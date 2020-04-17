Ural Quntz



Re: All employers will now know that......... « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:19:51 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 04:38:55 PM 2020 A level and GCSE grades are worthless.



They've been worthless for decades



Any dozy cunt can get into Uni now A levels or not



Not having any qualifications didn't stop towz did it!



They've been worthless for decades

Any dozy cunt can get into Uni now A levels or not

Not having any qualifications didn't stop towz did it! Logged

Re: All employers will now know that......... « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:49:37 PM » Universities welcome people who dont even have GCSEs, students can complete key skills (level 2 maths and English) whilst studying towards a degree. Logged

Re: All employers will now know that......... « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:54:46 PM » Surely if you complete a degree it doesnt matter what your gcse or A level results were? Logged



Re: All employers will now know that......... « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:13:37 PM » Last year 79% of predicted grades were too high. 13% were too low ,and 8% correct. Teachers always predict higher grades for a variety of reasons. The main one to show what great teachers they are. Now we will have more students achieving their offers,but not enough places available. You really couldnt make it up.





Re: All employers will now know that......... « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:24:41 PM » Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 06:54:46 PM Surely if you complete a degree it doesnt matter what your gcse or A level results were?

A levels used to be a prerequisite for enrolling on a degree, with better results opening doors to better unis. It was also part of ensuring students were capable of completing the work, they couldnt care less now as long as they get their tax payer subsidised dosh. The percentage of people successfully completing degrees is too low. Logged

Re: All employers will now know that......... « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:25:50 PM »

A levels used to be a prerequisite for enrolling on a degree, with better results opening doors to better unis. It was also part of ensuring students were capable of completing the work, they couldnt care less now as long as they get their tax payer subsidised dosh. The percentage of people successfully completing degrees is too low.

A levels used to be a prerequisite for enrolling on a degree, with better results opening doors to better unis. It was also part of ensuring students were capable of completing the work, they couldnt care less now as long as they get their tax payer subsidised dosh. The percentage of people successfully completing degrees is too low.

Yeah I understand that better A level results give access to better universities, but degrees are still the same level at any uni, as far as Im aware anyway, correct me if Im wrong.



Yeah I understand that better A level results give access to better universities, but degrees are still the same level at any uni, as far as Im aware anyway, correct me if Im wrong.

So if you happen to blag your way on to a uni course with no A levels and get a first, its worth the same as someone who had top A levels and a first. Logged



Re: All employers will now know that......... « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:12:57 PM »

A levels used to be a prerequisite for enrolling on a degree, with better results opening doors to better unis. It was also part of ensuring students were capable of completing the work, they couldnt care less now as long as they get their tax payer subsidised dosh. The percentage of people successfully completing degrees is too low.

A levels used to be a prerequisite for enrolling on a degree, with better results opening doors to better unis. It was also part of ensuring students were capable of completing the work, they couldnt care less now as long as they get their tax payer subsidised dosh. The percentage of people successfully completing degrees is too low.

Yeah I understand that better A level results give access to better universities, but degrees are still the same level at any uni, as far as Im aware anyway, correct me if Im wrong.



So if you happen to blag your way on to a uni course with no A levels and get a first, its worth the same as someone who had top A levels and a first.

Yeah I understand that better A level results give access to better universities, but degrees are still the same level at any uni, as far as Im aware anyway, correct me if Im wrong.

So if you happen to blag your way on to a uni course with no A levels and get a first, its worth the same as someone who had top A levels and a first.

Except its not



A first class degree at any of the top 10 (Oxford, Cambridge, London Imp, Durham, Warwick etc) is way better than a first class degree at scumbag University.



You don't get into the first group with no A levels - A* and lots of em might get you to the entrance exam



Likelihood is that a degree at scumbag where you blag in with no A levels is one with 'studies' in the title and is worth a bag of chips





Except its not

A first class degree at any of the top 10 (Oxford, Cambridge, London Imp, Durham, Warwick etc) is way better than a first class degree at scumbag University.

