August 18, 2020, 09:55:23 AM
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Easyjet Axe all Newcastle International Flights
Topic: Easyjet Axe all Newcastle International Flights (Read 8 times)
Bernie
Posts: 5 631
Easyjet Axe all Newcastle International Flights
Today
at 09:51:35 AM »
FFS
Had some grteat European city breaks over the years. Nice, Berlin, Prague.
The Spain ones will fuck those with holiday homes abroad.
Once this shite is over and you can safely go abroad again, there will be no fligts to take.
https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/18658084.easyjet-permanently-axe-international-flights-newcastle/
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 253
Re: Easyjet Axe all Newcastle International Flights
Today
at 09:52:41 AM »
The Barca one is/was a great flight with fantastic timings
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 082
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: Easyjet Axe all Newcastle International Flights
Today
at 09:54:13 AM »
FUCKING BUDGET AIRLINES CUNT 👎
GET SOME MONEY SPENT YA MINGE 👎
NEVER FLEW EASYJET OR LYINGAIR IN ME LIFE. 👎
FUCKING PAUPER 😂😂😂
