Surely if you complete a degree it doesnt matter what your gcse or A level results were?
A levels used to be a prerequisite for enrolling on a degree, with better results opening doors to better unis. It was also part of ensuring students were capable of completing the work, they couldnt care less now as long as they get their tax payer subsidised dosh. The percentage of people successfully completing degrees is too low.
Yeah I understand that better A level results give access to better universities, but degrees are still the same level at any uni, as far as Im aware anyway, correct me if Im wrong.
So if you happen to blag your way on to a uni course with no A levels and get a first, its worth the same as someone who had top A levels and a first.
Except its not
A first class degree at any of the top 10 (Oxford, Cambridge, London Imp, Durham, Warwick etc) is way better than a first class degree at scumbag University.
You don't get into the first group with no A levels - A* and lots of em might get you to the entrance exam
Likelihood is that a degree at scumbag where you blag in with no A levels is one with 'studies' in the title and is worth a bag of chips