You don't get into the first group with no A levels - A* and lots of em might get you to the entrance exam

Likelihood is that a degree at scumbag where you blag in with no A levels is one with 'studies' in the title and is worth a bag of chips

Logged

Re: All employers will now know that......... « Reply #12 on: Today at 02:51:14 AM » I cannot remember what GCSE results I got and don't have the certificates anymore.



I was going to go to Teesside Uni night classes a few years back for a degree in what i do now and it wss a question on the application form. I just put down all A's and got accepted. I do know fine that I didn't get all A's for sure. Just shows that they are worthless.



Experience is far more valuable than any peice of paper. Logged

Re: All employers will now know that......... « Reply #13 on: Today at 06:02:38 AM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 04:38:55 PM 2020 A level and GCSE grades are worthless.















Most the young ens are worthless these day's proper bone idle twats,had one last night with a face like a wet lettuce just started he has on good money for a 20 year old lad, not an ounce of graft in him can't handle night shift , Too many of em are lazy bastards these days the countries gonna go to pot having to rely on these lot in the future I tell you now. Logged

Re: All employers will now know that......... « Reply #14 on: Today at 06:50:06 AM »

A levels used to be a prerequisite for enrolling on a degree, with better results opening doors to better unis. It was also part of ensuring students were capable of completing the work, they couldnt care less now as long as they get their tax payer subsidised dosh. The percentage of people successfully completing degrees is too low.

A levels used to be a prerequisite for enrolling on a degree, with better results opening doors to better unis. It was also part of ensuring students were capable of completing the work, they couldnt care less now as long as they get their tax payer subsidised dosh. The percentage of people successfully completing degrees is too low.

Yeah I understand that better A level results give access to better universities, but degrees are still the same level at any uni, as far as Im aware anyway, correct me if Im wrong.



So if you happen to blag your way on to a uni course with no A levels and get a first, its worth the same as someone who had top A levels and a first.

Yeah I understand that better A level results give access to better universities, but degrees are still the same level at any uni, as far as Im aware anyway, correct me if Im wrong.

So if you happen to blag your way on to a uni course with no A levels and get a first, its worth the same as someone who had top A levels and a first.

Except its not



A first class degree at any of the top 10 (Oxford, Cambridge, London Imp, Durham, Warwick etc) is way better than a first class degree at scumbag University.



You don't get into the first group with no A levels - A* and lots of em might get you to the entrance exam



Likelihood is that a degree at scumbag where you blag in with no A levels is one with 'studies' in the title and is worth a bag of chips







Except its not

A first class degree at any of the top 10 (Oxford, Cambridge, London Imp, Durham, Warwick etc) is way better than a first class degree at scumbag University.

You don't get into the first group with no A levels - A* and lots of em might get you to the entrance exam

Likelihood is that a degree at scumbag where you blag in with no A levels is one with 'studies' in the title and is worth a bag of chips

I didnt realise that, so what level is a bachelors degree from a top 10 university? Logged



Re: All employers will now know that......... « Reply #15 on: Today at 07:54:33 AM » Technically theyre the same but things change when you apply for a job, especially one with a decent recruitment strategy.



As for the achieving a first without having already passed A levels: yes its possible but highly unlikely. See my point about the pass rate for people starting degrees without even having passed GCSEs in key subjects, its far too low. I cant give a reasonable citation because I havent read up on the subject for years. The white paper was introduced in 1991 (i think) and since then, shite unis let anyone enrol because the uni gets paid regardless. The old method semi-protected the student because without the correct preparation its likely theyll fail. The new style takes their payment and sees them saddled with course fees and loan debts, luckily for a lot of them they dont earn enough to pay it off, so it sits with the tax payer.



