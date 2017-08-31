|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
Harry Vegas is the worst on there along with Corcaigh, Jam69 and Deganya
Vegas lives a shitty little house in Whitley Bay burning poppies and calling everyone little englanders
The very definition of a Vile Scroate
Isn't he that shit poet?
He fucking is the soft cunt
I might log in and hammer him
SHAME YOU NOT GOT THE BOTTLE TO DO IT TOO HIS UGLY FUCKING FACE 👎🐔🐔🐔👎
|
|
|
|
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
Harry Vegas is the worst on there along with Corcaigh, Jam69 and Deganya
Vegas lives a shitty little house in Whitley Bay burning poppies and calling everyone little englanders
The very definition of a Vile Scroate
Isn't he that shit poet?
He fucking is the soft cunt
I might log in and hammer him
SHAME YOU NOT GOT THE BOTTLE TO DO IT TOO HIS UGLY FUCKING FACE 👎🐔🐔🐔👎
Your a fucking daft old cunt, why don't you fuck off to Australia
I WILL YOU FUCKING CRANK..... ONCE THEY OPEN THE BORDERS 😠😠😠
|
|
|
|
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|