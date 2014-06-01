Welcome,
August 18, 2020, 01:36:46 PM
Hemmo
Author
Topic: Hemmo (Read 273 times)
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime
Hemmo
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:53:52 PM »
I know its always a rough shit hole but what the fuck is going on up there nowadays.
The bronx doesnt get a look in
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Re: Hemmo
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:01:38 AM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/gang-30-adults-youths-set-18784685
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Re: Hemmo
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:45:44 AM »
Why the fuck do people do this?
I remember them doing it in the Ragworth Riots years back aswell. 80s or 90s
Just what does it achieve? I would get the hose on them.
Logged
Re: Hemmo
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:01:37 AM »
A real shame for all the decent law abiding people living there. Get tough on the cunts.
Logged
Ben G
Re: Hemmo
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:34:09 AM »
Walked past there yesterday on my way to Booze Box at the shops and there was no sign of the night before.
Been living near The Gables since July and had no bother at all.
Logged
evilghost
Re: Hemmo
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:01:48 PM »
Remember the ragworth riots well and the main organisers
Was crazy for about a week
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Re: Hemmo
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 01:22:53 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 09:34:09 AM
Walked past there yesterday on my way to Booze Box at the shops and there was no sign of the night before.
Been living near The Gables since July and had no bother at all.
I HEARD MATTY HAS BEEN BANGING ON YER DOOR AT ALL HOURS 👍😂👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
