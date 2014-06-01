Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 18, 2020, 05:38:09 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Hemmo
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Hemmo (Read 72 times)
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 12 029
Once in every lifetime
Hemmo
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:53:52 PM »
I know its always a rough shit hole but what the fuck is going on up there nowadays.
The bronx doesnt get a look in
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 12 029
Once in every lifetime
Re: Hemmo
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:01:38 AM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/gang-30-adults-youths-set-18784685
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Steboro
Offline
Posts: 3 376
Re: Hemmo
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:45:44 AM »
Why the fuck do people do this?
I remember them doing it in the Ragworth Riots years back aswell. 80s or 90s
Just what does it achieve? I would get the hose on them.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...