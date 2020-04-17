Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Smalltime at it again  (Read 616 times)
RiversideRifle
« on: Yesterday at 10:27:08 AM »
https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/racist-sparked-out.7165/

I can see a hammering heading his way the green toothed cunt :ponce:
Logged
kippers
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:51:18 AM »
Fair play to Coluka in his response.

Think its wrong to allow that clip on there as Westy is always saying women and kids read that site.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:56:07 AM »
Eeeeeee Smalltown eeeeeee
Logged
Pile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:57:26 AM »
Same shite from Smalltown, he cant quite work out where the line is but still tries to pretend hes a decent person.

Was gonna comment on Coluka too, seems hes still a good barometer for common sense and decency. Theyre not all tossers on there.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:09:38 AM »
I watched the clip, clearly something wrong with the lad that got sparked out.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:11:21 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 11:09:38 AM
I watched the clip, clearly something wrong with the lad that got sparked out.

BILLY STEELE IS HIS NAME AND HE IS A FUCKING RACIST CLOWN  👎🤡👎
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Bobupanddown
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:23:11 AM »
Posting videos of blacks beating up white women or attacking the elderly is not allowed on there but this is totally fine?

The hypocritical double standards of the left.......... :wanker:


As for popcorn teeth ginger bollocks, just another shytehouse fmttm fanny.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:31:17 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 11:11:21 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 11:09:38 AM
I watched the clip, clearly something wrong with the lad that got sparked out.

BILLY STEELE IS HIS NAME AND HE IS A FUCKING RACIST CLOWN  👎🤡👎

Nah I'm on about his screaming and shouting, that wasn't normal behaviour even if he is a racist. I noticed he ticked a couple of times also, something wrong upstairs. If he hasn't then he deserved to get chinned.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:34:07 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 11:31:17 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 11:11:21 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 11:09:38 AM
I watched the clip, clearly something wrong with the lad that got sparked out.

BILLY STEELE IS HIS NAME AND HE IS A FUCKING RACIST CLOWN  👎🤡👎

Nah I'm on about his screaming and shouting, that wasn't normal behaviour even if he is a racist. I noticed he ticked a couple of times also, something wrong upstairs. If he hasn't then he deserved to get chinned.


PROBS GOT A BIT OF BRAIN DAMAGE NOW  👍

LOOKS LIKE HE JUST FLIPPED LIKE FRUIT & NUT  😂
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:37:31 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 11:34:07 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 11:31:17 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 11:11:21 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 11:09:38 AM
I watched the clip, clearly something wrong with the lad that got sparked out.

BILLY STEELE IS HIS NAME AND HE IS A FUCKING RACIST CLOWN  👎🤡👎

Nah I'm on about his screaming and shouting, that wasn't normal behaviour even if he is a racist. I noticed he ticked a couple of times also, something wrong upstairs. If he hasn't then he deserved to get chinned.


PROBS GOT A BIT OF BRAIN DAMAGE NOW  👍

LOOKS LIKE HE JUST FLIPPED LIKE FRUIT & NUT  😂

Fuck sake Liddle

Not funny

 :redcard:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:45:42 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 11:37:31 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 11:34:07 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 11:31:17 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 11:11:21 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 11:09:38 AM
I watched the clip, clearly something wrong with the lad that got sparked out.

BILLY STEELE IS HIS NAME AND HE IS A FUCKING RACIST CLOWN  👎🤡👎

Nah I'm on about his screaming and shouting, that wasn't normal behaviour even if he is a racist. I noticed he ticked a couple of times also, something wrong upstairs. If he hasn't then he deserved to get chinned.


PROBS GOT A BIT OF BRAIN DAMAGE NOW  👍

LOOKS LIKE HE JUST FLIPPED LIKE FRUIT & NUT  😂

Fuck sake Liddle

Not funny

 :redcard:


WELLHELLOTHERE  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
kippers
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:48:11 AM »
Do you understand anything except violence ?
Logged
sockets
Welch
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:50:19 AM »
No the thread never went to plan at all for the skinny ginger  prick  charles charles

this bit when he says " Is "mental health problems" the modern way of explaining people with extreme views then?  


That's the default position for lefties to wheel out whenever one of the crazed Islamic nuts do something vile..


he will be reading this thread for sure  :like:


hope red nose bans him  charles charles
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Bernie
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 12:17:35 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 11:48:11 AM
Do you understand anything except violence ?

No he doesn't. He's unable to reason or debate, that's why he defaults to threats of violence.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
ccole
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 12:39:31 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:23:11 AM
Posting videos of blacks beating up white women or attacking the elderly is not allowed on there but this is totally fine?

The hypocritical double standards of the left.......... :wanker:


 :like:

No sympathy for Racist Billy Steel.
Logged
T_Bone
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 01:23:46 PM »
Hope the black lad what through the punch gets charged, they got it all on camera so hopefully he presses charges  :unlike:

Proper sucker punch as well  lost
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:26:28 PM by T_Bone » Logged
#alllivesmatter
maggiethatcherrulesok
WLM


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 01:41:57 PM »
The bloke was clearly mentally challenged and or on drugs.

He was a pure dick and highly likely a racist.    If it was the other way around and the black dude was racially goading me Im not sure I would have kept my cool.  In fact I wouldnt have.    What I wouldnt have done though is sucker punched him like that.    When you punch someone like that, there is a much higher chance of killing someone than in a normal fight scene where you would have a decent stance and be expecting punches coming towards you.

Small town is obviously just a dick.  He is trying to get in with the other dicks on there and it backfired.

If I had assaulted someone like that I would expect serious charges.   Which is what should happen now.   Also the racist abuse I would expect something similar after a full review of mental health situation.

