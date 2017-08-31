Gingerpig

Offline



Posts: 680





Posts: 680 Re: Smalltime at it again « Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 12:18:07 PM » But his tesla is due here very soon Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 12 047





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 12 047Once in every lifetime Re: Smalltime at it again « Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 12:41:12 PM » what a pretentious cunt Logged FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT

Don pepe

Offline



Posts: 658





Posts: 658 Re: Smalltime at it again « Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 02:38:17 PM » Hes a pure fantasist and given the clip of him and his tragic, desperate existence i cant say i really blame him for creating an alternative reality



Logged

Oldfield

Offline



Posts: 931







Posts: 931 Re: Smalltime at it again « Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 03:03:56 PM » Harry Vegas is the worst on there along with Corcaigh, Jam69 and Deganya



Vegas lives a shitty little house in Whitley Bay burning poppies and calling everyone little englanders



The very definition of a Vile Scroate Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 15 000







Posts: 15 000 Re: Smalltime at it again « Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 03:29:30 PM »



I doubt a part-time rub-n-tugger could pay the rent.







Singapore costs a fucking fortune to live in a shoe box.I doubt a part-time rub-n-tugger could pay the rent. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 10 903





Posts: 10 903 Re: Smalltime at it again « Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 04:51:40 PM » SO HE RECKONS HE AS A BIRD NOW :souey:FFS

HOW WILL HE SURVIVE IN SINGAPORE THATS A LOT OF RUB DOWNS AND HAM SHANKS Logged

livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 1 066





Posts: 1 066 Re: Smalltime at it again « Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 06:30:49 PM » Harry Vegas is a full blown weirdo. I think he is the one that used to come and watch us at 5 aside and squeel like a girl eveytime the ball went near the goal. Everyone just avoided him afterwards. Logged

livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 1 066





Posts: 1 066 Re: Smalltime at it again « Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 06:32:05 PM » Mind you, he wasn't the biggest freak there which tells you a lot about who I used to play football with. Obviously I ran the show but that's not an excuse. Logged

maggiethatcherrulesok

Offline



Posts: 402





WLM





Posts: 402WLM Re: Smalltime at it again « Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 06:43:49 PM » Is smalltown also the other person ( philly red?) someone offered to help smalltown with a pc build. And that philly red replied in exactly the same tone as smalltown would. Logged WLM

Gingerpig

Offline



Posts: 680





Posts: 680 Re: Smalltime at it again « Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 08:21:14 PM » Smallbrain has become what westy wants a board full off ........then he will say he's skint & the daft cnuts pay ......welcome to a new " walletgate" Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

RiversideRifle

Offline



Posts: 508





Posts: 508 Re: Smalltime at it again « Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 11:28:14 PM » He's started a thread about COB, fuck off Neil cleasby you ginger fucking rat toothed cum bucket Logged

monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 10 903





Posts: 10 903 Re: Smalltime at it again « Reply #72 on: Yesterday at 11:52:08 PM » Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 11:28:14 PM

He's started a thread about COB, fuck off Neil cleasby you ginger fucking rat toothed cum bucket

BUT THE BIGGEST SHOCK HE RECKONS AS A BIT OF SNATCH BECAUSE A LOT OF POSTERS OFF BOREME LOOK ON ERE FOR A LAUGH AND FIND OUT WHO THE BULLSHITTERS WHO FUCKED OFF AND THE BIGGEST IS SMALLCOCK WHO HAS A LOT OF HIGH PERFORMANCE CARSBUT THE BIGGEST SHOCK HE RECKONS AS A BIT OF SNATCH Logged

Bud Wiser

Offline



Posts: 9 844





Bausor & Gill OUT!!!





Posts: 9 844Bausor & Gill OUT!!! Re: Smalltime at it again « Reply #74 on: Today at 01:24:12 AM » One half of me thinks this lonely weirdo is just trying to find himself some friends. Then again, the other half thinks he's taking narcissism to whole new level.



Struggling to decide? Logged https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw



https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241