August 22, 2020, 04:37:07 AM
Author Topic: Smalltime at it again  (Read 1587 times)
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 680


« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 12:18:07 PM »
But his tesla is due here very soon  souey
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 76 183

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 12:19:08 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on Yesterday at 12:09:15 PM
Hes wanting to move to Singapore now but his "other half" isnt keen.  :duh:

https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/leaving-england.7246/


WHAT'S HIS NAME ?


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

FUCKING PURE FANTASIST 👎
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 047


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 12:41:12 PM »
what a pretentious cunt
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 557



« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 02:03:29 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on Yesterday at 12:09:15 PM
Hes wanting to move to Singapore now but his "other half" isnt keen.  :duh:

https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/leaving-england.7246/
Did he ever respond to you about knocking someones phone out of their hand?
Don pepe
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 658


« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 02:38:17 PM »
Hes a pure fantasist and given the clip of him and his tragic, desperate existence i cant say i really blame him for creating an alternative reality
Oldfield
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 931



« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 03:03:56 PM »
Harry Vegas is the worst on there along with Corcaigh, Jam69 and Deganya

Vegas lives a shitty little house in Whitley Bay burning poppies and calling everyone little englanders

The very definition of a Vile Scroate
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 000



« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 03:24:40 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 03:03:56 PM
Harry Vegas is the worst on there along with Corcaigh, Jam69 and Deganya

Vegas lives a shitty little house in Whitley Bay burning poppies and calling everyone little englanders

The very definition of a Vile Scroate

Isn't he that shit poet?

 :pd:
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 000



« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 03:29:30 PM »
Singapore costs a fucking fortune to live in a shoe box. 

I doubt a part-time rub-n-tugger could pay the rent.

 lost
RiversideRifle
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 508


« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 04:33:04 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 03:24:40 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 03:03:56 PM
Harry Vegas is the worst on there along with Corcaigh, Jam69 and Deganya

Vegas lives a shitty little house in Whitley Bay burning poppies and calling everyone little englanders

The very definition of a Vile Scroate

Isn't he that shit poet?

 :pd:


He fucking is the soft cunt  :ponce: I might log in and hammer him
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 76 183

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 04:49:33 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 04:33:04 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 03:24:40 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 03:03:56 PM
Harry Vegas is the worst on there along with Corcaigh, Jam69 and Deganya

Vegas lives a shitty little house in Whitley Bay burning poppies and calling everyone little englanders

The very definition of a Vile Scroate

Isn't he that shit poet?

 :pd:


He fucking is the soft cunt  :ponce: I might log in and hammer him


SHAME YOU NOT GOT THE BOTTLE TO DO IT TOO HIS UGLY FUCKING FACE  👎🐔🐔🐔👎
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 903


« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 04:51:40 PM »
SO HE RECKONS HE AS A BIRD NOW  :souey:FFS
HOW WILL HE SURVIVE IN SINGAPORE THATS A LOT OF RUB DOWNS  AND HAM SHANKS
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 431


« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 06:11:49 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 04:51:40 PM
SO HE RECKONS HE AS A BIRD NOW  :souey:FFS
HOW WILL HE SURVIVE IN SINGAPORE THATS A LOT OF RUB DOWNS  AND HAM SHANKS

He's married now

https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/any-fans-of-ms-flight-sim-on-pc.5072/page-2
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 000



« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 06:16:46 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 06:11:49 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 04:51:40 PM
SO HE RECKONS HE AS A BIRD NOW  :souey:FFS
HOW WILL HE SURVIVE IN SINGAPORE THATS A LOT OF RUB DOWNS  AND HAM SHANKS

He's married now

https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/any-fans-of-ms-flight-sim-on-pc.5072/page-2

Yes. 

To his favorite wank sock.

 klins
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 066


« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 06:30:49 PM »
Harry Vegas is a full blown weirdo. I think he is the one that used to come and watch us at 5 aside and squeel like a girl eveytime the ball went near the goal. Everyone just avoided him afterwards.
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 066


« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 06:32:05 PM »
Mind you, he wasn't the biggest freak there which tells you a lot about who I used to play football with. Obviously I ran the show but that's not an excuse.
RiversideRifle
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 508


« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 06:32:51 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 04:49:33 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 04:33:04 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 03:24:40 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 03:03:56 PM
Harry Vegas is the worst on there along with Corcaigh, Jam69 and Deganya

Vegas lives a shitty little house in Whitley Bay burning poppies and calling everyone little englanders

The very definition of a Vile Scroate

Isn't he that shit poet?