Making people achieve the correct level of GCSE and then A levels sets them up better and weeds out the ones who wont stick with it. Obviously some good ones can slip the net and still pass a degree but the majority fail and then walk away from education or start a different subject before the cycle restarts. Logged

Re: All employers will now know that......... « Reply #16 on: Today at 08:50:38 AM »

A levels used to be a prerequisite for enrolling on a degree, with better results opening doors to better unis. It was also part of ensuring students were capable of completing the work, they couldnt care less now as long as they get their tax payer subsidised dosh. The percentage of people successfully completing degrees is too low.

A levels used to be a prerequisite for enrolling on a degree, with better results opening doors to better unis. It was also part of ensuring students were capable of completing the work, they couldnt care less now as long as they get their tax payer subsidised dosh. The percentage of people successfully completing degrees is too low.

Yeah I understand that better A level results give access to better universities, but degrees are still the same level at any uni, as far as Im aware anyway, correct me if Im wrong.



So if you happen to blag your way on to a uni course with no A levels and get a first, its worth the same as someone who had top A levels and a first.

Yeah I understand that better A level results give access to better universities, but degrees are still the same level at any uni, as far as Im aware anyway, correct me if Im wrong.

So if you happen to blag your way on to a uni course with no A levels and get a first, its worth the same as someone who had top A levels and a first.

A B.ENG degree in say Mechanical Engineering will hold a different level of kudos if acquired from Cambridge as opposed to say Northumbria (Newcastle Poly). Entrance standards and the course content will be different too. In the eyes of prospective employers, you are more likely to get the job and demand a higher salary if from Cambridge. In general, you will find the better degrees are accredited.



This is why education standards in this country are more or less class based, and while the lefties witter on about how blacks are persecuted, it is the working classes of all persusaions who are disciminated against.



We need an iron fist in our schools and education system - and stream/nurture the talent in working class schools as early as possible, to develop them at the same rate as kids in affluent/private schools - and do not allow them to get distracted by thick cunts in the classroom. Logged

Re: All employers will now know that......... « Reply #17 on: Today at 09:04:58 AM »

A levels used to be a prerequisite for enrolling on a degree, with better results opening doors to better unis. It was also part of ensuring students were capable of completing the work, they couldnt care less now as long as they get their tax payer subsidised dosh. The percentage of people successfully completing degrees is too low.

A levels used to be a prerequisite for enrolling on a degree, with better results opening doors to better unis. It was also part of ensuring students were capable of completing the work, they couldnt care less now as long as they get their tax payer subsidised dosh. The percentage of people successfully completing degrees is too low.

Yeah I understand that better A level results give access to better universities, but degrees are still the same level at any uni, as far as Im aware anyway, correct me if Im wrong.



So if you happen to blag your way on to a uni course with no A levels and get a first, its worth the same as someone who had top A levels and a first.

Yeah I understand that better A level results give access to better universities, but degrees are still the same level at any uni, as far as Im aware anyway, correct me if Im wrong.

So if you happen to blag your way on to a uni course with no A levels and get a first, its worth the same as someone who had top A levels and a first.

Except its not



A first class degree at any of the top 10 (Oxford, Cambridge, London Imp, Durham, Warwick etc) is way better than a first class degree at scumbag University.



You don't get into the first group with no A levels - A* and lots of em might get you to the entrance exam



Likelihood is that a degree at scumbag where you blag in with no A levels is one with 'studies' in the title and is worth a bag of chips







Except its not

A first class degree at any of the top 10 (Oxford, Cambridge, London Imp, Durham, Warwick etc) is way better than a first class degree at scumbag University.

You don't get into the first group with no A levels - A* and lots of em might get you to the entrance exam

Likelihood is that a degree at scumbag where you blag in with no A levels is one with 'studies' in the title and is worth a bag of chips

Not saying you are necessarily wrong but........



I have a lot of people with degrees from there working for me and i don't have a degree from Oxbridge.



Its not as important as people think it is. In fact, the important part of that degree is not the degree in and of itself its the people you meet and connections you make. Logged

Re: All employers will now know that......... « Reply #19 on: Today at 09:14:04 AM » Degrees count depending on where they are attained.



