|
|
|
|
|
Ural Quntz
|
2020 A level and GCSE grades are worthless.
They've been worthless for decades
Any dozy cunt can get into Uni now A levels or not
Not having any qualifications didn't stop towz did it!
|
|
|
|
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CapsDave
|
Surely if you complete a degree it doesnt matter what your gcse or A level results were?
A levels used to be a prerequisite for enrolling on a degree, with better results opening doors to better unis. It was also part of ensuring students were capable of completing the work, they couldnt care less now as long as they get their tax payer subsidised dosh. The percentage of people successfully completing degrees is too low.
Yeah I understand that better A level results give access to better universities, but degrees are still the same level at any uni, as far as Im aware anyway, correct me if Im wrong.
So if you happen to blag your way on to a uni course with no A levels and get a first, its worth the same as someone who had top A levels and a first.
|
|
|
|
Logged
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
|
|
|
Ural Quntz
|
Surely if you complete a degree it doesnt matter what your gcse or A level results were?
A levels used to be a prerequisite for enrolling on a degree, with better results opening doors to better unis. It was also part of ensuring students were capable of completing the work, they couldnt care less now as long as they get their tax payer subsidised dosh. The percentage of people successfully completing degrees is too low.
Yeah I understand that better A level results give access to better universities, but degrees are still the same level at any uni, as far as Im aware anyway, correct me if Im wrong.
So if you happen to blag your way on to a uni course with no A levels and get a first, its worth the same as someone who had top A levels and a first.
Except its not
A first class degree at any of the top 10 (Oxford, Cambridge, London Imp, Durham, Warwick etc) is way better than a first class degree at scumbag University.
You don't get into the first group with no A levels - A* and lots of em might get you to the entrance exam
Likelihood is that a degree at scumbag where you blag in with no A levels is one with 'studies' in the title and is worth a bag of chips
|
|
|
|
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
|
|
|
|
|
CapsDave
|
Surely if you complete a degree it doesnt matter what your gcse or A level results were?
A levels used to be a prerequisite for enrolling on a degree, with better results opening doors to better unis. It was also part of ensuring students were capable of completing the work, they couldnt care less now as long as they get their tax payer subsidised dosh. The percentage of people successfully completing degrees is too low.
Yeah I understand that better A level results give access to better universities, but degrees are still the same level at any uni, as far as Im aware anyway, correct me if Im wrong.
So if you happen to blag your way on to a uni course with no A levels and get a first, its worth the same as someone who had top A levels and a first.
Except its not
A first class degree at any of the top 10 (Oxford, Cambridge, London Imp, Durham, Warwick etc) is way better than a first class degree at scumbag University.
You don't get into the first group with no A levels - A* and lots of em might get you to the entrance exam
Likelihood is that a degree at scumbag where you blag in with no A levels is one with 'studies' in the title and is worth a bag of chips
I didnt realise that, so what level is a bachelors degree from a top 10 university?
|
|
|
|
Logged
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
|
|
|
|
Wee_Willie
|
Surely if you complete a degree it doesnt matter what your gcse or A level results were?
A levels used to be a prerequisite for enrolling on a degree, with better results opening doors to better unis. It was also part of ensuring students were capable of completing the work, they couldnt care less now as long as they get their tax payer subsidised dosh. The percentage of people successfully completing degrees is too low.
Yeah I understand that better A level results give access to better universities, but degrees are still the same level at any uni, as far as Im aware anyway, correct me if Im wrong.
So if you happen to blag your way on to a uni course with no A levels and get a first, its worth the same as someone who had top A levels and a first.
A B.ENG degree in say Mechanical Engineering will hold a different level of kudos if acquired from Cambridge as opposed to say Northumbria (Newcastle Poly). Entrance standards and the course content will be different too. In the eyes of prospective employers, you are more likely to get the job and demand a higher salary if from Cambridge. In general, you will find the better degrees are accredited.
This is why education standards in this country are more or less class based, and while the lefties witter on about how blacks are persecuted, it is the working classes of all persusaions who are disciminated against.
We need an iron fist in our schools and education system - and stream/nurture the talent in working class schools as early as possible, to develop them at the same rate as kids in affluent/private schools - and do not allow them to get distracted by thick cunts in the classroom.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Oldfield
|
Surely if you complete a degree it doesnt matter what your gcse or A level results were?
A levels used to be a prerequisite for enrolling on a degree, with better results opening doors to better unis. It was also part of ensuring students were capable of completing the work, they couldnt care less now as long as they get their tax payer subsidised dosh. The percentage of people successfully completing degrees is too low.
Yeah I understand that better A level results give access to better universities, but degrees are still the same level at any uni, as far as Im aware anyway, correct me if Im wrong.
