August 18, 2020, 10:24:22 PM
Murphy off to Forest
Author
Topic: Murphy off to Forest (Read 290 times)
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 345
Murphy off to Forest
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:31:27 PM »
This transfer window just gets better.....
kippers
Online
Posts: 2 193
Re: Murphy off to Forest
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:23:08 AM »
Who is Murphy ?
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 522
Re: Murphy off to Forest
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:30:14 AM »
Jacob Murphy.
kippers
Online
Posts: 2 193
Re: Murphy off to Forest
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:36:07 AM »
Big deal
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 522
Re: Murphy off to Forest
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:57:53 AM »
Quote from: kippers on
Today
at 10:36:07 AM
Big deal
How big?
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 345
Re: Murphy off to Forest
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 11:27:19 AM »
If you dont know him how would you know?!
kippers
Online
Posts: 2 193
Re: Murphy off to Forest
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 11:29:23 AM »
Just done the same as everyone else on here and looked online.
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 646
Re: Murphy off to Forest
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 11:48:24 AM »
If he doesn't want to be here, why would we want him?
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 345
Re: Murphy off to Forest
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 12:51:53 PM »
So in under 6 minutes you had found him and evaluated his ability? Yeah course you did......
kippers
Online
Posts: 2 193
Re: Murphy off to Forest
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 08:14:33 PM »
Yep pretty much. Its a gift.
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 666
Re: Murphy off to Forest
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 08:23:01 PM »
Who the fuck is Jacob Murphy?
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 345
Re: Murphy off to Forest
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 08:27:45 PM »
A gift? So is fibbing
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 473
Re: Murphy off to Forest
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 10:16:35 PM »
Off to rangers apparently
