Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 7 275





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 275Pack o cunts Re: All employers will now know that......... « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:19:51 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 04:38:55 PM 2020 A level and GCSE grades are worthless.



They've been worthless for decades



Any dozy cunt can get into Uni now A levels or not



Not having any qualifications didn't stop towz did it!



They've been worthless for decadesAny dozy cunt can get into Uni now A levels or notNot having any qualifications didn't stop towz did it! Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Pile

Offline



Posts: 40 514







Posts: 40 514 Re: All employers will now know that......... « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:49:37 PM » Universities welcome people who dont even have GCSEs, students can complete key skills (level 2 maths and English) whilst studying towards a degree. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

CapsDave

Offline



Posts: 5 173





Posts: 5 173 Re: All employers will now know that......... « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:54:46 PM » Surely if you complete a degree it doesnt matter what your gcse or A level results were? Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 4 503





Posts: 4 503 Re: All employers will now know that......... « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:13:37 PM » Last year 79% of predicted grades were too high. 13% were too low ,and 8% correct. Teachers always predict higher grades for a variety of reasons. The main one to show what great teachers they are. Now we will have more students achieving their offers,but not enough places available. You really couldnt make it up.





Logged

Pile

Offline



Posts: 40 514







Posts: 40 514 Re: All employers will now know that......... « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:24:41 PM » Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 06:54:46 PM Surely if you complete a degree it doesnt matter what your gcse or A level results were?

A levels used to be a prerequisite for enrolling on a degree, with better results opening doors to better unis. It was also part of ensuring students were capable of completing the work, they couldnt care less now as long as they get their tax payer subsidised dosh. The percentage of people successfully completing degrees is too low. A levels used to be a prerequisite for enrolling on a degree, with better results opening doors to better unis. It was also part of ensuring students were capable of completing the work, they couldnt care less now as long as they get their tax payer subsidised dosh. The percentage of people successfully completing degrees is too low. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

CapsDave

Offline



Posts: 5 173





Posts: 5 173 Re: All employers will now know that......... « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:25:50 PM » Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 08:24:41 PM Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 06:54:46 PM Surely if you complete a degree it doesnt matter what your gcse or A level results were?

A levels used to be a prerequisite for enrolling on a degree, with better results opening doors to better unis. It was also part of ensuring students were capable of completing the work, they couldnt care less now as long as they get their tax payer subsidised dosh. The percentage of people successfully completing degrees is too low.

A levels used to be a prerequisite for enrolling on a degree, with better results opening doors to better unis. It was also part of ensuring students were capable of completing the work, they couldnt care less now as long as they get their tax payer subsidised dosh. The percentage of people successfully completing degrees is too low.

Yeah I understand that better A level results give access to better universities, but degrees are still the same level at any uni, as far as Im aware anyway, correct me if Im wrong.



So if you happen to blag your way on to a uni course with no A levels and get a first, its worth the same as someone who had top A levels and a first. Yeah I understand that better A level results give access to better universities, but degrees are still the same level at any uni, as far as Im aware anyway, correct me if Im wrong.So if you happen to blag your way on to a uni course with no A levels and get a first, its worth the same as someone who had top A levels and a first. Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.