So if you happen to blag your way on to a uni course with no A levels and get a first, its worth the same as someone who had top A levels and a first.
Except its not
A first class degree at any of the top 10 (Oxford, Cambridge, London Imp, Durham, Warwick etc) is way better than a first class degree at scumbag University.
You don't get into the first group with no A levels - A* and lots of em might get you to the entrance exam
Likelihood is that a degree at scumbag where you blag in with no A levels is one with 'studies' in the title and is worth a bag of chips
Not saying you are necessarily wrong but........
I have a lot of people with degrees from there working for me and i don't have a degree from Oxbridge.
Its not as important as people think it is. In fact, the important part of that degree is not the degree in and of itself its the people you meet and connections you make.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
|
I hate the comments on here sometimes. They are quotes of middle-aged men stating opinion as fact. Stating untruths as though they are researched fact. One of my daughters failed to make Durham because she had an A at AS level instead of an A*
I have had four kids go through education. Not all got As and A*s, and those are certainly not as common as stated on here. Only 8% get A*
Certainly grades are much higher now. That is a mixture of better education with lowering of standards, I would hazard
I would say that a first class degree in Lincoln in any subject is a fine achievement. Employers are not looking for the full package of a worker, rather the proof that the person is keen, bright and able to learn to a high standard. Clearly a first from Oxford is worth more, but that does not make other firsts worthless.
Theres more, but it would go on for ever
Oh, one major point. Another of my daughters is a head of department. She accessed her kids; she had four meetings with more senior staff, including the Head, discussing every students results individually, so that they were watertight robust. She didnt write A A A every time, end of.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TerryCochranesSocks
|
28% achieved A or A* this year, it is usually around 26%
You could describe that as largely in line
So, with that stat, the whole lot are condemned
Seems fair
So a now utterly disgraced algorithm should be re-instated?
You misunderstand my point I think Bob.
None of this is the fault of the students, and I'm not concerning my argument with the debacle of this years results.That has been a shambles for which both the government minister and the teaching profession share the blame.
My point is a general one; that university education has become so common place, and so easily accessible, that it has been rendered almost irrelevant to potential employers. My business, like many I know, no longer considers a degree a guarantee of intelligence or aptitude and have instead placed much more store in written testing during the interview process.
You might be amazed at the standard of candidates we see with degrees who struggle to form sentences, written or verbally, and who lack really basic mathematics skills.
Yes, there are always gems in amongst the rough, there always has been, but you didn't have to hunt for them 25 years ago, the degree itself was the beacon which told you who they were. Not any more.
|
|
|
|
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
|
|
|
|
Ural Quntz
|
I would say that a first class degree in Lincoln in any subject is a fine achievement. Employers are not looking for the full package of a worker, rather the proof that the person is keen, bright and able to learn to a high standard. Clearly a first from Oxford is worth more, but that does not make other firsts worthless.
I employ quite a few people in my job, if I saw a gender studies degree on a CV (regardless of where it was from) that candidate wouldn't even get an interview.
I don't want a political activist in my organisation upsetting other workers with their 'right on' bullshit.
Right on!
|
|
|
|
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
|
|
|
|
CLEM FANDANGO
|
28% achieved A or A* this year, it is usually around 26%
You could describe that as largely in line
So, with that stat, the whole lot are condemned
Seems fair
So a now utterly disgraced algorithm should be re-instated?
You misunderstand my point I think Bob.
None of this is the fault of the students, and I'm not concerning my argument with the debacle of this years results.That has been a shambles for which both the government minister and the teaching profession share the blame.
My point is a general one; that university education has become so common place, and so easily accessible, that it has been rendered almost irrelevant to potential employers. My business, like many I know, no longer considers a degree a guarantee of intelligence or aptitude and have instead placed much more store in written testing during the interview process.
You might be amazed at the standard of candidates we see with degrees who struggle to form sentences, written or verbally, and who lack really basic mathematics skills.
Yes, there are always gems in amongst the rough, there always has been, but you didn't have to hunt for them 25 years ago, the degree itself was the beacon which told you who they were. Not any more.
What degree is the best for a career in turnip picking?
|
|
|
|
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bernie
|
In my opinion there are far too many universities in the U.K.
Spot on
University Of The Trent - Nottingham Poly
Northumbria University - Newcastle Poly
Milton Keynes University - Newport Pagnel Kentucky Fried Chicken
|
|
|
|
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
|
|
|
CLEM FANDANGO
|
In my opinion there are far too many universities in the U.K.
Spot on
University Of The Trent - Nottingham Poly
Northumbria University - Newcastle Poly
Milton Keynes University - Newport Pagnel Kentucky Fried Chicken
Manchester University - For mummies' little sausages to learn German and pedantic grammar
I agree they are all utter shite.
|
|
|
|
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion