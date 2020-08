RiversideRifle

Online



Posts: 504





Posts: 504

Re: Smalltime at it again « Reply #58 on: Today at 04:33:04 PM » Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:24:40 PM Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 03:03:56 PM Harry Vegas is the worst on there along with Corcaigh, Jam69 and Deganya



Vegas lives a shitty little house in Whitley Bay burning poppies and calling everyone “little englanders”



The very definition of a Vile Scroate



Isn't he that shit poet?





Isn't he that shit poet?



He fucking is the soft cunt I might log in and hammer him He fucking is the soft cuntI might log in and hammer him