Author Topic: All employers will now know that.........  (Read 391 times)
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 503


« on: Yesterday at 04:38:55 PM »
2020 A level and GCSE grades are worthless.
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 838


Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:04:08 PM »
I wonder how they'll react when our current BBC controlled Liberal government announces that all stoodents will be marking their own exam papers from next year!
                                                             
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 275


Pack o cunts


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:19:51 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 04:38:55 PM
2020 A level and GCSE grades are worthless.

They've been worthless for decades

Any dozy cunt can get into Uni now A levels or not

Not having any qualifications didn't stop towz did it!

 donkey
Pile
Posts: 40 514



« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:49:37 PM »
Universities welcome people who dont even have GCSEs, students can complete key skills (level 2 maths and English) whilst studying towards a degree.
CapsDave
Posts: 5 173


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:54:46 PM »
Surely if you complete a degree it doesnt matter what your gcse or A level results were?
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 503


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:13:37 PM »
Last year 79% of predicted grades were too high. 13% were too low ,and 8% correct. Teachers always predict higher grades for a variety of reasons. The main one to show what great teachers they are. Now we will have more students achieving their offers,but not enough places available. You really couldnt make it up.
Pile
Posts: 40 514



« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:24:41 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 06:54:46 PM
Surely if you complete a degree it doesnt matter what your gcse or A level results were?
A levels used to be a prerequisite for enrolling on a degree, with better results opening doors to better unis. It was also part of ensuring students were capable of completing the work, they couldnt care less now as long as they get their tax payer subsidised dosh. The percentage of people successfully completing degrees is too low.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 503


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:53:20 PM »
Absolutely agree Pile. Academic standards  have fallen a long way in the last 25 years.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 977



« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:57:03 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 08:53:20 PM
Absolutely agree Pile. Academic standards  have fallen a long way in the last 25 years.

This a wild guess but I bet Bill left school over 25 years ago.

 
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 503


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:20:37 PM »
And the rest.
CapsDave
Posts: 5 173


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:25:50 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 08:24:41 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 06:54:46 PM
Surely if you complete a degree it doesnt matter what your gcse or A level results were?
A levels used to be a prerequisite for enrolling on a degree, with better results opening doors to better unis. It was also part of ensuring students were capable of completing the work, they couldnt care less now as long as they get their tax payer subsidised dosh. The percentage of people successfully completing degrees is too low.

Yeah I understand that better A level results give access to better universities, but degrees are still the same level at any uni, as far as Im aware anyway, correct me if Im wrong.

So if you happen to blag your way on to a uni course with no A levels and get a first, its worth the same as someone who had top A levels and a first.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 275


Pack o cunts


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:12:57 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 09:25:50 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 08:24:41 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 06:54:46 PM
Surely if you complete a degree it doesnt matter what your gcse or A level results were?
A levels used to be a prerequisite for enrolling on a degree, with better results opening doors to better unis. It was also part of ensuring students were capable of completing the work, they couldnt care less now as long as they get their tax payer subsidised dosh. The percentage of people successfully completing degrees is too low.

Yeah I understand that better A level results give access to better universities, but degrees are still the same level at any uni, as far as Im aware anyway, correct me if Im wrong.

So if you happen to blag your way on to a uni course with no A levels and get a first, its worth the same as someone who had top A levels and a first.

Except its not

A first class degree at any of the top 10 (Oxford, Cambridge, London Imp, Durham, Warwick etc) is way better than a first class degree at scumbag University.

You don't get into the first group with no A levels - A* and lots of em might get you to the entrance exam

Likelihood is that a degree at scumbag where you blag in with no A levels is one with 'studies' in the title and is worth a bag of chips