Over a period of time they count for less as it mainly depends more on people skills. I know and worked with loads of people from Oxbridge. Academically brilliant but generally have substandard emotional intelligence and very poor pragmatism. , i.e. they know how something works in theory but if something fucks up and the answer is not in a text book, they're fucked. Logged

Re: All employers will now know that......... « Reply #20 on: Today at 09:21:43 AM » I dont understand why unis could not have reduced their intake requirements during this unprecedented time.



Instead of all this gnashing at the government Logged

Re: All employers will now know that......... « Reply #21 on: Today at 10:01:23 AM »















Most the young ens are worthless these day's proper bone idle twats,had one last night with a face like a wet lettuce just started he has on good money for a 20 year old lad, not an ounce of graft in him can't handle night shift , Too many of em are lazy bastards these days the countries gonna go to pot having to rely on these lot in the future I tell you now.

Most the young ens are worthless these day's proper bone idle twats,had one last night with a face like a wet lettuce just started he has on good money for a 20 year old lad, not an ounce of graft in him can't handle night shift , Too many of em are

You are the head of Baliol College and I claim my £5 You are the head of Baliol College and I claim my £5 Logged

Posts: 7 608Pull your socks up Tel. Re: All employers will now know that......... « Reply #22 on: Today at 10:04:52 AM » Bachelor's Degrees used to count when only around 10-15% of students went on to higher education. Blair's dream was to have 50% of school leavers going on to university and that is now the case.

This necessitated having more universities to cope with the huge increase in undergraduates so all of the dire polytechnics were turned into universities almost overnight. It required more students to achieve A Level passes, so A levels were made much easier. All but the thickest leave 6th form with a handful of A*s.



Whereas having a degree 30 years ago meant that otherwise locked doors to career opportunities opened to you, now it means that you have achieved only the minimum required for any job where you may actually have to speak.



Now we have millions of graduates in all manner of ludicrous subjects who have been "educated" by other previously poorly educated graduates, and so it goes on. The only thing most of them come out of university with now is a firmly rooted belief that anything politically to the right of Karl Marx is evil. Education was replaced a long time ago by indoctrination. Debate is stifled, free speech is a distant memory and education is massively poorer for it.



It doesn't really matter though, as long as they are able to say "Have you been to a Harvester before?" or "Do ya wanna go large on that?" that degree will work for them.

If that doesn't appeal to the politically motivated graduate of today they can always avoid any sort of commercial world, where eventually their lack of intelligence may well be exposed, and just become a teacher. « Last Edit: Today at 10:12:29 AM by TerryCochranesSocks » Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Posts: 9 258 Re: All employers will now know that......... « Reply #23 on: Today at 10:07:12 AM » Talking of education standards and the dumbing down of it.



I was decent at Maths and did my O Level in 1981. Parts I recall were really complex concepts like calculus - differentiation and integration etc.



A couple of years ago I was helping my son with GCSE Maths and it was a piece of piss. No calculus whatsoever Logged

Posts: 2 193 Re: All employers will now know that......... « Reply #24 on: Today at 10:18:22 AM » They are talking about anguish and mental health now on BBC.



Fuck me its been since Thursday....4 fucking days!!!



Tell you what, there are teachers and students that dont deserve to live in this country. Just had a 4 month holiday are still complain like fuck. Logged

Posts: 2 193 Re: All employers will now know that......... « Reply #25 on: Today at 10:18:49 AM » They are talking about anguish and mental health now on BBC.



Fuck me its been since Thursday....4 fucking days!!!



Tell you what, there are teachers and students that dont deserve to live in this country. Just had a 4 month holiday are still complain like fuck. Logged

Posts: 14 939 Re: All employers will now know that......... « Reply #27 on: Today at 10:22:46 AM » I hate the comments on here sometimes. They are quotes of middle-aged men stating opinion as fact. Stating untruths as though they are researched fact. One of my daughters failed to make Durham because she had an A at AS level instead of an A*

I have had four kids go through education. Not all got As and A*s, and those are certainly not as common as stated on here. Only 8% get A*

Certainly grades are much higher now. That is a mixture of better education with lowering of standards, I would hazard



I would say that a first class degree in Lincoln in any subject is a fine achievement. Employers are not looking for the full package of a worker, rather the proof that the person is keen, bright and able to learn to a high standard. Clearly a first from Oxford is worth more, but that does not make other firsts worthless.



Theres more, but it would go on for ever



Oh, one major point. Another of my daughters is a head of department. She accessed her kids; she had four meetings with more senior staff, including the Head, discussing every students results individually, so that they were watertight robust. She didnt write A A A every time, end of.



Logged

Posts: 4 507 Re: All employers will now know that......... « Reply #30 on: Today at 11:19:35 AM » Quote from: kippers on Today at 10:18:22 AM They are talking about anguish and mental health now on BBC.



Fuck me its been since Thursday....4 fucking days!!!



Tell you what, there are teachers and students that dont deserve to live in this country. Just had a 4 month holiday are still complain like fuck.

Absolutely correct. Our wonderful teachers have had a four month fully paid holiday. The vast majority of them have done bugger all. 80% of pupils had no work set. Those teachers who did look after key workers kids did nothing but child minding.The teachers and their unions should have insisted that the exams were held. It would have been perfectly possible.The government should also have done the same. Our teaching  profession has let itself down big time and people have long memories. Absolutely correct. Our wonderful teachers have had a four month fully paid holiday. The vast majority of them have done bugger all. 80% of pupils had no work set. Those teachers who did look after key workers kids did nothing but child minding.The teachers and their unions should have insisted that the exams were held. It would have been perfectly possible.The government should also have done the same. Our teaching  profession has let itself down big time and people have long memories. Logged

Posts: 42 840 Re: All employers will now know that......... « Reply #32 on: Today at 11:25:50 AM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 11:19:35 AM Quote from: kippers on Today at 10:18:22 AM They are talking about anguish and mental health now on BBC.



Fuck me its been since Thursday....4 fucking days!!!



Tell you what, there are teachers and students that dont deserve to live in this country. Just had a 4 month holiday are still complain like fuck.

Absolutely correct. Our wonderful teachers have had a four month fully paid holiday. The vast majority of them have done bugger all. 80% of pupils had no work set. Those teachers who did look after key workers kids did nothing but child minding.The teachers and their unions should have insisted that the exams were held. It would have been perfectly possible.The government should also have done the same. Our teaching  profession has let itself down big time and people have long memories.

Absolutely correct. Our wonderful teachers have had a four month fully paid holiday. The vast majority of them have done bugger all. 80% of pupils had no work set. Those teachers who did look after key workers kids did nothing but child minding.The teachers and their unions should have insisted that the exams were held. It would have been perfectly possible.The government should also have done the same. Our teaching  profession has let itself down big time and people have long memories.







More FACTS More FACTS Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Posts: 7 608Pull your socks up Tel. Re: All employers will now know that......... « Reply #33 on: Today at 11:27:14 AM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:54:05 AM Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 10:36:48 AM 28% achieved A or A* this year, it is usually around 26%



You could describe that as largely in line



So, with that stat, the whole lot are condemned





Seems fair



So a now utterly disgraced algorithm should be re-instated?

You could describe that as largely in lineSo, with that stat, the whole lot are condemnedSeems fairSo a now utterly disgraced algorithm should be re-instated?

You misunderstand my point I think Bob.

None of this is the fault of the students, and I'm not concerning my argument with the debacle of this years results.That has been a shambles for which both the government minister and the teaching profession share the blame.



My point is a general one; that university education has become so common place, and so easily accessible, that it has been rendered almost irrelevant to potential employers. My business, like many I know, no longer considers a degree a guarantee of intelligence or aptitude and have instead placed much more store in written testing during the interview process.

You might be amazed at the standard of candidates we see with degrees who struggle to form sentences, written or verbally, and who lack really basic mathematics skills.

