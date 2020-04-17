|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
I watched the clip, clearly something wrong with the lad that got sparked out.
BILLY STEELE IS HIS NAME AND HE IS A FUCKING RACIST CLOWN 👎🤡👎
Nah I'm on about his screaming and shouting, that wasn't normal behaviour even if he is a racist. I noticed he ticked a couple of times also, something wrong upstairs. If he hasn't then he deserved to get chinned.
PROBS GOT A BIT OF BRAIN DAMAGE NOW 👍
LOOKS LIKE HE JUST FLIPPED LIKE FRUIT & NUT 😂
|
|
|
|
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
|
|
|
Ural Quntz
|
I watched the clip, clearly something wrong with the lad that got sparked out.
BILLY STEELE IS HIS NAME AND HE IS A FUCKING RACIST CLOWN 👎🤡👎
Nah I'm on about his screaming and shouting, that wasn't normal behaviour even if he is a racist. I noticed he ticked a couple of times also, something wrong upstairs. If he hasn't then he deserved to get chinned.
PROBS GOT A BIT OF BRAIN DAMAGE NOW 👍
LOOKS LIKE HE JUST FLIPPED LIKE FRUIT & NUT 😂
Fuck sake Liddle
Not funny
|
|
|
|
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
I watched the clip, clearly something wrong with the lad that got sparked out.
BILLY STEELE IS HIS NAME AND HE IS A FUCKING RACIST CLOWN 👎🤡👎
Nah I'm on about his screaming and shouting, that wasn't normal behaviour even if he is a racist. I noticed he ticked a couple of times also, something wrong upstairs. If he hasn't then he deserved to get chinned.
PROBS GOT A BIT OF BRAIN DAMAGE NOW 👍
LOOKS LIKE HE JUST FLIPPED LIKE FRUIT & NUT 😂
Fuck sake Liddle
Not funny
WELLHELLOTHERE 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
|
|
|
|
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
Do you understand anything except violence ?
No he doesn't. He's unable to reason or debate, that's why he defaults to threats of violence.
STOP BLABBERING LIKE A BABY BERNIE AND MAN THE FUCK UP 😭😭😭
|
|
|
|
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
|
|
|
|
|
|
|