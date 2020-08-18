Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 18, 2020
Author Topic: Murphy off to Forest  (Read 290 times)
Holgateoldskool
« on: Yesterday at 09:31:27 PM »
This transfer window just gets better.....
kippers
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:23:08 AM »
Who is Murphy ?
Pile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:30:14 AM »
Jacob Murphy.
kippers
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:36:07 AM »
Big deal
Pile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:57:53 AM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 10:36:07 AM
Big deal
How big?
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:27:19 AM »
If you dont know him how would you know?!
kippers
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:29:23 AM »
Just done the same as everyone else on here and looked online. 
Bobupanddown
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:48:24 AM »
If he doesn't want to be here, why would we want him?
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:51:53 PM »
So in under 6 minutes you had found him and evaluated his ability? Yeah course you did......
kippers
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:14:33 PM »
Yep pretty much.  Its a gift.
tunstall
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:23:01 PM »
Who the fuck is Jacob Murphy?
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:27:45 PM »
A gift? So is fibbing
RiversideRifle
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:16:35 PM »
Off to rangers apparently
