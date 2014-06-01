Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Hemmo  (Read 273 times)
RIK MAYALL
« on: Yesterday at 11:53:52 PM »
I know its always a rough shit hole but what the fuck is going on up there nowadays.

The bronx doesnt get a look in
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:01:38 AM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/gang-30-adults-youths-set-18784685
Steboro
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:45:44 AM »
Why the fuck do people do this?  :pd:

I remember them doing it in the Ragworth Riots years back aswell.  80s or 90s

Just what does it achieve?  I would get the hose on them.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:01:37 AM »
A real shame for all the decent law abiding people living there. Get tough on the cunts. 
Ben G
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:34:09 AM »
Walked past there yesterday on my way to Booze Box at the shops and there was no sign of the night before.

Been living near The Gables since July and had no bother at all.
evilghost
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:01:48 PM »
Remember the ragworth riots well and the main organisers
Was crazy for about a week
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:22:53 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 09:34:09 AM
Walked past there yesterday on my way to Booze Box at the shops and there was no sign of the night before.

Been living near The Gables since July and had no bother at all.



I HEARD MATTY HAS BEEN BANGING ON YER DOOR AT ALL HOURS  👍😂👍