Yes, there are always gems in amongst the rough, there always has been, but you didn't have to hunt for them 25 years ago, the degree itself was the beacon which told you who they were. Not any more. You misunderstand my point I think Bob.None of this is the fault of the students, and I'm not concerning my argument with the debacle of this years results.That has been a shambles for which both the government minister and the teaching profession share the blame.My point is a general one; that university education has become so common place, and so easily accessible, that it has been rendered almost irrelevant to potential employers. My business, like many I know, no longer considers a degree a guarantee of intelligence or aptitude and have instead placed much more store in written testing during the interview process.You might be amazed at the standard of candidates we see with degrees who struggle to form sentences, written or verbally, and who lack really basic mathematics skills.Yes, there are always gems in amongst the rough, there always has been, but you didn't have to hunt for them 25 years ago, the degree itself was the beacon which told you who they were. Not any more. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Phew thats betterPosts: 7 284Pack o cunts Re: All employers will now know that......... « Reply #35 on: Today at 11:48:17 AM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 11:31:42 AM Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:22:46 AM I would say that a first class degree in Lincoln in any subject is a fine achievement. Employers are not looking for the full package of a worker, rather the proof that the person is keen, bright and able to learn to a high standard. Clearly a first from Oxford is worth more, but that does not make other firsts worthless.



I employ quite a few people in my job, if I saw a gender studies degree on a CV (regardless of where it was from) that candidate wouldn't even get an interview.



I don't want a political activist in my organisation upsetting other workers with their 'right on' bullshit.

I employ quite a few people in my job, if I saw a gender studies degree on a CV (regardless of where it was from) that candidate wouldn't even get an interview.I don't want a political activist in my organisation upsetting other workers with their 'right on' bullshit.

Right on!



Right on! Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Posts: 14 983 Re: All employers will now know that......... « Reply #37 on: Today at 06:48:27 PM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:27:14 AM Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:54:05 AM Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 10:36:48 AM 28% achieved A or A* this year, it is usually around 26%



You could describe that as largely in line



So, with that stat, the whole lot are condemned





Seems fair



So a now utterly disgraced algorithm should be re-instated?

You could describe that as largely in lineSo, with that stat, the whole lot are condemnedSeems fairSo a now utterly disgraced algorithm should be re-instated?

You misunderstand my point I think Bob.

None of this is the fault of the students, and I'm not concerning my argument with the debacle of this years results.That has been a shambles for which both the government minister and the teaching profession share the blame.



My point is a general one; that university education has become so common place, and so easily accessible, that it has been rendered almost irrelevant to potential employers. My business, like many I know, no longer considers a degree a guarantee of intelligence or aptitude and have instead placed much more store in written testing during the interview process.

You might be amazed at the standard of candidates we see with degrees who struggle to form sentences, written or verbally, and who lack really basic mathematics skills.

Yes, there are always gems in amongst the rough, there always has been, but you didn't have to hunt for them 25 years ago, the degree itself was the beacon which told you who they were. Not any more.

You misunderstand my point I think Bob.None of this is the fault of the students, and I'm not concerning my argument with the debacle of this years results.That has been a shambles for which both the government minister and the teaching profession share the blame.My point is a general one; that university education has become so common place, and so easily accessible, that it has been rendered almost irrelevant to potential employers. My business, like many I know, no longer considers a degree a guarantee of intelligence or aptitude and have instead placed much more store in written testing during the interview process.You might be amazed at the standard of candidates we see with degrees who struggle to form sentences, written or verbally, and who lack really basic mathematics skills.Yes, there are always gems in amongst the rough, there always has been, but you didn't have to hunt for them 25 years ago, the degree itself was the beacon which told you who they were. Not any more.

What degree is the best for a career in turnip picking?



What degree is the best for a career in turnip picking? Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Posts: 5 175 Re: All employers will now know that......... « Reply #39 on: Today at 08:02:40 PM »



I love how every mad cunt on here is a hard as nails, millionaire business owner Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.