Its just a bad video all round.

But at the end of the day one person was calling someone names the other was trying to kill someone.

 
Logged
WLM
maggiethatcherrulesok
WLM


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 01:57:21 PM »
This reminded me of long time ago when I was young and daft (16/17) I suffered some abuse on a bus off a lad I knew from school.  He was sat with his mates.  The lad was supposedly a hard case at school and had long been expelled.   I got up before my stop and told him to get his arse off on his own to sort it.

We got off at Ormesby bank and went into the estate and fought.    I was a little  stronger than him (perhaps  heavier!) but the cunt bit a big chunk out of my finger!!

Some years later I ended up sat opposite him at a poker table and then on the same stag do.   Everything was fine he might even post here!!

But sucker punch.  Nah.   Not a chance.  Cunts trick.

I once saw a lad I was out with sucker punch a gay lad in the town (when gay bashing was quite prevelant) and the poor fucker was laid in the middle of the road for ages with cars having to swerve round him.  Expected to see some bad news in the papers for a week or so after
Logged
WLM
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 02:03:23 PM »
It truly is a cunt's trick. Cowardly.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bobupanddown
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 02:14:01 PM »
The overwhelming hypocrisy of the left.

Violence is bad, unless its to punch nazis and/or racists then it ok, the death penalty for nonces is bad we can't be having that, but young white kids executed by blacks that just part and parcel of living in a big city.

Muslim terrorists are mentally ill and we need to sympathise with them but mentally ill white people are evidence of white privilege and systematic racism in this country.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 02:21:49 PM »
I just cant get past it says "Well Known Member" under their usernames
Logged
Pallys bar stool
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 02:27:09 PM »
It is clear the guy who got hit is a cunt. It is clear at least one of the young men who assaulted him, is a dangerous thug. To kick a man in that position you should be in prison.

What I'd like to look at is the difference in reactions after the attack. The spiteful girl who celebrated what could have been murder if he landed differently and the good people around who helped and even blocked the thug(s) coming back for more on an incapacitated man.

I'd like to hold those up who helped as people who celebrate true British values. Irrespective of where they come from.
Logged
maggiethatcherrulesok
WLM


« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 02:32:56 PM »
I must be going mad.  I agree with pallys bar stool 100%
Logged
WLM
Ural Quntz
Pack o cunts


« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 02:37:14 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 02:21:49 PM
I just cant get past it says "Well Known Member" under their usernames

I thought that as well - chuckle every time

 :alf:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 02:40:23 PM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 02:27:09 PM
It is clear the guy who got hit is a cunt. It is clear at least one of the young men who assaulted him, is a dangerous thug. To kick a man in that position you should be in prison.

What I'd like to look at is the difference in reactions after the attack. The spiteful girl who celebrated what could have been murder if he landed differently and the good people around who helped and even blocked the thug(s) coming back for more on an incapacitated man.

I'd like to hold those up who helped as people who celebrate true British values. Irrespective of where they come from.

 jc
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
kippers
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 02:54:35 PM »
How anyone who moderates that site can leave that clip on plus all the gloating needs to get a fucking grip of reality.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 02:57:20 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 02:21:49 PM
I just cant get past it says "Well Known Member" under their usernames

MEMBER 👍 AS BEING A TOTAL FUCKING COCK  😂😂😂👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 02:58:25 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 12:17:35 PM
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 11:48:11 AM
Do you understand anything except violence ?

No he doesn't. He's unable to reason or debate, that's why he defaults to threats of violence.


STOP BLABBERING LIKE A BABY BERNIE AND MAN THE FUCK UP  😭😭😭
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 02:59:41 PM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 02:27:09 PM
It is clear the guy who got hit is a cunt. It is clear at least one of the young men who assaulted him, is a dangerous thug. To kick a man in that position you should be in prison.

What I'd like to look at is the difference in reactions after the attack. The spiteful girl who celebrated what could have been murder if he landed differently and the good people around who helped and even blocked the thug(s) coming back for more on an incapacitated man.

I'd like to hold those up who helped as people who celebrate true British values. Irrespective of where they come from.

Well said  :like:
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 03:38:26 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 02:57:20 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 02:21:49 PM
I just cant get past it says "Well Known Member" under their usernames

MEMBER 👍 AS BEING A TOTAL FUCKING COCK  😂😂😂👍




I THINK THAT WAS THE JOKE, LIDS
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Skinz
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 04:08:01 PM »
The toothpaste deflector has been rumbled

Quote
Small town....any chance you be less annoying? Even your bragging about made up wealth and cars is preferable to this.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 07:18:23 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 02:21:49 PM
I just cant get past it says "Well Known Member" under their usernames

It is accurate.

 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Bernie
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 07:31:57 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 03:38:26 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 02:57:20 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 02:21:49 PM
I just cant get past it says "Well Known Member" under their usernames

MEMBER 👍 AS BEING A TOTAL FUCKING COCK  😂😂😂👍

Went straight over his head  lost souey



I THINK THAT WAS THE JOKE, LIDS
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Pile
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 10:22:49 PM »
Just read the updated thread on there. For the record, Smalltown took great delight in discussing the iPhone zombie, although he later tried to excuse the incident as the bloke walked into me.

http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?topic=123291.0

I recall discussions about a womans iPhone but maybe the truth was bent, I cant really remember. Anyway, its more proof he is far from the gent he tries (and fails) to portray himself to be. Maybe he should be true to himself instead pretend to be how he wants to be viewed.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
LeeTublin
« Reply #34 on: Today at 12:23:01 AM »
He got a bit touchy when i asked him how many performance cars he's bought this year now he has asked for the thread to be deleted. 
Logged
