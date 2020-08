We should drop all interest in him.

Its this type of 'one of our own' nonsense which brought

Downing back against a managers wishes and it cost us dearly.

Clearly we cant afford him and it was his decision that he decided to leave. He should love with it.



Now go and get Charlie Goode and stop pissing about.



I heard a rumour on here that Charlie Goode was all set to sign that day but I'm still waiting?