He's started a thread about COB, fuck off Neil cleasby you ginger fucking rat toothed cum bucket  :ponce:
He's not getting much sympathy. Posters are politely suggesting he might try being less of a cunt if he want's to avoid abuse.
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #74 on: Today at 01:24:12 AM »
One half of me thinks this lonely weirdo is just trying to find himself some friends. Then again, the other half thinks he's taking narcissism to whole new level.

Struggling to decide?
barwick b'stard
« Reply #75 on: Today at 01:33:25 AM »
There's a picture of his soulless blockhead in the dictionary next to 'passive-aggressive'...


























...and 'cunt'.  mcl
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #76 on: Today at 03:54:33 AM »
I wonder if he shaves and oils his balls.
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #77 on: Today at 06:30:01 AM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:54:33 AM
I wonder if he shaves and oils his balls.




IF  I WAS A GINGER CUNT   mcl



I WOULD REMOVE ALL TRACES   :matty:



PLASTIC SURGURY IS ALWAYS AN OPTION   :homer:


NOT TOO SURE WHAT HE'S GONNA DO ABOUT HIS EGO   :redcard:


AND  THEM  YELLOW TOMBSTONES    klins




I DID ONCE OFFER TO KNOCK EM OUT FOR FREE   



BUT THE CHEEKY CUNT  RANG OFF   monkey



THE LADS A ONE MAN FUCKING WALKING DISASTER   charles




 :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown:



ANYONE WANNA BUY A TESLA  ?



IM  OFF TO DRINK SOME GIN IN SINGAPORE   :nige:
sockets
Welch
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #78 on: Today at 06:55:11 AM »
Rocky Dennis will be out and about with his self stick looking for some cunts Telsa car that's parked up to get a few snaps with .. There will be a tall tale sooner or later how he had to send the Telsa back to the dealer cos he furloughed himself or some other lame excuse . Seen he just had to buy the Deluxe version of some flying game the rent boys are raving about on there , couldn't be the normal version it had to be the all or nothing most expensive version for rocky  souey

Same sort of nut job as Towz 1200 living in internet cuckoo land  :jackanory:
LeeTublin
« Reply #79 on: Today at 07:27:43 AM »
Apparently we are obsessed with him. Im not i just think hes a nob. Its good when the voice of reason coluka puts him in his place.
Gingerpig
« Reply #80 on: Today at 08:42:15 AM »
His last thread did not go well for the vain fucker..........bit of a kicking from OTR , that takes some doing over there .......no one is offering him a group hug & therapy  :alf:



Woof Woof  :alf:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #81 on: Today at 08:44:41 AM »
Id fucking love it if he came back n here  :nige:

Theres about six posters would spurt n their pants  mick

No obsession, like.
sockets
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #82 on: Today at 09:44:50 AM »
Sorry Bob like you he's seen as a joke . Only reason he gets mentioned on here is for entertainment value 

charles He's disliked on all the boards , Been exposed as a moronic liar and would last a week if he come

back on here .
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #83 on: Today at 09:46:53 AM »
Smalltown was a good board member. Very intelligent and always involved in good debate.




 :like:
monkeyman
« Reply #84 on: Today at 09:48:04 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 09:46:53 AM
Smalltown was a good board member. Very intelligent and always involved in good debate.




 :like:






 
sockets
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #85 on: Today at 09:51:34 AM »
 charles charles
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #86 on: Today at 10:05:26 AM »
 





















 
LeeTublin
« Reply #87 on: Today at 11:06:02 AM »
Comeonboro thread has gone and my account has been disabled. Smalltown must have gone crying to admin.  mick
monkeyman
« Reply #88 on: Today at 11:07:35 AM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 11:06:02 AM
Comeonboro thread has gone and my account has been disabled. Smalltown must have gone crying to admin.  mick
HE'S A FUCKING WEASEL  :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:
Pile
« Reply #89 on: Today at 12:26:20 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 11:07:35 AM
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 11:06:02 AM
Comeonboro thread has gone and my account has been disabled. Smalltown must have gone crying to admin.  mick
HE'S A FUCKING WEASEL  :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:
He will deny everything and insist COB readers are upset at how popular he is.

What did the thread about COB say?
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #90 on: Today at 12:34:06 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 08:44:41 AM
Id fucking love it if he came back n here  :nige:

Theres about six posters would spurt n their pants  mick

No obsession, like.


can we not swap him for you?
Pile
« Reply #91 on: Today at 12:38:36 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 12:34:06 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 08:44:41 AM
Id fucking love it if he came back n here  :nige:

Theres about six posters would spurt n their pants  mick

No obsession, like.


can we not swap him for you?
Fuck that.

Bobs a decent poster, Smalltown isnt.
