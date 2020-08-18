Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 18, 2020, 09:55:23 AM
Topic: Easyjet Axe all Newcastle International Flights
Bernie
« on: Today at 09:51:35 AM »
FFS

Had some grteat European city breaks over the years. Nice, Berlin, Prague.

The Spain ones will fuck those with holiday homes abroad.

Once this shite is over and you can safely go abroad again, there will be no fligts to take.

https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/18658084.easyjet-permanently-axe-international-flights-newcastle/
Wee_Willie
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:52:41 AM »
The Barca one is/was a great flight with fantastic timings
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:54:13 AM »
FUCKING BUDGET AIRLINES CUNT  👎

GET SOME MONEY SPENT YA MINGE  👎

NEVER FLEW EASYJET OR LYINGAIR IN ME LIFE. 👎

FUCKING PAUPER  😂😂😂
