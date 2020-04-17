Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 18, 2020, 01:36:51 PM
News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Author Topic: Smalltime at it again  (Read 221 times)
RiversideRifle
« on: Today at 10:27:08 AM »
https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/racist-sparked-out.7165/

I can see a hammering heading his way the green toothed cunt :ponce:
Logged
kippers
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:51:18 AM »
Fair play to Coluka in his response.

Think its wrong to allow that clip on there as Westy is always saying women and kids read that site.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:56:07 AM »
Eeeeeee Smalltown eeeeeee
Logged
Pile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:57:26 AM »
Same shite from Smalltown, he cant quite work out where the line is but still tries to pretend hes a decent person.

Was gonna comment on Coluka too, seems hes still a good barometer for common sense and decency. Theyre not all tossers on there.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:09:38 AM »
I watched the clip, clearly something wrong with the lad that got sparked out.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:11:21 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 11:09:38 AM
I watched the clip, clearly something wrong with the lad that got sparked out.

BILLY STEELE IS HIS NAME AND HE IS A FUCKING RACIST CLOWN  👎🤡👎
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Bobupanddown
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:23:11 AM »
Posting videos of blacks beating up white women or attacking the elderly is not allowed on there but this is totally fine?

The hypocritical double standards of the left.......... :wanker:


As for popcorn teeth ginger bollocks, just another shytehouse fmttm fanny.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:31:17 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:11:21 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 11:09:38 AM
I watched the clip, clearly something wrong with the lad that got sparked out.

BILLY STEELE IS HIS NAME AND HE IS A FUCKING RACIST CLOWN  👎🤡👎

Nah I'm on about his screaming and shouting, that wasn't normal behaviour even if he is a racist. I noticed he ticked a couple of times also, something wrong upstairs. If he hasn't then he deserved to get chinned.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:34:07 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 11:31:17 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:11:21 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 11:09:38 AM
I watched the clip, clearly something wrong with the lad that got sparked out.

BILLY STEELE IS HIS NAME AND HE IS A FUCKING RACIST CLOWN  👎🤡👎

Nah I'm on about his screaming and shouting, that wasn't normal behaviour even if he is a racist. I noticed he ticked a couple of times also, something wrong upstairs. If he hasn't then he deserved to get chinned.


PROBS GOT A BIT OF BRAIN DAMAGE NOW  👍

LOOKS LIKE HE JUST FLIPPED LIKE FRUIT & NUT  😂
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:37:31 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:34:07 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 11:31:17 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:11:21 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 11:09:38 AM
I watched the clip, clearly something wrong with the lad that got sparked out.

BILLY STEELE IS HIS NAME AND HE IS A FUCKING RACIST CLOWN  👎🤡👎

Nah I'm on about his screaming and shouting, that wasn't normal behaviour even if he is a racist. I noticed he ticked a couple of times also, something wrong upstairs. If he hasn't then he deserved to get chinned.


PROBS GOT A BIT OF BRAIN DAMAGE NOW  👍

LOOKS LIKE HE JUST FLIPPED LIKE FRUIT & NUT  😂

Fuck sake Liddle

Not funny

 :redcard:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:45:42 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 11:37:31 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:34:07 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 11:31:17 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:11:21 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 11:09:38 AM
I watched the clip, clearly something wrong with the lad that got sparked out.

BILLY STEELE IS HIS NAME AND HE IS A FUCKING RACIST CLOWN  👎🤡👎

Nah I'm on about his screaming and shouting, that wasn't normal behaviour even if he is a racist. I noticed he ticked a couple of times also, something wrong upstairs. If he hasn't then he deserved to get chinned.


PROBS GOT A BIT OF BRAIN DAMAGE NOW  👍

LOOKS LIKE HE JUST FLIPPED LIKE FRUIT & NUT  😂

Fuck sake Liddle

Not funny

 :redcard:


WELLHELLOTHERE  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
kippers
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:48:11 AM »
Do you understand anything except violence ?
Logged
sockets
Welch
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:50:19 AM »
No the thread never went to plan at all for the skinny ginger  prick  charles charles

this bit when he says " Is "mental health problems" the modern way of explaining people with extreme views then?  


That's the default position for lefties to wheel out whenever one of the crazed Islamic nuts do something vile..


he will be reading this thread for sure  :like:


hope red nose bans him  charles charles
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Bernie
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:17:35 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 11:48:11 AM
Do you understand anything except violence ?

No he doesn't. He's unable to reason or debate, that's why he defaults to threats of violence.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
ccole
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:39:31 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 11:23:11 AM
Posting videos of blacks beating up white women or attacking the elderly is not allowed on there but this is totally fine?

The hypocritical double standards of the left.......... :wanker:


 :like:

No sympathy for Racist Billy Steel.
Logged
T_Bone
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:23:46 PM »
Hope the black lad what through the punch gets charged, they got it all on camera so hopefully he presses charges  :unlike:

Proper sucker punch as well  lost
« Last Edit: Today at 01:26:28 PM by T_Bone » Logged
#alllivesmatter
