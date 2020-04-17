RiversideRifle

Posts: 466 Smalltime at it again « on: Today at 10:27:08 AM » https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/racist-sparked-out.7165/



I can see a hammering heading his way the green toothed cunt

kippers

Posts: 2 192 Re: Smalltime at it again « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:51:18 AM » Fair play to Coluka in his response.



Think its wrong to allow that clip on there as Westy is always saying women and kids read that site.

Pile

Posts: 40 521 Re: Smalltime at it again « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:57:26 AM » Same shite from Smalltown, he cant quite work out where the line is but still tries to pretend hes a decent person.



Was gonna comment on Coluka too, seems hes still a good barometer for common sense and decency. Theyre not all tossers on there.

RedSteel

Posts: 9 675UTB Re: Smalltime at it again « Reply #4 on: Today at 11:09:38 AM » I watched the clip, clearly something wrong with the lad that got sparked out. Logged

sockets



WelchPosts: 1 230THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER Re: Smalltime at it again « Reply #12 on: Today at 11:50:19 AM »



this bit when he says " Is "mental health problems" the modern way of explaining people with extreme views then?





That's the default position for lefties to wheel out whenever one of the crazed Islamic nuts do something vile..





he will be reading this thread for sure





No the thread never went to plan at all for the skinny ginger prick

this bit when he says " Is "mental health problems" the modern way of explaining people with extreme views then?

That's the default position for lefties to wheel out whenever one of the crazed Islamic nuts do something vile..

he will be reading this thread for sure

hope red nose bans him

T_Bone

Posts: 2 002 Re: Smalltime at it again « Reply #15 on: Today at 01:23:46 PM »



Hope the black lad what through the punch gets charged, they got it all on camera so hopefully he presses charges
Proper sucker punch as well

maggiethatcherrulesok

Posts: 398WLM Re: Smalltime at it again « Reply #16 on: Today at 01:41:57 PM » The bloke was clearly mentally challenged and or on drugs.



He was a pure dick and highly likely a racist. If it was the other way around and the black dude was racially goading me Im not sure I would have kept my cool. In fact I wouldnt have. What I wouldnt have done though is sucker punched him like that. When you punch someone like that, there is a much higher chance of killing someone than in a normal fight scene where you would have a decent stance and be expecting punches coming towards you.



Small town is obviously just a dick. He is trying to get in with the other dicks on there and it backfired.



If I had assaulted someone like that I would expect serious charges. Which is what should happen now. Also the racist abuse I would expect something similar after a full review of mental health situation.



Its just a bad video all round.



But at the end of the day one person was calling someone names the other was trying to kill someone.



WLM

maggiethatcherrulesok

Posts: 398WLM Re: Smalltime at it again « Reply #17 on: Today at 01:57:21 PM » This reminded me of long time ago when I was young and daft (16/17) I suffered some abuse on a bus off a lad I knew from school. He was sat with his mates. The lad was supposedly a hard case at school and had long been expelled. I got up before my stop and told him to get his arse off on his own to sort it.



We got off at Ormesby bank and went into the estate and fought. I was a little stronger than him (perhaps heavier!) but the cunt bit a big chunk out of my finger!!



Some years later I ended up sat opposite him at a poker table and then on the same stag do. Everything was fine he might even post here!!



But sucker punch. Nah. Not a chance. Cunts trick.



I once saw a lad I was out with sucker punch a gay lad in the town (when gay bashing was quite prevelant) and the poor fucker was laid in the middle of the road for ages with cars having to swerve round him. Expected to see some bad news in the papers for a week or so after Logged WLM

TerryCochranesSocks

It truly is a cunt's trick. Cowardly.

Bobupanddown

Posts: 3 645 Re: Smalltime at it again « Reply #19 on: Today at 02:14:01 PM » The overwhelming hypocrisy of the left.



Violence is bad, unless its to punch nazis and/or racists then it ok, the death penalty for nonces is bad we can't be having that, but young white kids executed by blacks that just part and parcel of living in a big city.



Muslim terrorists are mentally ill and we need to sympathise with them but mentally ill white people are evidence of white privilege and systematic racism in this country.





Pallys bar stool

Posts: 55 Re: Smalltime at it again « Reply #21 on: Today at 02:27:09 PM » It is clear the guy who got hit is a cunt. It is clear at least one of the young men who assaulted him, is a dangerous thug. To kick a man in that position you should be in prison.



What I'd like to look at is the difference in reactions after the attack. The spiteful girl who celebrated what could have been murder if he landed differently and the good people around who helped and even blocked the thug(s) coming back for more on an incapacitated man.



I'd like to hold those up who helped as people who celebrate true British values. Irrespective of where they come from. Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

kippers

Posts: 2 192 Re: Smalltime at it again « Reply #25 on: Today at 02:54:35 PM » How anyone who moderates that site can leave that clip on plus all the gloating needs to get a fucking grip of reality. Logged

RedSteel

Well said