 :pd:


He fucking is the soft cunt  :ponce: I might log in and hammer him


SHAME YOU NOT GOT THE BOTTLE TO DO IT TOO HIS UGLY FUCKING FACE  👎🐔🐔🐔👎


Your a fucking daft old cunt, why don't you fuck off to Australia  :lenin: :ponce:
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 76 183

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 06:36:36 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 06:32:51 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 04:49:33 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 04:33:04 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 03:24:40 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 03:03:56 PM
Harry Vegas is the worst on there along with Corcaigh, Jam69 and Deganya

Vegas lives a shitty little house in Whitley Bay burning poppies and calling everyone little englanders

The very definition of a Vile Scroate

Isn't he that shit poet?

 :pd:


He fucking is the soft cunt  :ponce: I might log in and hammer him


SHAME YOU NOT GOT THE BOTTLE TO DO IT TOO HIS UGLY FUCKING FACE  👎🐔🐔🐔👎


Your a fucking daft old cunt, why don't you fuck off to Australia  :lenin: :ponce:


I WILL YOU FUCKING CRANK..... ONCE THEY OPEN THE BORDERS 😠😠😠
RiversideRifle
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 508


« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 06:38:19 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:36:36 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 06:32:51 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 04:49:33 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 04:33:04 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 03:24:40 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 03:03:56 PM
Harry Vegas is the worst on there along with Corcaigh, Jam69 and Deganya

Vegas lives a shitty little house in Whitley Bay burning poppies and calling everyone little englanders

The very definition of a Vile Scroate

Isn't he that shit poet?

 :pd:


He fucking is the soft cunt  :ponce: I might log in and hammer him


SHAME YOU NOT GOT THE BOTTLE TO DO IT TOO HIS UGLY FUCKING FACE  👎🐔🐔🐔👎


Your a fucking daft old cunt, why don't you fuck off to Australia  :lenin: :ponce:


I WILL YOU FUCKING CRANK..... ONCE THEY OPEN THE BORDERS 😠😠😠

Your stomach could handle the XXXX kidda 
maggiethatcherrulesok
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 402


WLM


« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 06:43:49 PM »
Is smalltown also the other person ( philly red?) someone offered to help smalltown  with a pc build.  And that philly red replied in exactly the same tone as smalltown would.
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 680


« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 08:21:14 PM »
Smallbrain has become what westy wants a board full off ........then he will say he's skint & the daft cnuts pay ......welcome to a new " walletgate"
RiversideRifle
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 508


« Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 11:28:14 PM »
He's started a thread about COB, fuck off Neil cleasby you ginger fucking rat toothed cum bucket  :ponce:
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 431


« Reply #71 on: Yesterday at 11:51:45 PM »
Knock knock

Who's there?

It's Cleasby

Fuckoff you bullshittin Cunt 
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 903


« Reply #72 on: Yesterday at 11:52:08 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 11:28:14 PM
He's started a thread about COB, fuck off Neil cleasby you ginger fucking rat toothed cum bucket  :ponce:
BECAUSE A LOT OF POSTERS OFF BOREME LOOK ON ERE FOR A LAUGH AND FIND OUT WHO THE BULLSHITTERS WHO FUCKED OFF AND THE BIGGEST IS SMALLCOCK WHO HAS A LOT OF HIGH PERFORMANCE CARS
BUT THE BIGGEST SHOCK HE RECKONS AS A BIT OF SNATCH  
38red
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 429


« Reply #73 on: Today at 12:06:01 AM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 11:28:14 PM
He's started a thread about COB, fuck off Neil cleasby you ginger fucking rat toothed cum bucket  :ponce:
He's not getting much sympathy. Posters are politely suggesting he might try being less of a cunt if he want's to avoid abuse.
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 844


Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #74 on: Today at 01:24:12 AM »
One half of me thinks this lonely weirdo is just trying to find himself some friends. Then again, the other half thinks he's taking narcissism to whole new level.

Struggling to decide?
barwick b'stard
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 124


« Reply #75 on: Today at 01:33:25 AM »
There's a picture of his soulless blockhead in the dictionary next to 'passive-aggressive'...


























...and 'cunt'.  mcl
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 000



« Reply #76 on: Today at 03:54:33 AM »
I wonder if he shaves and oils his balls.
